MTB World Cup Mairiporã – Christopher Blevins captures XCO win in opening round

By Simone Giuliani
published

Specialized Factory Racing teammate Victor Koretzky takes second place to American in Brazil

Christopher Blevins (Specialized Factory Racing) celebrates taking the victory at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2024 opening round in Mairiporã
Christopher Blevins (Specialized Factory Racing) celebrates taking the victory in the elite men's cross-country race at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2024 opening round in Mairiporã (Image credit: WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series. 2024)

Christopher Blevins (Specialized Factory Racing) won the elite men's Cross-country Olympic (XCO) race at the Mairiporã round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on Sunday, with a late final lap attack from the substantial lead group clinching victory in the dusty but humid 2024 opening round in Brazil.

The US champion's teammate Victor Koretzky made it a one-two for the team, winning the sprint for the runner-up position which unfolded as the rider in the stars and stripes jersey celebrated his second World Cup XCO victory. Filippo Colombo (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing), who was tenacious in his pursuit of Blevins when he attacked, held on for third.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1