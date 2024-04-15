MTB World Cup Mairiporã – Stinging counter-attack takes Jenny Rissveds to XCO victory

Jenny Rissveds (Team 31 Ibis Cycles Continental) claimed a powerful victory at the Mairiporã round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on Sunday, surging away in the final lap of the elite women's Cross-country Olympic (XCO) to cross the line solo.



Haley Batten (Specialized Factory Racing) and Savilia Blunk (Decathlon Ford Racing Team) had formed a leading duo in lap two but the riders from the United States were soon joined by Rissveds. Batten's attack at the end of the fourth lap of five put the pressure on Blunk but Rissveds held firm. Then in the final lap the Swedish Olympic gold medallist came over the top of Batten and stretched the gap to take a clear solo victory.



“It felt really good, I raced last weekend on the exact same course, and I was a little bit too excited," said Rissveds. "My goal was to feel the flow on the trails and to stay patient, so I had that in mind the whole race. Then Haley tried to attack me a few times on the last lap, but I still felt really strong and knew I still had some power left in my legs.

Rissveds finished 27 seconds ahead of Blunk in second. Batten crashed heavily after the Swedish rider passed, allowing Blunk to jump ahead, but Batten still held on for third place.



“Honestly, I think I was one of the strongest today, and I didn’t race like I should have," said Batten. "I think I got a little too eager and excited. You can’t just ride away from the best riders in the world. I learned a lot today, it’s good to know I’m strong and it’s just making sure I actually execute the way I need to."

Chiara Teocchi (Orbea Factory Team), who early in the race had drawn out a leading group of five, came fourth while behind the Italian champion it was Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing-Pirelli) who picked her way through the field to claim fifth. Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing-Pirelli), who won the short-track, fell back through the field after a strong start and ultimately finished ninth.



The second round of the series will also take place in Brazil, taking place in Araxá from April 19-21.

