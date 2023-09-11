MTB World Cup XCO – Mitterwallner makes it two in a row in Les Gets
Austrian rider burns off Puck Pieterse and world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot to take solo win
In the last round of the Mountain Bike World Cup in Andorra Mona Mitterwallner (Cannondale Factory Racing) stepped up to take her first World Cup Cross-Country Olympic win in the elite category, and in the searing heat of Les Gets she did it again.
The 21-year-old, who was near unbeatable in the U23 category, clearly demonstrated that she is now a force to reckoned with in the elite category as well by taking that second victory in a row. She claimed a front row start position on Sunday thanks to her solid showing in the short track – a season best of sixth – then the Austrian was part of a powerful group of three pursuing series leader Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) who had charged off the front in the third lap of six.
"Puck just went and I was just like 'oh she wants to get rid of me'," said Mitterwallner in the televised post-race interview. "But not today."
Mitterwallner chased with Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Ineos Grenadiers), who had worked her way up to the front of the race despite having to start well back in the grid for her home race after missing the short-track due to illness. Hayley Batten (Specialized Factory Racing), who had been out the front early, was also initially part of the group but fell back before long and it was the remaining duo that this time made contact with Pieterse.
However, Ferrand-Prevot drifted away and the battle then came down to the two 21-year-old's. Once Mitterwallner tasted the front in the fifth lap, the fastest of the race, she wasn't giving it up, crossing the line with a 38 second winning advantage while Pieterse came second and Ferrand-Prevot held firm in third.
"I can't really put into words how happy I am and how proud I am because I felt great in the short track on Friday but after the short track my stomach was cramping," said Mitterwallner, who added that she couldn't eat properly Saturday but was relieved to have managed a pre-race breakfast and find she was able to still put the power down.
In the U23 women's race New Zealand's rainbow jersey clad Samara Maxwell claimed the victory in Les Gets ahead of Austrian riders Ronja Blöchlinger and Ginia Caluori.
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
MTB World Cup XCO – Mitterwallner makes it two in a row in Les GetsAustrian rider burns off Puck Pieterse and world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot to take solo win
-
Goosebumps for Annemiek Van Vleuten in her final race day at Simac Ladies TourChorus of fans chanting 'Annemiek bedankt' – 'Annemiek, thank you' welcomes retiring rider to Arnhem finish line
-
‘If you have the legs, you can find the opportunities’ – Sivakov looks to new startFrenchman takes second at GP de Montréal after Ineos Vuelta a España snub ahead of shift to UAE Team Emirates in 2024
-
Adam Yates outsprints Pavel Sivakov to win Grand Prix Cycliste de MontréalAlex Aranburu jumps ahead of the reduced group to finish third on Avenue du Parc