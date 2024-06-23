UCI MTB World Cup Crans Montana: Loana Lecomte rolls to solo XCO victory

Alessandra Keller moves into series lead with second place at home race

Elite women's podium in Crans Montana for WHOOP UCI MTB World Series XCO race, won by Loana Lecomte
Loana Lecomte (Canyon CLLCTV) captured a solo win ahead of a strung out elite women’s field at the WHOOP UCI MTB World Series Olympic cross-country race at Crans Montana.

Second-placed Alessandra Keller (Thömus Maxon) finished 46 seconds back and another 47 seconds later Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Decuninck) took third.

