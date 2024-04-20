UCI MTB World Cup Araxá - Haley Batten, Victor Koretzky victorious in short track openers

By Kirsten Frattini
published

Series round two winners move into overall lead in respective men's and women's short track individual ranking

Victor Koretzky
Victor Koretzky (Image credit: Getty Images)
Victor Koretzky (Specialized) and Haley Batten (Specialized) won the opening men's and women's short track events at the second round of the UCI MTB World Cup, held in Araxá, Brazil.

Koretzky crossed the line with a solo win three seconds ahead of runner-up Christopher Blevins (Specialized) and an additional second on third-placed Alan Hatherly (Cannondale) in what was a close battle for the victory.

