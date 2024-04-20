UCI MTB World Cup Araxá - Haley Batten, Victor Koretzky victorious in short track openers

Victor Koretzky (Specialized) and Haley Batten (Specialized) won the opening men's and women's short track events at the second round of the UCI MTB World Cup, held in Araxá, Brazil.

Koretzky crossed the line with a solo win three seconds ahead of runner-up Christopher Blevins (Specialized) and an additional second on third-placed Alan Hatherly (Cannondale) in what was a close battle for the victory.

In the women's race, Batten also soloed over the line by four seconds ahead of runner-up Linda Indergand (Liv) and six seconds ahead of a sprint for third between Savilia Blunk (Decathlon Ford) and Alessandra Keller (Thomus Maxon).

Brazil has hosted back-to-back rounds of the series, with Araxá, in Western Minas Gerais, hosting round two after the opening round in Mairiporã last weekend.

In the overall rankings for the short track events, Batton is now leading the overall series with 370 points, while Evie Richards is in second with 350 and Keller is third with 310.

In the men's overall rankings, Koretzky moved into the lead with 400 points, ahead of Sam Gaze, who slid to second with 360, while Luca Schwarzbauer is third with 340.

Haley Batten (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elite Women Results

Elite Men Results

