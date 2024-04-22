Simon Andreassen claims MTB XCO World Cup victory in Araxá from four-way sprint

By Simone Giuliani
published

Victor Koretzky battles back to second in elite men's race after last lap mechanical, Mairiporã winner Christopher Blevins crashes in opening lap

Simon Andreassen (Cannondale Factory Racing) sprints to victory in the XCO elite men's race at the Araxá round of the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Cup (Image credit: WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series. 2024)
It was a drama packed elite men's cross-country Olympic (XCO) race in Araxá with Simon Andreassen (Cannondale Factory Racing) ultimately claiming his first Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Cup win since 2020, triumphing in a sprint during the second round of racing for 2024 in Brazil.

The race – which started with Mairiporã winner Christopher Blevins (Specialized Factory Racing) being pushed to the back of the field by a first lap crash – ended with a four-way dash to the line between Andreassen, his Cannondale Factory Racing teammate Alan Hatherly, Filippo Colombo (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team) and Victor Koretzky (Specialized Factory Racing). 

