Simon Andreassen claims MTB XCO World Cup victory in Araxá from four-way sprint

Simon Andreassen (Cannondale Factory Racing) sprints to victory in the XCO elite men's race at the Araxá round of the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Cup

It was a drama packed elite men's cross-country Olympic (XCO) race in Araxá with Simon Andreassen (Cannondale Factory Racing) ultimately claiming his first Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Cup win since 2020, triumphing in a sprint during the second round of racing for 2024 in Brazil.

The race – which started with Mairiporã winner Christopher Blevins (Specialized Factory Racing) being pushed to the back of the field by a first lap crash – ended with a four-way dash to the line between Andreassen, his Cannondale Factory Racing teammate Alan Hatherly, Filippo Colombo (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team) and Victor Koretzky (Specialized Factory Racing).

Koretzky tried to come around a charging Andreassen but after a tough day of racing didn't have enough left to overtake the 26 year old Danish rider, who held the Frenchman in second while Hatherly claimed third in the sprint ahead of Colombo.

“That was nice to win a World Cup again, to be honest," said a clearly surprised Andreassen. "I haven’t thought too much about it yet. It's been a few years since I won and I will take a moment to soak it in.”



It had, in the earlier stages of the final lap, looked like Koretzky may actually be on his way to victory as he was out front alone but then a mechanical instead left him with a chase on his hands to regain contact with the front group before the sprint for the top placings unfolded.

“I made a huge effort to close the gap and I was completely empty," said Koretzky. "I am sad but at the same time I’m happy with my shape, so congrats to Simon, he was strong, he did a huge sprint, it was amazing to be on his wheel in the last straight.

"I’m very happy and looking forward to the next part of the season. Even if I had a mechanical, I am still here," said Koretzky of his second spot.

Koretzky leads the overall standings with 520 points, 136 ahead of Andreassen and then it is just one more point back to round one winner Blevins, who finished 22nd in Araxá after fighting back from his first lap crash.

The next cross-country round will be at Nové Město na Moravě from 24-26 May.

Results

