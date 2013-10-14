Elisabeth Osl (Ghost Factory Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Autrian Elisabeth Osl outsprinted Czech Tereza Hurikova on Saturday to win the elite women's Roc d'Azur cross country race. Osl had previously won the event in 2008.

"I'm over the moon. Winning the Roc d'Azur is so much fun. Usually, I'm not very good at sprinting, so I was a bit nervous ahead of the finish," said Osl according to race organizers. "I love this race because, unlike the World Cup circuits, where we ride many laps, here we get to discover the course inch by inch. You've got to be careful, but it also makes things challenging. The atmosphere's always terrific."

"It's already snowing back home in Austria, but the weather here's great. It's the best way to end the season."

Slovenia's Blaza Klemencic finished third.

Full Results