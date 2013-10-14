Osl wins women's Roc d'Azur cross country
Austrian beats Czech's Hurikova in final sprint
Autrian Elisabeth Osl outsprinted Czech Tereza Hurikova on Saturday to win the elite women's Roc d'Azur cross country race. Osl had previously won the event in 2008.
"I'm over the moon. Winning the Roc d'Azur is so much fun. Usually, I'm not very good at sprinting, so I was a bit nervous ahead of the finish," said Osl according to race organizers. "I love this race because, unlike the World Cup circuits, where we ride many laps, here we get to discover the course inch by inch. You've got to be careful, but it also makes things challenging. The atmosphere's always terrific."
"It's already snowing back home in Austria, but the weather here's great. It's the best way to end the season."
Slovenia's Blaza Klemencic finished third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisabeth Osl
|2:08:25
|2
|Tereza Hurikova
|3
|Blaza Klemencic
|0:04:16
|4
|Fanny Bourdon
|0:08:20
|5
|Nadine Rieder
|0:10:18
|6
|Helene Marcouyre
|0:12:04
|7
|Fabienne Niederberger
|0:16:41
|8
|Barbara Liardet
|9
|Marine Strappazzon
|0:16:42
|10
|Marta Pastore
|0:17:15
|11
|Alice Pirard
|0:18:41
|12
|Cindy Casadei
|0:21:49
|13
|Marine Eon
|0:22:31
|14
|Wies Terryn
|0:22:45
|15
|Piralla Barbara
|0:23:15
|16
|Charlotte Petit
|0:23:34
|17
|Rebekka Markert
|0:25:19
|18
|Tracy Moseley
|0:25:30
|19
|Alicia Franck
|20
|Laura Chazal
|0:25:32
|21
|Kristien Achten
|0:28:16
|22
|Jolanda Lerch
|0:29:50
|23
|Krisztina Babits
|0:31:27
|24
|Amélie Laurendon
|0:33:03
|25
|Sabine Bombaert
|0:33:20
|26
|Marie-Ophélie Vrinat
|0:33:29
|27
|Derveaux Steffi
|0:33:31
|28
|Severine Jordan
|0:33:32
|29
|Alexandra Noel
|0:33:42
|30
|Ann De Tre
|0:33:46
|31
|Juliette Bayet
|0:34:30
|32
|Valentine Segrestan
|0:35:22
|33
|Sara Van Peer
|0:36:18
|34
|Severine Gonthier
|0:36:34
|35
|Margot Riosset
|0:38:09
|36
|Camille Defer
|0:38:29
|37
|Cristiana Tamburini
|0:38:54
|38
|Ester Soriano
|0:39:08
|39
|Métille Stéphanie
|0:40:24
|40
|Laura Joubert
|0:40:50
|41
|Aurelie Grosse
|0:42:50
|42
|Pauline Teyssedre
|0:43:16
|43
|Morvane Verguet
|0:43:25
|44
|Susanna Chaussadis
|0:44:10
|45
|Magalie Pichot
|0:44:31
|46
|Ylenia Altomare
|0:46:49
|47
|Victoire Joncheray
|0:48:55
|48
|Mensa Serena
|0:49:37
|49
|Sylvie Schnyder
|0:50:03
|50
|Sandra Zehnder
|0:50:06
|51
|Elke Rogge
|0:51:23
|52
|Mélanie Drevet
|0:51:24
|53
|Valerie Heeren
|0:51:36
|54
|Laurie Borsa
|0:51:48
|55
|Evelyne Bieuzent
|0:53:01
|56
|Julie Brumachon
|0:53:41
|57
|Anne-Claire Defix
|0:56:10
|58
|Aurore Valance
|0:56:12
|59
|Valerie Houdu
|0:57:04
|60
|Violette Brintet
|0:57:33
|61
|Patricia Glon
|0:57:36
|62
|Alice Girardot
|1:00:33
|63
|Virginie Horcholle
|1:01:06
|64
|Marine Beghein
|1:01:18
|65
|Griet Franssens
|1:03:39
|66
|Abigail Armstrong
|1:05:01
|67
|Samantha Charpentier
|1:05:55
|68
|Hélène Laulan
|1:06:42
|69
|Gwen Voets
|1:08:37
|70
|Caroline Camus
|1:09:27
|71
|Elisa Chinaglia
|1:09:45
|72
|Laure-Anne Saudon
|1:10:07
|73
|Christelle Entemeyer
|1:10:23
|74
|Clarisse Triolet
|75
|Stéphanie Gonthier
|1:11:51
|76
|Christel Thévenaz
|1:12:06
|77
|Rezzonico Roberta
|1:12:10
|78
|Amandine Bousquet
|1:12:15
|79
|Florine Gensul
|1:12:17
|80
|Lisa Gross
|1:12:26
|81
|Sigrid Leitner
|1:13:51
|82
|Maud Matteudi
|1:15:10
|83
|Charlotte Monnier
|1:16:00
|84
|Valerie Milbert
|1:16:19
|85
|Stephanie Bestagno
|1:16:30
|86
|Julia Cattoen
|1:17:30
|87
|Veronique Soulat
|1:19:52
|88
|Sophie Levecke
|1:20:54
|89
|Carine De Vriendt
|1:21:35
|90
|Nataliane Thoulon
|1:21:55
|91
|Ines Eberhardt
|1:24:14
|92
|Sandra Zaugg
|1:24:38
|93
|Lucie Vessat
|1:27:54
|94
|Caroline Blaison
|1:28:01
|95
|Caroline Dessolin
|1:28:21
|96
|Isabelle Marx
|1:30:18
|97
|Chiara Gastaldi
|1:30:56
|98
|Antonella Balducci
|1:31:03
|99
|Amandine Cervera
|1:33:14
|100
|Gwénola Robeau
|1:34:49
|101
|Yseult Le Ray
|1:36:29
|102
|Virginie Verdreau
|1:38:01
|103
|Hélène Calmels
|1:38:04
|104
|Alexandra Lamy
|1:38:07
|105
|Cecile Gire
|1:38:38
|106
|Nathalie Albagnac
|1:41:29
|107
|Julie Derré
|1:43:54
|108
|Patricia Helluy
|1:44:51
|109
|Mahaut Dufour
|1:45:38
|110
|Myriam Paillaugue
|1:46:37
|111
|Mathilde Royer
|1:47:51
|112
|Laurence Pelissard
|1:47:56
|113
|Christine Dugelay
|1:51:32
|114
|Catherine Stevenot
|1:51:53
|115
|Magali Creze
|1:56:37
|116
|Stefania Trezzi
|1:56:46
|117
|Anniken Baksjøberget
|1:57:57
|118
|Isabelle Nicolas
|1:58:00
|119
|Gaële Ducher
|1:58:03
|120
|Marie-Laure Gardello
|1:58:48
|121
|Laure Charberet
|2:00:02
|122
|Ingrid Demolliere
|2:01:42
|123
|Emmanuelle Julien
|2:03:59
|124
|Karine Munos
|2:05:32
|125
|Greta Van Damme
|2:06:30
|126
|Kristell Camus
|2:07:55
|127
|Michèle Guyot
|2:09:48
|128
|Marine Peyrot
|2:12:18
|129
|Mathilde Cobert
|2:15:36
|130
|Odile Gresset
|2:16:49
|131
|Valerie Berryman-Bousquet
|132
|Catherine Bailly
|2:16:50
|133
|Élise Salvi
|2:18:06
|134
|Barbara Thon
|2:18:15
|135
|Carole Freour
|2:18:16
|136
|Annick Raynal
|2:19:35
|137
|Gaelle Duchemin
|2:23:27
