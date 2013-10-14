Trending

Osl wins women's Roc d'Azur cross country

Austrian beats Czech's Hurikova in final sprint

Elisabeth Osl (Ghost Factory Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Autrian Elisabeth Osl outsprinted Czech Tereza Hurikova on Saturday to win the elite women's Roc d'Azur cross country race. Osl had previously won the event in 2008.

"I'm over the moon. Winning the Roc d'Azur is so much fun. Usually, I'm not very good at sprinting, so I was a bit nervous ahead of the finish," said Osl according to race organizers. "I love this race because, unlike the World Cup circuits, where we ride many laps, here we get to discover the course inch by inch. You've got to be careful, but it also makes things challenging. The atmosphere's always terrific."

"It's already snowing back home in Austria, but the weather here's great. It's the best way to end the season."

Slovenia's Blaza Klemencic finished third.

Full Results

Elite and U23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Osl2:08:25
2Tereza Hurikova
3Blaza Klemencic0:04:16
4Fanny Bourdon0:08:20
5Nadine Rieder0:10:18
6Helene Marcouyre0:12:04
7Fabienne Niederberger0:16:41
8Barbara Liardet
9Marine Strappazzon0:16:42
10Marta Pastore0:17:15
11Alice Pirard0:18:41
12Cindy Casadei0:21:49
13Marine Eon0:22:31
14Wies Terryn0:22:45
15Piralla Barbara0:23:15
16Charlotte Petit0:23:34
17Rebekka Markert0:25:19
18Tracy Moseley0:25:30
19Alicia Franck
20Laura Chazal0:25:32
21Kristien Achten0:28:16
22Jolanda Lerch0:29:50
23Krisztina Babits0:31:27
24Amélie Laurendon0:33:03
25Sabine Bombaert0:33:20
26Marie-Ophélie Vrinat0:33:29
27Derveaux Steffi0:33:31
28Severine Jordan0:33:32
29Alexandra Noel0:33:42
30Ann De Tre0:33:46
31Juliette Bayet0:34:30
32Valentine Segrestan0:35:22
33Sara Van Peer0:36:18
34Severine Gonthier0:36:34
35Margot Riosset0:38:09
36Camille Defer0:38:29
37Cristiana Tamburini0:38:54
38Ester Soriano0:39:08
39Métille Stéphanie0:40:24
40Laura Joubert0:40:50
41Aurelie Grosse0:42:50
42Pauline Teyssedre0:43:16
43Morvane Verguet0:43:25
44Susanna Chaussadis0:44:10
45Magalie Pichot0:44:31
46Ylenia Altomare0:46:49
47Victoire Joncheray0:48:55
48Mensa Serena0:49:37
49Sylvie Schnyder0:50:03
50Sandra Zehnder0:50:06
51Elke Rogge0:51:23
52Mélanie Drevet0:51:24
53Valerie Heeren0:51:36
54Laurie Borsa0:51:48
55Evelyne Bieuzent0:53:01
56Julie Brumachon0:53:41
57Anne-Claire Defix0:56:10
58Aurore Valance0:56:12
59Valerie Houdu0:57:04
60Violette Brintet0:57:33
61Patricia Glon0:57:36
62Alice Girardot1:00:33
63Virginie Horcholle1:01:06
64Marine Beghein1:01:18
65Griet Franssens1:03:39
66Abigail Armstrong1:05:01
67Samantha Charpentier1:05:55
68Hélène Laulan1:06:42
69Gwen Voets1:08:37
70Caroline Camus1:09:27
71Elisa Chinaglia1:09:45
72Laure-Anne Saudon1:10:07
73Christelle Entemeyer1:10:23
74Clarisse Triolet
75Stéphanie Gonthier1:11:51
76Christel Thévenaz1:12:06
77Rezzonico Roberta1:12:10
78Amandine Bousquet1:12:15
79Florine Gensul1:12:17
80Lisa Gross1:12:26
81Sigrid Leitner1:13:51
82Maud Matteudi1:15:10
83Charlotte Monnier1:16:00
84Valerie Milbert1:16:19
85Stephanie Bestagno1:16:30
86Julia Cattoen1:17:30
87Veronique Soulat1:19:52
88Sophie Levecke1:20:54
89Carine De Vriendt1:21:35
90Nataliane Thoulon1:21:55
91Ines Eberhardt1:24:14
92Sandra Zaugg1:24:38
93Lucie Vessat1:27:54
94Caroline Blaison1:28:01
95Caroline Dessolin1:28:21
96Isabelle Marx1:30:18
97Chiara Gastaldi1:30:56
98Antonella Balducci1:31:03
99Amandine Cervera1:33:14
100Gwénola Robeau1:34:49
101Yseult Le Ray1:36:29
102Virginie Verdreau1:38:01
103Hélène Calmels1:38:04
104Alexandra Lamy1:38:07
105Cecile Gire1:38:38
106Nathalie Albagnac1:41:29
107Julie Derré1:43:54
108Patricia Helluy1:44:51
109Mahaut Dufour1:45:38
110Myriam Paillaugue1:46:37
111Mathilde Royer1:47:51
112Laurence Pelissard1:47:56
113Christine Dugelay1:51:32
114Catherine Stevenot1:51:53
115Magali Creze1:56:37
116Stefania Trezzi1:56:46
117Anniken Baksjøberget1:57:57
118Isabelle Nicolas1:58:00
119Gaële Ducher1:58:03
120Marie-Laure Gardello1:58:48
121Laure Charberet2:00:02
122Ingrid Demolliere2:01:42
123Emmanuelle Julien2:03:59
124Karine Munos2:05:32
125Greta Van Damme2:06:30
126Kristell Camus2:07:55
127Michèle Guyot2:09:48
128Marine Peyrot2:12:18
129Mathilde Cobert2:15:36
130Odile Gresset2:16:49
131Valerie Berryman-Bousquet
132Catherine Bailly2:16:50
133Élise Salvi2:18:06
134Barbara Thon2:18:15
135Carole Freour2:18:16
136Annick Raynal2:19:35
137Gaelle Duchemin2:23:27

 

