Buchli and Nussli win in Obwalden

O-Tour Bike hosts a round of the UCI marathon world series

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Buchli (Swi)3:43:09
2Martin Gujan (Swi)0:01:25
3Alexandre Moos (Swi)0:02:08
4Thomas Stoll (Swi)0:04:10
5Frans Claes (Bel)
6Hansueli Stauffer (Swi)0:13:59
7Stefan Sahm (Ger)
8Damian Perrin (Swi)0:17:46
9Stefan Roffler (Swi)0:18:06
10Yves Corminboeuf (Swi)0:24:01
11Florian Thie (Swi)0:26:06
12Robby De Bock (Bel)0:27:31
13Mike Schuler (Swi)0:27:46
14Philipp Gerber (Swi)0:28:39
15Oliver Zurbrugg (Swi)0:29:52
16Arnaud Rapillard (Swi)0:33:04
17Norbert Wyss (Swi)0:33:51
18Thomas Holtkamp (Ger)0:36:15
19Ramon Krebs (Swi)0:37:22
20Simeon Niederer (Swi)0:38:38
21Samuel Jud (Swi)0:39:12
22Michael Montandon (Swi)0:39:45
23Peter Reiche (Ger)0:40:46
24Claude Koster (Swi)0:43:25
25Oliver Schär (Swi)0:44:27
26Mathias Alig (Swi)0:45:28
27Adrian Muri (Swi)0:49:35
28Florian Bolt (Swi)0:55:05
29Ulrich Rose (Ger)0:56:10
30Will Hayter (GBr)1:02:50
31Thomas Baisir (Bel)1:02:55
32Timothy Hammond (RSA)1:03:59
33Denis Jacquemin (Bel)1:11:08
34Simon Herrmann (Ger)1:13:20
35Christoph Rytz (Swi)1:14:29
36Matteo Sudan (Swi)
37David Streule (GBr)1:48:59
38Yves Schmied (Swi)1:50:24
39Stuart Spies (GBr)1:50:37

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jane Nussli (GBr)4:51:58
2Andrea Kuster (Swi)0:10:10
3Alexandra Clement (Swi)0:13:06
4Virginie Pointet (Swi)0:28:06
5Sarah Bosch (Ger)0:46:34
6Alice Pirard (Bel)0:48:51

