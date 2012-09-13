Buchli and Nussli win in Obwalden
O-Tour Bike hosts a round of the UCI marathon world series
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Buchli (Swi)
|3:43:09
|2
|Martin Gujan (Swi)
|0:01:25
|3
|Alexandre Moos (Swi)
|0:02:08
|4
|Thomas Stoll (Swi)
|0:04:10
|5
|Frans Claes (Bel)
|6
|Hansueli Stauffer (Swi)
|0:13:59
|7
|Stefan Sahm (Ger)
|8
|Damian Perrin (Swi)
|0:17:46
|9
|Stefan Roffler (Swi)
|0:18:06
|10
|Yves Corminboeuf (Swi)
|0:24:01
|11
|Florian Thie (Swi)
|0:26:06
|12
|Robby De Bock (Bel)
|0:27:31
|13
|Mike Schuler (Swi)
|0:27:46
|14
|Philipp Gerber (Swi)
|0:28:39
|15
|Oliver Zurbrugg (Swi)
|0:29:52
|16
|Arnaud Rapillard (Swi)
|0:33:04
|17
|Norbert Wyss (Swi)
|0:33:51
|18
|Thomas Holtkamp (Ger)
|0:36:15
|19
|Ramon Krebs (Swi)
|0:37:22
|20
|Simeon Niederer (Swi)
|0:38:38
|21
|Samuel Jud (Swi)
|0:39:12
|22
|Michael Montandon (Swi)
|0:39:45
|23
|Peter Reiche (Ger)
|0:40:46
|24
|Claude Koster (Swi)
|0:43:25
|25
|Oliver Schär (Swi)
|0:44:27
|26
|Mathias Alig (Swi)
|0:45:28
|27
|Adrian Muri (Swi)
|0:49:35
|28
|Florian Bolt (Swi)
|0:55:05
|29
|Ulrich Rose (Ger)
|0:56:10
|30
|Will Hayter (GBr)
|1:02:50
|31
|Thomas Baisir (Bel)
|1:02:55
|32
|Timothy Hammond (RSA)
|1:03:59
|33
|Denis Jacquemin (Bel)
|1:11:08
|34
|Simon Herrmann (Ger)
|1:13:20
|35
|Christoph Rytz (Swi)
|1:14:29
|36
|Matteo Sudan (Swi)
|37
|David Streule (GBr)
|1:48:59
|38
|Yves Schmied (Swi)
|1:50:24
|39
|Stuart Spies (GBr)
|1:50:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jane Nussli (GBr)
|4:51:58
|2
|Andrea Kuster (Swi)
|0:10:10
|3
|Alexandra Clement (Swi)
|0:13:06
|4
|Virginie Pointet (Swi)
|0:28:06
|5
|Sarah Bosch (Ger)
|0:46:34
|6
|Alice Pirard (Bel)
|0:48:51
