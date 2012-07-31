Trending

Leisling and Dosa win Ucka Marathon

UCI marathon series visits Croatia

Ucka Marathon elite men's podium. The race is part of the UCI marathon World Series.

(Image credit: Black Tusk Racing Team)

Matthias Leisling and Eszter Dosa won the Ucka Marathon in Lovran, Croatia this weekend. The race is the latest round in the UCI Marathon World Series.

The race was run over 94 miles in temperatures of 34 degrees (Celsius). A 1000m climb greeted racers just after the start.

Leissling immediately set the pace and realized he was the strongest on the day. He emerged at the end of a seven-mile technical uphill section alone and soloed to the finish. He finished 12:41 ahead of Steffen Thum and 16:13 ahead of Christian Kreuchler.

In the women's race, Dosa beat Aleksandra Dubiel by just 46 seconds and Agnieszka Zych by 1:14:25.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Leisling (Ger)4:44:53
2Steffen Thum (Ger)0:12:41
3Christian Kreuchler (Ger)0:16:13
4Matej Lovse (Slo)0:20:08
5Artur Miazga (Pol)0:32:45
6Oliver Vonhausen (Ger)0:35:19
7Lenart Noc (Slo)0:37:09
8Robert Wittmann (Ger)0:37:11
9Sebastian Stark (Ger)0:38:19
10Dani Simcic (Cro)0:39:01
11Remi Laffont (Fra)0:40:37
12Andreas Huber (Ger)0:41:25
13Frederic Gambert (Fra)0:50:38
14Michal Ziulek (Pol)0:50:59
15Piotr Truszczynski (Pol)0:52:35
16Pavao Roset (Cro)0:54:27
17Daniel Gathof (Ger)0:54:46
18Andreas Kirchberger (Aut)0:56:25
19Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)0:56:51
20Mariusz Marszacek (Pol)0:56:52
21Adrian Jusinski (Pol)1:09:56
22Tobias Eisenberger (Ger)1:24:53
23Tomislav Katalenic (Cro)1:26:44
24Borut Ramsak (Slo)1:42:22
25Aleš Mlinaric (Slo)1:50:15

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eszter Dosa (Hun)6:29:00
2Aleksandra Dubiel (Pol)0:00:46
3Agnieszka Zych (Pol)1:14:25
4Zorana Tezak (Cro)1:24:31
5Gorana Tezak (Cro)1:24:32

 

