Leisling and Dosa win Ucka Marathon
UCI marathon series visits Croatia
Matthias Leisling and Eszter Dosa won the Ucka Marathon in Lovran, Croatia this weekend. The race is the latest round in the UCI Marathon World Series.
The race was run over 94 miles in temperatures of 34 degrees (Celsius). A 1000m climb greeted racers just after the start.
Leissling immediately set the pace and realized he was the strongest on the day. He emerged at the end of a seven-mile technical uphill section alone and soloed to the finish. He finished 12:41 ahead of Steffen Thum and 16:13 ahead of Christian Kreuchler.
In the women's race, Dosa beat Aleksandra Dubiel by just 46 seconds and Agnieszka Zych by 1:14:25.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Leisling (Ger)
|4:44:53
|2
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|0:12:41
|3
|Christian Kreuchler (Ger)
|0:16:13
|4
|Matej Lovse (Slo)
|0:20:08
|5
|Artur Miazga (Pol)
|0:32:45
|6
|Oliver Vonhausen (Ger)
|0:35:19
|7
|Lenart Noc (Slo)
|0:37:09
|8
|Robert Wittmann (Ger)
|0:37:11
|9
|Sebastian Stark (Ger)
|0:38:19
|10
|Dani Simcic (Cro)
|0:39:01
|11
|Remi Laffont (Fra)
|0:40:37
|12
|Andreas Huber (Ger)
|0:41:25
|13
|Frederic Gambert (Fra)
|0:50:38
|14
|Michal Ziulek (Pol)
|0:50:59
|15
|Piotr Truszczynski (Pol)
|0:52:35
|16
|Pavao Roset (Cro)
|0:54:27
|17
|Daniel Gathof (Ger)
|0:54:46
|18
|Andreas Kirchberger (Aut)
|0:56:25
|19
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|0:56:51
|20
|Mariusz Marszacek (Pol)
|0:56:52
|21
|Adrian Jusinski (Pol)
|1:09:56
|22
|Tobias Eisenberger (Ger)
|1:24:53
|23
|Tomislav Katalenic (Cro)
|1:26:44
|24
|Borut Ramsak (Slo)
|1:42:22
|25
|Aleš Mlinaric (Slo)
|1:50:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eszter Dosa (Hun)
|6:29:00
|2
|Aleksandra Dubiel (Pol)
|0:00:46
|3
|Agnieszka Zych (Pol)
|1:14:25
|4
|Zorana Tezak (Cro)
|1:24:31
|5
|Gorana Tezak (Cro)
|1:24:32
