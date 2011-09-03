Image 1 of 21 The start of the elite women's cross country world championship race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 21 Catharine Pendrel (Canada) wins her first world championship. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 21 Elite women's cross country podium: Maja Wloszczowska, Catharine Pendrel, Eva Lechner (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 21 Elite women's cross country podium: Maja Wloszczowska, Catharine Pendrel, Eva Lechner (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 21 Rosara Joseph (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 21 Nathalie Schneitter (Switzerland) got lots of home crowd cheers (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 21 Eva Lechner (Italy) and Maja Wloszczowska (Poland) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 21 Irina Kalentieva (Russian Federation) rode in fourth most of the day. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 21 Maja Wloszczowska (Poland) had an untimely flat (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 21 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 21 Lea Davison (USA) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 21 Sabine Spitz (Germany) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 21 Catharine Pendrel (Canada) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 21 Mary McConneloug (United States) met her goal of a top 15 (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 21 Marie-Helene Premont (Canada) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 21 Emily Batty (Canada) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 21 Eva Lechner (Italy) on her way to bronze (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 21 Lea Davison (United States) had her best yet Worlds (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 21 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway) had a strong race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 21 Catharine Pendrel (Canada) on her way to winning (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 21 Elite women's cross country podium (l-r): Maja Wloszczowska (Poland), Catharine Pendrel (Canada) and Eva Lechner (Italy) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Catharine Pendrel won a gold medal for Canada at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Champery, Switzerland, on Saturday afternoon. It the first world title of Pendrel's career and the first elite women's cross country title for Canada since Alison Sydor won in 1996. Maia Wloszczowska (Poland) finished second and Eva Lechner (Italy) was third.

"There have been a few years of me getting sixth and fourth, but I never before got a world championship medal," said an elated Pendrel. "I was so consistent on the World Cup circuit in recent years, and I've always wanted to put it together on the big day. Today that finally happened."

On the start loop which preceded six full laps, Pendrel and Wloszczowska raced at the front together. Twelve seconds back, Gunn Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway) and Lechner chased. Alexandra Engen (Sweden), Irina Kalentieva (Russia) and Nathalie Schneitter (Switzerland) led the rest.

By the end of lap 1, Pendrel and Wloszczowska were firmly established in the lead together, with a 30-second advantage over Lechner and 45 seconds over Kalentieva and Dahle-Flesjaa. The two leaders appeared well matched and seemed to work together well.

Then, disaster struck on lap two for the defending world champion Wloszczowska. She flatted and Pendrel immediately pulled away.

"I got the flat tire on the longest downhill at the end of the lap," said Wloszczowska. "I finished the downhill riding my bike, and then I ran to the tech zone plus rode the flat a bit more. I'm happy that my crew made a good switch of the wheel and that I could get back in it and chase the others."

Wloszczowska got a fairly speedy wheel change, but it cost her 1:15 and a place as Lechner went past while she was in the pits. The Italian had moved ahead of Kalentieva while Dahle Flesjaa still chased in fifth

With one lap to go, Wloszczowska had powered her way back into second place and was just 36 seconds off Pendrel. The Polish rider looked strong and chased well, but Pendrel wasn't going to let go of her first chance to win the rainbow stripes.

"I was nervous knowing Maja was coming back for me," said Pendrel. "At the beginning of the race, I had realized we were riding equally. She was climbing exceptionally well. I tried to get the descent on that third lap, and that's when she flatted. I knew she could come back and was motivated."

The Canadian national champion crossed the line to add the title of world champion to her palmares. She finished in 1:46:14.

"In the days before the race, I had had an email from (former Luna teammate and past world champion) Alison Dunlap, and she said that at the Worlds, you have to race the last lap like it's a time trial. She won her Worlds by moving from third to first on her final lap. I don't know if a climb has ever hurt as badly as that last climb today."

Wloszczowska took silver 28 seconds later - she had made up some time, but it wasn't enough.

"It's ok to have silver. I'm happy with it," said Wloszczowska. "I feel like a winner today. I'm happy that Catharine won. I think somebody out there wanted me to have a flat tire because Catharine deserved the rainbow jersey like nobody else. I know I was strong to ride with her today, but it's life in sport. I'm glad I could get to the tech zone, get a wheel and still get on the podium. That was the greatest battle of my life today." The Polish rider may not have won the Worlds for the second time, but she rode like a world champion nonetheless.

Lechner ended up with bronze. "Today I had all the luck I was missing last year. It was a big battle. I always believed in my chances and gritted my teeth and fought hard the whole time. People were having problems everywhere. I was strong here last year, but this is really something very special."

Kalentieva held on to fourth at 2:05. The former world champion declined to speak with Cyclingnews after the event.

Schneitter overtook Dahle Flesjaa for fifth place and finished at 3:27, 13 seconds in front of the Norwegian.

Schneitter said she was spurred on by the crowds, including her fan club. "I had problems at the start and never had a chance to fight for the medals, but I moved up to fifth. I felt good and this shows that I can prepare for a big race and do well, so it's a good sign for the Olympic race next year." It was her best result yet this season and the best Worlds result for the third-year elite racer.

Dahle Flesjaa was happy to end her season on such a high note. "Being top six at a world championship is good. Being looked at as a medal candidate for this race, I wouldn't have dreamed that at the beginning of the season. I could feel very early on that I was missing that extra two to three percent today, but I still fought until the end. The most important thing is to be in good health again and to feel strong on my bike again."

It was a good day for the North Americans with three Canadians and four Americans in the top 20. Behind winner Pendrel, Emily Batty (Canada) was eighth and Marie Helene Premont was ninth. The Americans brought home 10th, 11th, 15th and 20th with Lea Davison, Heather Irmiger, Mary McConneloug and Georgia Gould.

Full Results 1 Catharine Pendrel (Canada) 1:46:14 2 Maja Wloszczowska (Poland) 0:00:28 3 Eva Lechner (Italy) 0:01:36 4 Irina Kalentieva (Russian Federation) 0:02:05 5 Nathalie Schneitter (Switzerland) 0:03:27 6 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway) 0:03:50 7 Rosara Joseph (New Zealand) 0:04:24 8 Emily Batty (Canada) 0:04:35 9 Marie-Helene Premont (Canada) 0:05:01 10 Lea Davison (United States of America) 0:05:52 11 Heather Irmiger (United States of America) 0:06:22 12 Alexandra Engen (Sweden) 0:07:07 13 Blaza Klemencic (Slovenia) 0:07:31 14 Katerina Nash (Czech Republic) 0:08:02 15 Mary McConneloug (United States of America) 0:08:09 16 Vera Andreeva (Russian Federation) 0:08:23 17 Sabine Spitz (Germany) 0:08:46 18 Elisabeth Osl (Austria) 0:08:54 19 Cécile Ravanel (France) 0:09:28 20 Georgia Gould (United States of America) 0:09:39 21 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Poland) 0:10:01 22 Katrin Leumann (Switzerland) 0:10:11 23 Hanlen Karen (New Zealand) 0:10:21 24 Tanja Zakelj (Slovenia) 0:10:37 25 Sabrina Enaux (France) 0:10:54 26 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Poland) 0:11:15 27 Sarah Koba (Switzerland) 0:11:47 28 Rie Katayama (Japan) 0:11:51 29 Laura Metzler (France) 0:12:08 30 Jean Ann Berkenpas (Canada) 31 Catherine Vipond (Canada) 0:13:09 32 Magdalena Sadlecka (Poland) 0:13:39 33 Janka Stevkova (Slovakia) 0:13:45 34 Esther Süss (Switzerland) 0:13:46 35 Amanda Sin (Canada) 0:14:23 36 Elisabeth Brandau (Germany) 0:15:00 37 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Switzerland) -1lap 38 Nina Homovec (Slovenia) 39 Qinglan Shi (People's Republic of China) 40 Katherine Compton (United States of America) 41 Noelia Rodriguez (Argentina) 42 Judy Freeman (United States of America) 43 Adelheid Morath (Germany) -2laps 44 Pavla Havlikova (Czech Republic) 45 Krista Park (United States of America) 46 Katherine O'shea (Australia) 47 Nataliya Krompets (Ukraine) 48 Annika Langvad (Denmark) 49 Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spain) 50 Anja Gradl (Germany) 51 Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mexico) 52 Maaris Meier (Estonia) -3laps 53 Lee Craigie (Great Britain) 54 Viviana Andrea Maya Tabares (Colombia) 55 Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spain) 56 Roberta Kelly Stopa (Brazil) 57 Alexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecuador) 58 Elisa Maria Garcia (Chile) 59 Yu Xin (People's Republic of China) 60 Gabriela Vargas (Chile) -4laps DNS Lene Byberg (Norway) DNS Anna Szafraniec (Poland) DNS Anna Villar Argente (Spain) DNS Hanna Klein (Germany) DNS Pavlina Sulcova (Czech Republic) DNS Carina Kirssi (Finland) DNS Ann Berglund (Sweden) DNS Andrea Kirsic (Croatia) DNS Liliana Alejandra Uzcategui Vasquez (Venezuela)