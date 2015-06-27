Image 1 of 16 Austrian star Alban Lakata rode his way to his third silver medal at the 2014 UCI MTB Marathon World Championships but he was happy with his performance on the day. (Image credit: Gameplan Media) Image 2 of 16 Christophe Sauser takes silver (Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero) Image 3 of 16 Sabine Spitz and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå (Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero) Image 4 of 16 Annika Langvad with silver (Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero) Image 5 of 16 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå wins the Marathon World Championship (Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero) Image 6 of 16 Sabine Spitz gets bronze (Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero) Image 7 of 16 Alban Lakata celebrates his world title (Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero) Image 8 of 16 The women's podium (Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero) Image 9 of 16 The men's podium (Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero) Image 10 of 16 The UCI Marathon World Championships (Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero) Image 11 of 16 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå (Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero) Image 12 of 16 Sally Bigham rides to fifth place (Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero) Image 13 of 16 Annika Langvad (Denmark) (Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero) Image 14 of 16 The men's top three (Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero) Image 15 of 16 The start of the men's Marathon Worlds (Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero) Image 16 of 16 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

Alban Lakata and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja claimed the gold medals at the UCI Marathon World Championships in Val Gardena, Italy, tackling a viciously hilly course over 87km with five mountain passes.

Lakata pulled away to win in 4:24:46 over Swiss rider Christophe Sauser, who was racing in his final event before retirement, with Leonardo Paez (Colombia) in third.

"The race was perhaps one of the best I have done in my life," Lakata said. "I wanted this victory and I felt in good form the very beginning. I did a good job today."

Lakata powered away on a descent, and Paez, who was left fighting for scraps against Sauser, said he didn't realize how large the gap had grown. "The race is always a beautiful one but this time round I had a problem with a little finger and I wasn’t able to be as forceful as I usually am," Paez said. "I did my best because I really wanted it but this injury also got me down a good bit. however I can still be pleased with how things went. Lakata really got away from us going downhill and nobody realised how much lead he was building up."

Sauser struggled in the first half of the race, but was able to rally and pick the perfect time to attack Paez and solo to silver. "In the first two and a half hours of the race I was in difficulty because I wasn‘t able to change the rhythm," Sauser said. "However after the Pordoi singletrack, I realised that I would be able to fight for a medal. I can be a canny rider at times but at other times a bit lazy but on this occasion I timed my overtaking move really well. I am more than happy to close my career with this second place."

In the 60km women's race, Norwegian Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå earned her sixth Marathon world title, besting the defending champion Annika Langvad (Denmark) and Sabine Spitz (Germany).

"Mountain biking is always hard but this course makes it even more difficult," Flesja said "I continued to push to the end as I knew that Annika could always make up time."

Langvad finished a distant three minutes behind, but did enough to keep Spitz back in third. "I am happy with this outcome, also because I have never won a World Championship silver. I lost ground on the first uphill as I was not in the best of shape due to some health problems."

Spitz was also pleased with a medal in her first attempt at the Marathon championship. “I was not sure how to approach the race as I had never raced it before and already after the first climb I knew that I could not keep up with the person ahead!“.

Men's Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alban Lakata (Aut) 4:24:46 2 Christoph Sauser (Swi) 0:02:07 3 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) 0:02:15 4 Periklis Ilias (Gre) 0:04:33 5 Damiano Ferraro (Ita) 0:04:54 6 Marcus Kaufmann (Ger) 0:05:08 7 Samuele Porro (Ita) 0:06:40 8 Roel Paulissen (Bel) 0:07:27 9 Lukas Buchli (Swi) 0:09:42 10 Kristian Hynek (Cze) 0:12:20 11 Daniel Geismayr (Aut) 0:12:34 12 Jochen Kass (Ger) 0:12:40 13 Tony Longo (Ita) 0:12:41 14 Howard Grotts (USA) 0:13:05 15 Karl Platt (Ger) 0:13:55 16 Andreas Seewald (Ger) 0:14:15 17 Diego Arias (Col) 0:16:43 18 Markus Bauer (Ger) 0:18:16 19 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) 0:19:58 20 Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) 0:20:23 21 Klaus Fontana (Ita) 0:20:48 22 Matthias Leisling (Ger) 0:21:00 23 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) 0:22:12 24 Jiri Novak (Cze) 0:22:15 25 Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) 0:22:26 26 Robert Mennen (Ger) 0:22:58 27 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 0:24:48 28 Matous Ulman (Cze) 0:25:24 29 Manuel Pliem (Aut) 0:25:40 30 Steffen Thum (Ger) 0:25:53 31 Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) 0:26:03 32 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) 0:26:27 33 Sören Nissen (Den) 0:26:31 34 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) 35 Oliver Zurbrugg (Swi) 0:26:41 36 Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa) 0:26:46 37 Stefano Dal Grande (Ita) 0:27:33 38 Arnaud Rapillard (Swi) 0:27:43 39 Frans Claes (Bel) 0:28:18 40 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) 0:29:07 41 Daniele Mensi (Ita) 0:30:23 42 Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col) 0:31:23 43 Emeric Turcat (Fra) 0:31:59 44 Marzio Deho (Ita) 0:32:46 45 Wojciech Halejak (Pol) 0:35:22 46 Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) 0:37:38 47 Johann Pallhuber (Ita) 0:38:32 48 Xavier Dafflon (Swi) 0:39:09 49 Jose Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Spa) 0:39:55 50 Zoltan Vigh (Hun) 0:40:56 51 Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez (Spa) 0:41:35 52 Bram Saeys (Bel) 0:41:45 53 Frederic Gombert (Fra) 0:42:17 54 Mariusz Kozak (Pol) 0:42:57 55 Manuel Beltran Martinez (Spa) 0:43:09 56 Stefan Sahm (Ger) 0:43:11 57 Torsten Marx (Ger) 0:44:04 58 Hugo Prado Neto (Bra) 0:45:21 59 Massimo De Bertolis (Ita) 60 Lukas Islitzer (Aut) 0:45:49 61 Mariusz Michalek (Pol) 0:46:29 62 Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa) 0:47:49 63 Sascha Weber (Ger) 0:47:59 64 Tom Ettlich (Ger) 0:48:16 65 Christian Kreuchler (Ger) 0:50:17 66 Stéphane Monnet (Swi) 0:50:19 67 Robson Ferreira Da Silva (Bra) 0:50:31 68 Mathias Alig (Swi) 0:51:25 69 Remi Laffont (Fra) 0:51:59 70 Nicolas Cambus (Fra) 0:52:01 71 Ben Thomas (GBr) 0:53:19 72 Bastien Michaud (Fra) 0:53:20 73 German Dorhmann (Arg) 0:55:46 74 Jesus Del Nero Montes (Spa) 0:56:19 75 Lenart Noc (Slo) 0:56:40 76 Ronald Beckers (Bel) 0:58:06 77 Markus Werner (Ger) 0:58:55 78 Cory Wallace (Can) 0:59:23 79 Morgan Pilley (Aus) 0:59:57 80 Philipp Pangerl (Ger) 1:00:50 81 Miguel Angel Hidalgo (Arg) 1:01:20 82 Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) 1:02:00 83 Martin Eckerberg Bisgaard (Den) 1:03:17 84 Vincent Arnaud (Fra) 1:04:02 85 Bogdan Czarnota (Pol) 1:05:01 86 Hamish Batchelor (GBr) 1:05:09 87 Arnaud Allemand (Fra) 1:07:21 88 Felix Fritzsch (Ger) 1:09:11 89 Orlando Alves Silva (Bra) 1:09:16 90 Robert Dobai Joltvinschi (Rom) 1:10:05 91 Martin Feichtegger (Aut) 1:10:47 92 Michael Broderick (USA) 1:12:10 93 Sven Mägdefessel (Ger) 1:12:33 94 Dana Weber (USA) 1:13:55 95 Denys Marhem (Fra) 1:16:49 96 Louis Wolf (Ger) 1:18:02 97 Ivan Vila Oziel (And) 1:19:32 98 Ali Çakas (Tur) 1:20:42 99 Julien Bely (Fra) 1:21:38 100 Motoshi Kadota (Jpn) 1:21:56 101 Andrea Terenzi (SMr) 1:22:35 102 Matthew Beers (RSA) 1:23:25 103 Eliad Daniel (Isr) 1:23:56 104 Florian Buffard (Fra) 1:24:23 105 Marco Francioni (SMr) 1:25:10 106 Robert Wittmann (Ger) 1:27:56 107 Timothy Carleton (Can) 1:27:57 108 Will Hayter (GBr) 1:28:13 109 Michael England (Aus) 1:28:17 110 Lukasz Klimaszewski (Pol) 1:29:05 111 Marcos Katafuchi (Arg) 1:29:06 112 Florian Wenger (Swi) 1:31:22 113 Christopher Platt (Ger) 1:34:42 114 Uldis Alitis (Lat) 1:35:22 115 Ulrich Rose (Ger) 1:39:02 116 Simon Chasseloup (Fra) 1:44:40 117 Tim Dunford (GBr) 1:44:55 118 Nino Surban (Phi) 1:47:39 119 Ole Jespersen (Den) 1:48:47 120 Pablo Funaro (Arg) 1:52:26 121 Andrea Maccagli (SMr) 1:53:18 122 Risto Oprja (Est) 2:02:57 123 Justin Price (NZl) 2:22:37

Women's Results