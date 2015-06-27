Trending

Alban Lakata, Gunn-Rita Dahle win MTB Marathon world championships

Rainbow jersey's decided in Italian Dolomites

Image 1 of 16

Austrian star Alban Lakata rode his way to his third silver medal at the 2014 UCI MTB Marathon World Championships but he was happy with his performance on the day.

(Image credit: Gameplan Media)
Image 2 of 16

Christophe Sauser takes silver

(Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero)
Image 3 of 16

Sabine Spitz and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå

(Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero)
Image 4 of 16

Annika Langvad with silver

(Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero)
Image 5 of 16

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå wins the Marathon World Championship

(Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero)
Image 6 of 16

Sabine Spitz gets bronze

(Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero)
Image 7 of 16

Alban Lakata celebrates his world title

(Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero)
Image 8 of 16

The women's podium

(Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero)
Image 9 of 16

The men's podium

(Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero)
Image 10 of 16

The UCI Marathon World Championships

(Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero)
Image 11 of 16

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå

(Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero)
Image 12 of 16

Sally Bigham rides to fifth place

(Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero)
Image 13 of 16

Annika Langvad (Denmark)

(Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero)
Image 14 of 16

The men's top three

(Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero)
Image 15 of 16

The start of the men's Marathon Worlds

(Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero)
Image 16 of 16

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway)

(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

Alban Lakata and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja claimed the gold medals at the UCI Marathon World Championships in Val Gardena, Italy, tackling a viciously hilly course over 87km with five mountain passes.

Lakata pulled away to win in 4:24:46 over Swiss rider Christophe Sauser, who was racing in his final event before retirement, with Leonardo Paez (Colombia) in third.

"The race was perhaps one of the best I have done in my life," Lakata said. "I wanted this victory and I felt in good form the very beginning. I did a good job today."

Lakata powered away on a descent, and Paez, who was left fighting for scraps against Sauser, said he didn't realize how large the gap had grown. "The race is always a beautiful one but this time round I had a problem with a little finger and I wasn’t able to be as forceful as I usually am," Paez said. "I did my best because I really wanted it but this injury also got me down a good bit. however I can still be pleased with how things went. Lakata really got away from us going downhill and nobody realised how much lead he was building up."

Sauser struggled in the first half of the race, but was able to rally and pick the perfect time to attack Paez and solo to silver. "In the first two and a half hours of the race I was in difficulty because I wasn‘t able to change the rhythm," Sauser said. "However after the Pordoi singletrack, I realised that I would be able to fight for a medal. I can be a canny rider at times but at other times a bit lazy but on this occasion I timed my overtaking move really well. I am more than happy to close my career with this second place."

In the 60km women's race, Norwegian Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå earned her sixth Marathon world title, besting the defending champion Annika Langvad (Denmark) and Sabine Spitz (Germany).

"Mountain biking is always hard but this course makes it even more difficult," Flesja said "I continued to push to the end as I knew that Annika could always make up time."

Langvad finished a distant three minutes behind, but did enough to keep Spitz back in third. "I am happy with this outcome, also because I have never won a World Championship silver. I lost ground on the first uphill as I was not in the best of shape due to some health problems."

Spitz was also pleased with a medal in her first attempt at the Marathon championship. “I was not sure how to approach the race as I had never raced it before and already after the first climb I knew that I could not keep up with the person ahead!“.

Men's Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alban Lakata (Aut)4:24:46
2Christoph Sauser (Swi)0:02:07
3Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col)0:02:15
4Periklis Ilias (Gre)0:04:33
5Damiano Ferraro (Ita)0:04:54
6Marcus Kaufmann (Ger)0:05:08
7Samuele Porro (Ita)0:06:40
8Roel Paulissen (Bel)0:07:27
9Lukas Buchli (Swi)0:09:42
10Kristian Hynek (Cze)0:12:20
11Daniel Geismayr (Aut)0:12:34
12Jochen Kass (Ger)0:12:40
13Tony Longo (Ita)0:12:41
14Howard Grotts (USA)0:13:05
15Karl Platt (Ger)0:13:55
16Andreas Seewald (Ger)0:14:15
17Diego Arias (Col)0:16:43
18Markus Bauer (Ger)0:18:16
19Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)0:19:58
20Jérémy Huguenin (Swi)0:20:23
21Klaus Fontana (Ita)0:20:48
22Matthias Leisling (Ger)0:21:00
23Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)0:22:12
24Jiri Novak (Cze)0:22:15
25Johnny Cattaneo (Ita)0:22:26
26Robert Mennen (Ger)0:22:58
27Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa)0:24:48
28Matous Ulman (Cze)0:25:24
29Manuel Pliem (Aut)0:25:40
30Steffen Thum (Ger)0:25:53
31Hansueli Stauffer (Swi)0:26:03
32Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut)0:26:27
33Sören Nissen (Den)0:26:31
34Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
35Oliver Zurbrugg (Swi)0:26:41
36Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)0:26:46
37Stefano Dal Grande (Ita)0:27:33
38Arnaud Rapillard (Swi)0:27:43
39Frans Claes (Bel)0:28:18
40Alexey Medvedev (Rus)0:29:07
41Daniele Mensi (Ita)0:30:23
42Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)0:31:23
43Emeric Turcat (Fra)0:31:59
44Marzio Deho (Ita)0:32:46
45Wojciech Halejak (Pol)0:35:22
46Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)0:37:38
47Johann Pallhuber (Ita)0:38:32
48Xavier Dafflon (Swi)0:39:09
49Jose Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Spa)0:39:55
50Zoltan Vigh (Hun)0:40:56
51Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez (Spa)0:41:35
52Bram Saeys (Bel)0:41:45
53Frederic Gombert (Fra)0:42:17
54Mariusz Kozak (Pol)0:42:57
55Manuel Beltran Martinez (Spa)0:43:09
56Stefan Sahm (Ger)0:43:11
57Torsten Marx (Ger)0:44:04
58Hugo Prado Neto (Bra)0:45:21
59Massimo De Bertolis (Ita)
60Lukas Islitzer (Aut)0:45:49
61Mariusz Michalek (Pol)0:46:29
62Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)0:47:49
63Sascha Weber (Ger)0:47:59
64Tom Ettlich (Ger)0:48:16
65Christian Kreuchler (Ger)0:50:17
66Stéphane Monnet (Swi)0:50:19
67Robson Ferreira Da Silva (Bra)0:50:31
68Mathias Alig (Swi)0:51:25
69Remi Laffont (Fra)0:51:59
70Nicolas Cambus (Fra)0:52:01
71Ben Thomas (GBr)0:53:19
72Bastien Michaud (Fra)0:53:20
73German Dorhmann (Arg)0:55:46
74Jesus Del Nero Montes (Spa)0:56:19
75Lenart Noc (Slo)0:56:40
76Ronald Beckers (Bel)0:58:06
77Markus Werner (Ger)0:58:55
78Cory Wallace (Can)0:59:23
79Morgan Pilley (Aus)0:59:57
80Philipp Pangerl (Ger)1:00:50
81Miguel Angel Hidalgo (Arg)1:01:20
82Yuki Ikeda (Jpn)1:02:00
83Martin Eckerberg Bisgaard (Den)1:03:17
84Vincent Arnaud (Fra)1:04:02
85Bogdan Czarnota (Pol)1:05:01
86Hamish Batchelor (GBr)1:05:09
87Arnaud Allemand (Fra)1:07:21
88Felix Fritzsch (Ger)1:09:11
89Orlando Alves Silva (Bra)1:09:16
90Robert Dobai Joltvinschi (Rom)1:10:05
91Martin Feichtegger (Aut)1:10:47
92Michael Broderick (USA)1:12:10
93Sven Mägdefessel (Ger)1:12:33
94Dana Weber (USA)1:13:55
95Denys Marhem (Fra)1:16:49
96Louis Wolf (Ger)1:18:02
97Ivan Vila Oziel (And)1:19:32
98Ali Çakas (Tur)1:20:42
99Julien Bely (Fra)1:21:38
100Motoshi Kadota (Jpn)1:21:56
101Andrea Terenzi (SMr)1:22:35
102Matthew Beers (RSA)1:23:25
103Eliad Daniel (Isr)1:23:56
104Florian Buffard (Fra)1:24:23
105Marco Francioni (SMr)1:25:10
106Robert Wittmann (Ger)1:27:56
107Timothy Carleton (Can)1:27:57
108Will Hayter (GBr)1:28:13
109Michael England (Aus)1:28:17
110Lukasz Klimaszewski (Pol)1:29:05
111Marcos Katafuchi (Arg)1:29:06
112Florian Wenger (Swi)1:31:22
113Christopher Platt (Ger)1:34:42
114Uldis Alitis (Lat)1:35:22
115Ulrich Rose (Ger)1:39:02
116Simon Chasseloup (Fra)1:44:40
117Tim Dunford (GBr)1:44:55
118Nino Surban (Phi)1:47:39
119Ole Jespersen (Den)1:48:47
120Pablo Funaro (Arg)1:52:26
121Andrea Maccagli (SMr)1:53:18
122Risto Oprja (Est)2:02:57
123Justin Price (NZl)2:22:37

Women's Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)3:34:13
2Annika Langvad (Den)0:03:18
3Sabine Spitz (Ger)0:09:30
4Ariane Kleinhans (Swi)0:11:14
5Sally Bigham (GBr)0:11:43
6Yana Belomoina (Ukr)0:17:44
7Esther Süss (Swi)0:18:20
8Christina Kollmann (Aut)0:19:20
9Lea Davison (USA)0:21:44
10Daniela Veronesi (Ita)0:23:00
11Tereza Hurikova (Cze)0:23:02
12Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)0:28:29
13Katazina Sosna (Ltu)0:31:30
14Elena Gaddoni (Ita)0:34:22
15Sabine Sommer (Aut)0:35:17
16Claudia Galicia Cotrina (Spa)0:38:22
17Florence Darbellay (Swi)0:40:49
18Mary Mcconneloug (USA)0:42:21
19Kathrin Mueller (Ger)0:42:28
20Regina Genser (Ger)0:44:18
21Cornelia Hug (Swi)0:45:57
22Katrin Schwing (Ger)0:46:47
23Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol)0:46:50
24Marlies Beckers (Bel)0:46:59
25Paulina Woerz (Ger)0:48:09
26Jennie Stenerhag (Swe)0:49:53
27Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)0:50:24
28Verena Krenslehner (Aut)
29Florentine Striegl (Ger)0:51:53
30Sanne Van Paassen (Ned)0:52:49
31Bettina Uhlig (Ger)0:53:02
32Cemile Trommer (Ger)0:53:32
33Sandrine Ponsard (Fra)0:55:58
34Greete Steinburg (Est)0:58:14
35Lee Craigie (GBr)0:58:48
36Chiara Eberle (Ger)1:00:09
37Gorana Tezak (Cro)1:00:44
38Barbara Liardet (Swi)1:01:56
39Zorana Tezak (Cro)1:03:10
40Stephanie Dohrn (Ger)1:03:18
41Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)1:04:56
42Stéphanie Gutknecht (Swi)1:05:56
43Jana Zieschank (Ger)1:05:59
44Viktoria Zeller (Aut)1:08:15
45Irina Krenn (Aut)1:08:38
46Sarah Riley (Aus)1:09:00
47Hildegunn Hovdenak (Nor)1:09:20
48Melanie Alexander (GBr)1:09:33
49Jeanette Gerrie (NZl)1:12:51
50Iwona Szmid (Pol)1:16:24
51Eliza Kwan (Aus)1:20:29
52Christina Verhas (Aut)1:23:14
53Almut Grieb (Ger)1:25:11
54Katriens Geuens (Bel)1:27:08
55Mirjam Horn (Ger)1:35:51
56Tania Clair Pickler (Bra)1:43:42
57Nienke Oostra (Ned)1:58:35
58Anne Claire Defix (Fra)1:59:42

 

