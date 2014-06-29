Image 1 of 14 Having achieved close to everything there is to achieve in mountain biking Czech Republic star Jaroslav Kulhavy managed to add the UCI MTB Marathon World Championship crown to his impressive list of achievements when he cruised to victory at the Cascades MTB Park on Sunday. (Image credit: Gameplan Media) Image 2 of 14 It was a historic day for Czech riding star Jaroslav Kulhavy (middle) finally added the UCI MTB Marathon World Championships rainbow striped jersey to his already impressive list of achievements when he won the race at the Cascades MTB Park on Sunday. (Image credit: Gameplan Media) Image 3 of 14 UCI MTB Marathon World Championships debutant Sipho Madolo finished his first world championships in 63rd position after a gruelling 95km race at the Cascades MTB Park on Sunday. (Image credit: Gameplan Media) Image 4 of 14 It was a solid display of riding from South African star Rourke Croeser who ended in 18th place at the UCI MTB Marathon World Championships in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday. (Image credit: Gameplan Media) Image 5 of 14 Recently crowned South African Marathon Champion James Reid lived up to his title as he was was the best placed South African in 17th place at the UCI MTB Marathon World Championships held at the Cascades MTB Park on Sunday. (Image credit: Gameplan Media) Image 6 of 14 With the front bunch chopping and changing Swiss star Urs Huber managed to manoeuvre his way into the top five with some impressive riding at the 2014 UCI MTB Marathon World Championships at the Cascades MTB Park on Sunday. (Image credit: Gameplan Media) Image 7 of 14 Former UCI MTB Marathon World Champion Christoph Sauser ended in third place at the 2014 UCI MTB Marathon World Championships after a mechanical stunted his title charge held at the Cascades MTB Park on Sunday. (Image credit: Gameplan Media) Image 8 of 14 The three-time UCI MTB Marathon World Champion Christoph Sauser had to rally back from a mechanical that cost him a fair chunk of time but the former World Champion rode bravely to finish in third place at the UCI MTB Marathon Championships at the Cascades MTB Park on Sunday. (Image credit: Gameplan Media) Image 9 of 14 After suffering a mechanical early in the race former UCI MTB Marathon World Champion Christoph Sauser produced a truly admirable display to fight his way back into the race and onto the podium at the Cascades MTB Park on Sunday. (Image credit: Gameplan Media) Image 10 of 14 Austrian star Alban Lakata rode his way to his third silver medal at the 2014 UCI MTB Marathon World Championships but he was happy with his performance on the day. (Image credit: Gameplan Media) Image 11 of 14 It was a steady performance from Austrian mountain biking ace Alban Lakata who added another silver medal to his collection following his second place finish at the 2014 UCI MTB Marathon World Championships at the Cascades MTB Park on Sunday. (Image credit: Gameplan Media) Image 12 of 14 The UCI MTB Marathon World Championships is the one title that has eluded Czech Republic star Jaroslav Kulhavy but that monkey was removed from his back when he produced a dominant display at the Cascades MTB Park on Sunday. (Image credit: Gameplan Media) Image 13 of 14 Courtesy of a dominant final third Czech Republic star Jaroslav Kulhavy was able to avoid any late charge from the rest of the field as he powered his way to his maiden UCI MTB Marathon World Championship title at the Cascades MTB Park on Sunday (Image credit: Gameplan Media) Image 14 of 14 Having tackled the tough Cascades MTB Park marathon track and held off all of the competitors men's winner Jaroslav Kulhavy (left) and Annika Langvad (right) show off their rainbow striped jersey's and gold medals at the 2014 UCI MTB Marathon World Championships in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday. (Image credit: Gameplan Media)

2012 Olympic gold medallist and Czech mountain biking star Jaroslav Kulhavy added the UCI MTB Marathon World Championships title to his list of international titles when he powered to an emphatic win at a sun soaked Cascades MTB Park on Sunday in South Africa.

Kulhavy was satisfied with the way his race had gone and being able to tick off the marathon world title was something that he was relieved to be able to do, and he explained his satisfaction following a disappointing season thus far.

"I am very happy because it was the last title that I didn't have and really wanted to get.

"Today was a big day for me, and I was satisfied because this season hasn't been that good for me. I was injured and had a lot of technical problems at cross country races."

The race was characterised by the constant changing of positions as the riders jostled in an attempt to get close to Kulhavy, but the Specialized Racing rider showed good form to stave off the attacks and claim his maiden marathon world championships title.

The chopping and changing resulted in an enthralling race, but following a break from the Czech star after the fifth check point, he put the hammer down as the rest of the field were unable to match his power over the second half of the course.

"It all went to plan today even though the race was really hard," Kulhavy said following his win. "I decided to attack after the fifth feed zone on the downhill and got a minute gap. I pushed hard to the finish after that and didn't look back."

Following a slow start, second place finisher Alban Lakata patiently manoeuvred his way through the field and established himself at the front of the field toward the end of the race. The Austrian star appreciated the performance from Kulhavy and admitted that the winner was in a class of his own.

"He (Kulhavy) was unbeatable today," Lakata said. "Getting second behind the Olympic champion and ahead of a three-time world champion Christoph Sauser is a great thing for me and I have now got three silver medals and one gold but I am happy about my race today.

"I didn't have any serious mechanicals besides a twisted chain, which only cost me a few seconds so it didn't make any difference in the end."

The race had its fair share of drama as defending world champion Christoph Sauser suffered a substantial mechanical which cost him a chunk of time and effectively ended his bid to defend his title, but he proceeded to work his way back up the field to finish in third.

"First of all congratulations to Jaroslav, it was an awesome ride from him and he showed his form at Euro's two weeks ago," said Sauser.

"It was all good today until the portage section of the course, and I was on and off the bike the whole time. When I was carrying my bike and hit a rock with my chainring and it took me forever to get it back working," Sauser said.

The South African charge was led by two-time South African marathon champion James Reid, who ended 17th overall when he crossed the line ahead of fellow South African star Rourke Croeser. Reid was quick to describe the challenge of racing against the best riders in the world.

"It was brutal out there; it was a straight out sufferfest from the gun. I didn't have a great grid position but I managed to get into the top 10 in the first three kilometres which was about the highlight.

"The guys in the top 10 are in a different league and if you try and go with them you are going to be a firework, which I just avoided," Reid said.

Taking part in a world class event on home soil was something that Reid knew was going to work in his favour and having raced the national championships at the same venue a few weeks prior to Sunday he had a good idea of what to expect.

"It wasn't the most ideal build up but considering we raced this track two weeks ago it was solid.

"The best way to describe would be a cross country race of 90 minutes with three hours bolted onto the end, that's how hard these guys go out at the start," the Trek SA rider said.

