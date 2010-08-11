Trending

Men's team sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France0:00:45.402
Benjamin Edelin
Guinea
Julien Palma
2Australia0:00:46.189
Matthew Glaetzer
Greece
Maddison Hammond
3Germany0:00:46.425
Stefan Bötticher
Philip Hindes
Robert Kanter
4Great Britain0:00:46.527
Kian Emadi
Lewis Oliva
John Paul
5Russian Federation0:00:46.821
Nikita Balunov
Dmitriy Gorlov
Samoa
6Argentina0:00:46.868
Jonathan Matias Gatto
Peru
Mauricio Quiroga
7Italy0:00:46.927
Mauro Catellini
Davide Ceci
Rino Gasparrini
8Greece0:00:47.197
Stylianos Aggelidis
Ioannis ­ Stergios Faliakakis
Anargyros Kollaras
9Spain0:00:47.746
Jose Miguel Caldentey Cabezas
Jose Moreno Sanchez
Asier Roncero De Leon

Men's scratch race heat2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ahmet Orken (Turkey)
2Piotr Wojciechowski (Poland)
3Gumerov Gumerov Timur (Uzbekistan)
4Paolo Simion (Italy) - 1 lap
5Matias Greve (Denmark)
6Jordan Kerby (Australia)
7Joshua Papworth (Great Britain)
8Pavel Karpenkov (Russian Federation)
9Loïc Hugentobler (Switzerland)
10Panagiotis Chatzakis (Greece)
11Fabrizio Von Nacher Suess (Mexico)
12Shogo Ichimaru (Japan)
13Andrew Van Der Heyden (New Zealand)
14Edison Bravo Mansilla (Chile)
15Hossfeldt Diego (Qatar)

Men's individual pursuit qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dale Parker (Australia)0:03:15.752
2Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)0:03:16.689
3Victor Manakov (Russian Federation)0:03:17.608
4Samuel Harrison (Great Britain)0:03:17.987
5Mitchell Lovelock­Fay (Australia)0:03:20.962
6Ignazio Moser (Italy)0:03:22.104
7Lawson Craddock (United States Of America)0:03:22.593
8Owain Doull (Great Britain)0:03:23.798
9Brad Evans (New Zealand)0:03:24.697
10Evgeny Shalunov (Russian Federation)0:03:25.205
11Nicolas Janvier (France)0:03:25.680
12Pierre­Henri Lecuisinier (France)0:03:25.870
13Mateusz Mikulicz (Poland)0:03:26.124
14Alexander Cataford (Canada)0:03:26.240
15Gabriel Chavanne (Switzerland)0:03:26.766
16Dias Omirzakov (Kazakhstan)0:03:26.943
17Rasim Reis (Turkey)0:03:27.027
18Giovanni Longo (Italy)0:03:27.292
19Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)0:03:27.461
20Cristian Astals Fernandez (Spain)0:03:27.692
21Sang­Hoon Park (Korea)0:03:28.143
22Rafal Jeziorski (Poland)0:03:28.998
23Daan Olivier (Netherlands)0:03:29.698
24Fraser Gough (New Zealand)0:03:30.234
25Panagiotis Vlachos (Greece)0:03:30.290
26Michal Mracek (Czech Republic)0:03:30.769
27Jose Solivellas Coll (Spain)0:03:34.120
28Roman Dronin (Uzbekistan)0:03:34.192
29Hossfeldt Diego (Qatar)0:03:34.535
30Zach Noonan (United States Of America)0:03:35.084
31Braian Xavier Fenocchio (Argentina)0:03:35.113
32Hugo Angel Velazquez (Argentina)0:03:35.840
33Varun Maharajh (Trinidad and Tobago)0:03:40.422
DNSRick Ottema (Netherlands)

