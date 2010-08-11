Parker qualifies fastest in pursuit
French team tops sprint qualifying
Full Results
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|0:00:45.402
|Benjamin Edelin
|Guinea
|Julien Palma
|2
|Australia
|0:00:46.189
|Matthew Glaetzer
|Greece
|Maddison Hammond
|3
|Germany
|0:00:46.425
|Stefan Bötticher
|Philip Hindes
|Robert Kanter
|4
|Great Britain
|0:00:46.527
|Kian Emadi
|Lewis Oliva
|John Paul
|5
|Russian Federation
|0:00:46.821
|Nikita Balunov
|Dmitriy Gorlov
|Samoa
|6
|Argentina
|0:00:46.868
|Jonathan Matias Gatto
|Peru
|Mauricio Quiroga
|7
|Italy
|0:00:46.927
|Mauro Catellini
|Davide Ceci
|Rino Gasparrini
|8
|Greece
|0:00:47.197
|Stylianos Aggelidis
|Ioannis Stergios Faliakakis
|Anargyros Kollaras
|9
|Spain
|0:00:47.746
|Jose Miguel Caldentey Cabezas
|Jose Moreno Sanchez
|Asier Roncero De Leon
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ahmet Orken (Turkey)
|2
|Piotr Wojciechowski (Poland)
|3
|Gumerov Gumerov Timur (Uzbekistan)
|4
|Paolo Simion (Italy) - 1 lap
|5
|Matias Greve (Denmark)
|6
|Jordan Kerby (Australia)
|7
|Joshua Papworth (Great Britain)
|8
|Pavel Karpenkov (Russian Federation)
|9
|Loïc Hugentobler (Switzerland)
|10
|Panagiotis Chatzakis (Greece)
|11
|Fabrizio Von Nacher Suess (Mexico)
|12
|Shogo Ichimaru (Japan)
|13
|Andrew Van Der Heyden (New Zealand)
|14
|Edison Bravo Mansilla (Chile)
|15
|Hossfeldt Diego (Qatar)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dale Parker (Australia)
|0:03:15.752
|2
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|0:03:16.689
|3
|Victor Manakov (Russian Federation)
|0:03:17.608
|4
|Samuel Harrison (Great Britain)
|0:03:17.987
|5
|Mitchell LovelockFay (Australia)
|0:03:20.962
|6
|Ignazio Moser (Italy)
|0:03:22.104
|7
|Lawson Craddock (United States Of America)
|0:03:22.593
|8
|Owain Doull (Great Britain)
|0:03:23.798
|9
|Brad Evans (New Zealand)
|0:03:24.697
|10
|Evgeny Shalunov (Russian Federation)
|0:03:25.205
|11
|Nicolas Janvier (France)
|0:03:25.680
|12
|PierreHenri Lecuisinier (France)
|0:03:25.870
|13
|Mateusz Mikulicz (Poland)
|0:03:26.124
|14
|Alexander Cataford (Canada)
|0:03:26.240
|15
|Gabriel Chavanne (Switzerland)
|0:03:26.766
|16
|Dias Omirzakov (Kazakhstan)
|0:03:26.943
|17
|Rasim Reis (Turkey)
|0:03:27.027
|18
|Giovanni Longo (Italy)
|0:03:27.292
|19
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
|0:03:27.461
|20
|Cristian Astals Fernandez (Spain)
|0:03:27.692
|21
|SangHoon Park (Korea)
|0:03:28.143
|22
|Rafal Jeziorski (Poland)
|0:03:28.998
|23
|Daan Olivier (Netherlands)
|0:03:29.698
|24
|Fraser Gough (New Zealand)
|0:03:30.234
|25
|Panagiotis Vlachos (Greece)
|0:03:30.290
|26
|Michal Mracek (Czech Republic)
|0:03:30.769
|27
|Jose Solivellas Coll (Spain)
|0:03:34.120
|28
|Roman Dronin (Uzbekistan)
|0:03:34.192
|29
|Hossfeldt Diego (Qatar)
|0:03:34.535
|30
|Zach Noonan (United States Of America)
|0:03:35.084
|31
|Braian Xavier Fenocchio (Argentina)
|0:03:35.113
|32
|Hugo Angel Velazquez (Argentina)
|0:03:35.840
|33
|Varun Maharajh (Trinidad and Tobago)
|0:03:40.422
|DNS
|Rick Ottema (Netherlands)
