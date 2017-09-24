Image 1 of 39 Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) celebrates his World Cup win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 39 The two winners from the weekend pose with their prizes, Sanne Cant and Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 39 The US 'cross fans love getting dressed up for the races (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 39 Toon Aerts (Telenet Fidea Lions) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 39 Lars Van Der Haar (Telenet Fidea Lions) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 39 The podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 39 Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) is very used to top step of the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 39 'Cross world cup leader Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 39 Corne van Kessel (Telenet Fidea Lions) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 39 Daan Soete (Telenet Fidea Lions) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 39 Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) with his prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 39 Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) is flanked by Telenet Fidea Lions duo Corne Van Kessel and Daan Soete (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 39 Eli Iserbyt (Marlux - Napoleon Games) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 39 Wietse Bosmans (ERA-Circus) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 39 Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) out on course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 39 Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 39 Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 39 Tim Merlier (Crelan-Charles) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 39 World champion Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 39 German champion Marcel Meisen (Steylaerts-Betfirst) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 39 Corne Van Kessel (Telenet Fidea Lions) leads the chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 39 Corne Van Kessel and Daan Soete (Telenet Fidea Lions) sprint for the minor places (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 39 Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles) dissects his race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 39 Cyclocross Nationals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 39 Daan Soete (Telenet Fidea Lions) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 39 Wietse Bosmans (ERA-Circus) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 39 Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles) with an ice vest on the start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 39 The bunch comes through to complete another lap (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 39 Kevin Pauwels (Marlux - Napoleon Games) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 39 The chase group in action (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 39 Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) riding to the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 39 The riders get a cool down via the water spray (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 39 Daan Soete (Telenet Fidea Lions) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 39 Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) riding to the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 39 Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) wins in Waterloo wearing the World Cup leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 39 Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) wins with no one else in the shot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 39 World Champion Wout van Aert sucks in the big ones after the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 39 World Champion Wout van Aert post-race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 39 World Cup leader Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) on top step of the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) easily won the Trek CXC World Cup in Waterloo, Wisconsin Sunday breaking away on the first lap and putting an exclamation mark on his brief U.S. tour.

"It was not my plan [to breakaway]," Van der Poel said. "You can make a plan, but if you mess up your start, then it is gone already. I had a good start, and I felt right from the beginning that I had a good day."

Sunday's parcours was similar to Friday's C2 race, but with a few additions including a steep run-up on 'Factory Hill' and a dry and dusty off-camber traverse out of a forest section dubbed the 'Junkyard Drop." Heat again played a role as temperatures climbed over 30 degrees Celsius by midday, but riders seemed more prepared to deal with the unseasonably hot Midwest weather.

Unphased by the heat Van der Poel ripped away from the field at the gun, winning the holeshot, and setting a tempo that enabled him to open up a large gap on the field halfway into the lap.

Behind Van der Poel, a crash claimed several riders in the first corner and a subsequent crash shortly after claimed, Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles) who spent the remainder of the race trying to make his way back to the front. It was a lackluster week for the World Champion who dominated at the Trek CXC Cup, CrossVegas, and Jingle Cross in 2016.

"The second half was way better than the first," Van Aert said about his race. "I was behind a crash, and the first lap and my shoe came loose, and also my derailleur was stuck because someone had rode into it in from behind."

Three laps into the race Van der Poels gap had grown to over 20 seconds while a chase group consisting of Tim Merlier (Crelan-Charles), Daan Soete (Telenet Fidea Lions), Corne van Kessel (Telenet Fidea Lions), and Michael Vanthourenhout (Marlux-Napoleon Games) separated from the remainder of the peloton.

Van der Poel used the technical sections of the course, which was dusty and slippery, to build a large gap and gain a few seconds each lap.

"It is always the advantage when you are alone at the front, and you can choose your line and do your own thing," Van der Poel said. "I could be a little be more careful in the tricky descents and the corners, and I could go full gas where it was possible."

The chase group, led by Van Kessel and Soete, formed into a powerful train but steadily lost time on Van der Poel, who ultimately won the race by 33 seconds. The Telenet Fidea Lions were forced to do more work, but their numbers enabled them to keep activity under control. The fight for second place began with one lap to go as the group drove up their final trip up Factory Hill. Van Kessel was able to get on the front of the group on the hill and used his advantage to finish second followed by his teammate Soete in third.

Van Kessel said the unique conditions, which claimed many riders throughout the day, were not like anything he could compare to in Europe.

"Some points were just like ice, it didn't give a sign of being slippery, but when you hit it you lost control of your bike," Van Kessel said. "That was the special thing of the course, you had to be careful in the corners and hold the good lines, and then you can handle the speed. But when you were off the good line it is hard to hold your bike straight."

Wout Van Aert showed signs that his form was improving after clawing his way back into the top 10, finishing in 7th place ahead of Toon Aerts (Telenet Fidea Lions) in 8th.

"I had quite a lot of bad luck in the first few minutes," Van Aert said. "Afterwards it was difficult to pass riders on this fast and tricky course. I can't be happy with the result, but the feeling was way better than last week."

