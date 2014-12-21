Jacobs claims World Cup win in Namur
Iserbyt and Andreassen second and third
Junior Men: Namur -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland
|0:40:11
|2
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:26
|3
|Simon Andreassen (Den) Denmark
|0:00:58
|4
|Jens Dekker (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:18
|5
|Gage Hecht (USA) United States Of America
|0:01:20
|6
|Eddy Fine (Fra) France
|0:01:21
|7
|Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy
|0:01:40
|8
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:49
|9
|Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:56
|10
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Italy
|0:01:59
|11
|Daniel Smarzaro (Ita) Italy
|0:02:00
|12
|Gianni Siebens (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:31
|13
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:46
|14
|Lance Haidet (USA) United States Of America
|0:02:47
|15
|Wesley Floren (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:54
|16
|Matej Ulik (Svk) Slovakia
|0:02:56
|17
|Briek Hermans (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:04
|18
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra) France
|0:03:28
|19
|Han Devos (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:03:31
|20
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:36
|21
|Mitch Groot (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:37
|22
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:40
|23
|Joel Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:42
|24
|Antonio Folcarelli (Ita) Italy
|0:03:47
|25
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Netherlands
|26
|Alessio Dhoore (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:57
|27
|Gavin Haley (USA) United States Of America
|0:04:05
|28
|Joffrey Degueurce (Fra) France
|0:04:06
|29
|Spencer Petrov (USA) United States Of America
|0:04:10
|30
|Raphael Schroder (Ger) Germany
|0:04:11
|31
|Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Belgium-B
|32
|Jon Gil Ranero (Spa) Spain
|33
|Giorgio Rossi (Ita) Italy
|0:04:35
|34
|Jonas Brezina (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:37
|35
|Mario Junquera (Spa) Spain
|0:04:39
|36
|Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany
|0:04:41
|37
|Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:04:54
|38
|Jari De Clercq (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:05:01
|39
|Quentin Simon (Fra) France
|0:05:13
|40
|Jenko Bonne (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:05:19
|41
|Edoardo Nichele (Ita) Italy
|0:05:22
|42
|Reno Bauters (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:05:29
|43
|Jerry Dufour (USA) United States Of America
|0:05:32
|44
|Arthur Green (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:35
|45
|Cameron Beard (USA) United States Of America
|0:05:54
|46
|Lois Dufaux (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:56
|47
|Josef Jelinek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:06:00
|48
|Jente Tielemans (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:06:05
|49
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium
|50
|Colin Heiderscheid (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:06:16
|51
|Alfie Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|0:06:30
|52
|Tarik Haupt (Ger) Germany
|0:06:47
|53
|Maximilian Mobis (Ger) Germany
|0:06:55
|54
|Jakub Kurty (Svk) Slovakia
|0:07:04
|55
|Lukas Kunt (Cze) Czech Republic
|56
|Martin Matejcek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:07:11
|57
|Joshua Waters (GBr) Great Britain
|0:07:38
|58
|Jaroslav Vojir (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:08:20
|59
|David Barnes (GBr) Great Britain
|- 1 lap
|60
|Kristian Zimany (Svk) Slovakia
|- 1 lap
|61
|Noah Fries (Lux) Luxembourg
|- 1 lap
|62
|Tom Rees (Lux) Luxembourg
|- 1 lap
|63
|Slavomir Kujan (Svk) Slovakia
|- 2 laps
