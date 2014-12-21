Trending

Jacobs claims World Cup win in Namur

Iserbyt and Andreassen second and third

Swiss champion Johan Jacobs wins the junior men's event at Superprestige Middelkerke

Swiss champion Johan Jacobs wins the junior men's event at Superprestige Middelkerke
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland0:40:11
2Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium0:00:26
3Simon Andreassen (Den) Denmark0:00:58
4Jens Dekker (Ned) Netherlands0:01:18
5Gage Hecht (USA) United States Of America0:01:20
6Eddy Fine (Fra) France0:01:21
7Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy0:01:40
8Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Belgium0:01:49
9Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands0:01:56
10Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Italy0:01:59
11Daniel Smarzaro (Ita) Italy0:02:00
12Gianni Siebens (Bel) Belgium0:02:31
13Jarne Driesen (Bel) Belgium0:02:46
14Lance Haidet (USA) United States Of America0:02:47
15Wesley Floren (Ned) Netherlands0:02:54
16Matej Ulik (Svk) Slovakia0:02:56
17Briek Hermans (Bel) Belgium0:03:04
18Sandy Dujardin (Fra) France0:03:28
19Han Devos (Bel) Belgium-B0:03:31
20Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland0:03:36
21Mitch Groot (Ned) Netherlands0:03:37
22Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands0:03:40
23Joel Grab (Swi) Switzerland0:03:42
24Antonio Folcarelli (Ita) Italy0:03:47
25Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Netherlands
26Alessio Dhoore (Bel) Belgium0:03:57
27Gavin Haley (USA) United States Of America0:04:05
28Joffrey Degueurce (Fra) France0:04:06
29Spencer Petrov (USA) United States Of America0:04:10
30Raphael Schroder (Ger) Germany0:04:11
31Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Belgium-B
32Jon Gil Ranero (Spa) Spain
33Giorgio Rossi (Ita) Italy0:04:35
34Jonas Brezina (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:37
35Mario Junquera (Spa) Spain0:04:39
36Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany0:04:41
37Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg0:04:54
38Jari De Clercq (Bel) Belgium-B0:05:01
39Quentin Simon (Fra) France0:05:13
40Jenko Bonne (Bel) Belgium-B0:05:19
41Edoardo Nichele (Ita) Italy0:05:22
42Reno Bauters (Bel) Belgium-B0:05:29
43Jerry Dufour (USA) United States Of America0:05:32
44Arthur Green (GBr) Great Britain0:05:35
45Cameron Beard (USA) United States Of America0:05:54
46Lois Dufaux (Swi) Switzerland0:05:56
47Josef Jelinek (Cze) Czech Republic0:06:00
48Jente Tielemans (Bel) Belgium-B0:06:05
49Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium
50Colin Heiderscheid (Lux) Luxembourg0:06:16
51Alfie Moses (GBr) Great Britain0:06:30
52Tarik Haupt (Ger) Germany0:06:47
53Maximilian Mobis (Ger) Germany0:06:55
54Jakub Kurty (Svk) Slovakia0:07:04
55Lukas Kunt (Cze) Czech Republic
56Martin Matejcek (Cze) Czech Republic0:07:11
57Joshua Waters (GBr) Great Britain0:07:38
58Jaroslav Vojir (Cze) Czech Republic0:08:20
59David Barnes (GBr) Great Britain- 1 lap
60Kristian Zimany (Svk) Slovakia- 1 lap
61Noah Fries (Lux) Luxembourg- 1 lap
62Tom Rees (Lux) Luxembourg- 1 lap
63Slavomir Kujan (Svk) Slovakia- 2 laps

Latest on Cyclingnews