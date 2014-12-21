Van Aert solos to victory in Namur
Van der Poel has to settle for second
U23 Men: Namur -
Belgium's Wout Van Aert took a solo win in the under-23 men's race at the World Cup in Namur, Belgium on Sunday. He finished ahead of Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel and Belgium's Laurens Sweeck.
Van Aert moved into the lead of the under-23 World Cup standings with 110 points. He is 10 points ahead of Michael Vanthourenhout, who won the opening World Cup in Valkenburg. Van der Poel is sitting in third place, 30 points back.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium
|0:51:56
|2
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:53
|3
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:59
|4
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:40
|5
|Clement Venturini (Fra) France
|0:02:06
|6
|Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:25
|7
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:43
|8
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:48
|9
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) France
|0:02:52
|10
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:03
|11
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:22
|12
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:03:30
|13
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:31
|14
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:50
|15
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:04:03
|16
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:04:27
|17
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands
|0:04:42
|18
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy
|0:04:51
|19
|Logan Owen (USA) United States Of America
|0:04:59
|20
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:05:18
|21
|Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:05:23
|22
|Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:33
|23
|Clement Russo (Fra) France
|0:05:45
|24
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|25
|Felix Drumm (Ger) Germany
|0:05:49
|26
|Richard Jansen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:06:12
|27
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:07:04
|28
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands
|- 1 lap
|29
|Ben Sumner (GBr) Great Britain
|- 1 lap
|30
|Curtis White (USA) United States Of America
|- 1 lap
|31
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Spain
|- 1 lap
|32
|Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy
|- 1 lap
|33
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Germany
|- 1 lap
|34
|Jack Clarkson (GBr) Great Britain
|- 2 laps
|35
|Andrew Dillman (USA) United States Of America
|- 2 laps
|36
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) United States Of America
|- 2 laps
|37
|Nicholas Barnes (GBr) Great Britain
|- 2 laps
|38
|Manuel Muller (Ger) Germany
|- 3 laps
|39
|Dominik Vrana (Cze) Czech Republic
|- 3 laps
|40
|Liam Earl (USA) United States Of America
|- 3 laps
|41
|Stepan Schubert (Cze) Czech Republic
|- 3 laps
|42
|Remigiusz Gil (Pol) Poland
|- 3 laps
