Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Belgium's Wout Van Aert took a solo win in the under-23 men's race at the World Cup in Namur, Belgium on Sunday. He finished ahead of Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel and Belgium's Laurens Sweeck.

Van Aert moved into the lead of the under-23 World Cup standings with 110 points. He is 10 points ahead of Michael Vanthourenhout, who won the opening World Cup in Valkenburg. Van der Poel is sitting in third place, 30 points back.

Full Results