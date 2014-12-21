Trending

Belgium's Wout Van Aert took a solo win in the under-23 men's race at the World Cup in Namur, Belgium on Sunday. He finished ahead of Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel and Belgium's Laurens Sweeck.

Van Aert moved into the lead of the under-23 World Cup standings with 110 points. He is 10 points ahead of Michael Vanthourenhout, who won the opening World Cup in Valkenburg. Van der Poel is sitting in third place, 30 points back.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium0:51:56
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Netherlands0:00:53
3Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium0:00:59
4Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium0:01:40
5Clement Venturini (Fra) France0:02:06
6Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium0:02:25
7Toon Aerts (Bel) Belgium0:02:43
8Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium0:02:48
9Fabien Doubey (Fra) France0:02:52
10Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands0:03:03
11Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium0:03:22
12Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:30
13Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium0:03:31
14Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Switzerland0:03:50
15Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium-B0:04:03
16Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium-B0:04:27
17Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands0:04:42
18Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy0:04:51
19Logan Owen (USA) United States Of America0:04:59
20Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium-B0:05:18
21Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic0:05:23
22Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland0:05:33
23Clement Russo (Fra) France0:05:45
24Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
25Felix Drumm (Ger) Germany0:05:49
26Richard Jansen (Ned) Netherlands0:06:12
27Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium-B0:07:04
28Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands- 1 lap
29Ben Sumner (GBr) Great Britain- 1 lap
30Curtis White (USA) United States Of America- 1 lap
31Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Spain- 1 lap
32Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy- 1 lap
33Lukas Meiler (Ger) Germany- 1 lap
34Jack Clarkson (GBr) Great Britain- 2 laps
35Andrew Dillman (USA) United States Of America- 2 laps
36Tobin Ortenblad (USA) United States Of America- 2 laps
37Nicholas Barnes (GBr) Great Britain- 2 laps
38Manuel Muller (Ger) Germany- 3 laps
39Dominik Vrana (Cze) Czech Republic- 3 laps
40Liam Earl (USA) United States Of America- 3 laps
41Stepan Schubert (Cze) Czech Republic- 3 laps
42Remigiusz Gil (Pol) Poland- 3 laps

