UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Hulst: Betsema takes solo win

Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took a solo victory at the fourth round of UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Hulst on Sunday, beating series leader Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) by 1:02 as world champion Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) finished third at 1:09.

