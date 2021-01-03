Trending

UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Hulst: Betsema takes solo win

Belgian wins fourth race of season ahead of Brand and Alvarado

Elite women: Hulst

Denise Betsema
Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took a solo victory at the fourth round of UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Hulst on Sunday, beating series leader Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) by 1:02 as world champion Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) finished third at 1:09.

More to come...

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:53:06
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 0:01:02
3Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:09
4Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777 0:01:26
5Blanka Kata Vas (Hun) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus 0:01:57
6Clara Honsinger (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld 0:02:10
7Puck Pieterse (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:22
8Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko-Crelan 0:02:23
9Manon Bakker (Ned) Credishop-Fristads 0:02:41
10Fem Van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:02:50

