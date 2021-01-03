UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Hulst: Betsema takes solo win
By Cyclingnews
Belgian wins fourth race of season ahead of Brand and Alvarado
Elite women: Hulst
Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took a solo victory at the fourth round of UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Hulst on Sunday, beating series leader Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) by 1:02 as world champion Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) finished third at 1:09.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:53:06
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:01:02
|3
|Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:09
|4
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
|0:01:26
|5
|Blanka Kata Vas (Hun) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus
|0:01:57
|6
|Clara Honsinger (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:02:10
|7
|Puck Pieterse (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:22
|8
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko-Crelan
|0:02:23
|9
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Credishop-Fristads
|0:02:41
|10
|Fem Van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:02:50
