UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup: Mathieu van der Poel dominates in Hulst

Image 1 of 5 Van der Poel fights through the thick mud (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 5 The world champion tackling an uphill section (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 5 Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 5 World Cup leader Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 5 Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) took his eighth win of the 2020-21 cyclo-cross season in Hulst, winning the penultimate round of the UCI World Cup at a canter.

The Dutchman went back-to-back this weekend after his Gullegem win, beating World Cup leader Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) into second place by 1:31. Tom Pidcock (Trinity Racing) rounded out the podium a further 18 second back after a hard battle with the Belgian.

"It's almost a home win," Van der Poel said after the race. "There are very few races in the Netherlands so it's super nice to have one here today. I enjoyed the race and had some really good legs today so that helps.

"If you see last week, I was almost three minutes behind Van Aert so I don't think it means anything [for the Worlds]. It's the shape of the day which determines the gaps a little bit. I felt really strong today and I'm glad I can finish my first block of races in this kind of shape."

More to come...