UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup: Mathieu van der Poel dominates in Hulst

Van Aert retains series lead with second as Pidcock takes third

Image 1 of 5

HULST NETHERLANDS JANUARY 03 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Mud Detail view during the 5th Vestingcross World Cup 2021 Mens Elite CX Vestingcross CXWorldCup Hulst on January 03 2021 in Hulst Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Van der Poel fights through the thick mud (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 5

HULST NETHERLANDS JANUARY 03 during the 5th Vestingcross World Cup 2021 Mens Elite CX Vestingcross CXWorldCup Hulst on January 03 2021 in Hulst Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The world champion tackling an uphill section (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 5

HULST NETHERLANDS JANUARY 03 Michael Vanthourenhout of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal Mud during the 5th Vestingcross World Cup 2021 Mens Elite CX Vestingcross CXWorldCup Hulst on January 03 2021 in Hulst Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 5

HULST NETHERLANDS JANUARY 03 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Mud Detail view during the 5th Vestingcross World Cup 2021 Mens Elite CX Vestingcross CXWorldCup Hulst on January 03 2021 in Hulst Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

World Cup leader Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 5

HULST NETHERLANDS JANUARY 03 Laurens Sweeck of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal Mud during the 5th Vestingcross World Cup 2021 Mens Elite CX Vestingcross CXWorldCup Hulst on January 03 2021 in Hulst Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) took his eighth win of the 2020-21 cyclo-cross season in Hulst, winning the penultimate round of the UCI World Cup at a canter.

The Dutchman went back-to-back this weekend after his Gullegem win, beating World Cup leader Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) into second place by 1:31. Tom Pidcock (Trinity Racing) rounded out the podium a further 18 second back after a hard battle with the Belgian.

"It's almost a home win," Van der Poel said after the race. "There are very few races in the Netherlands so it's super nice to have one here today. I enjoyed the race and had some really good legs today so that helps.

"If you see last week, I was almost three minutes behind Van Aert so I don't think it means anything [for the Worlds]. It's the shape of the day which determines the gaps a little bit. I felt really strong today and I'm glad I can finish my first block of races in this kind of shape."

More to come...

