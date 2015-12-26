Bonnet wins junior men's race in Zolder
Jaspers, Turgis round out podium
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Bonnet (Fra) France
|0:41:13
|2
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:02
|3
|Tanguy Turgis (Fra) France
|0:00:03
|4
|Mickael Crispin (Fra) France
|0:00:29
|5
|Gage Hecht (USA) United States of America
|0:00:39
|6
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Belgium
|7
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:40
|8
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:44
|9
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:45
|10
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:48
|11
|Spencer Petrov (USA) United States of America
|0:00:50
|12
|Quentin Navarro (Fra) France
|0:01:01
|13
|Mitch Groot (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:14
|14
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:29
|15
|Reno Bauters (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:01:30
|16
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) Belgium
|17
|Jokin Alberdi (Spa) Spain
|0:01:40
|18
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:47
|19
|Marino Noordam (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:48
|20
|Niklas Markl (Ger) Germany
|0:01:52
|21
|Antonio Folcarelli (Ita) Italy
|0:01:53
|22
|Andreas Lund Andresen (Den) Denmark
|0:01:54
|23
|Jarno Liessens (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:56
|24
|Vaclav Sirucek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:57
|25
|Daniel Tulett (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:58
|26
|Eric Brunner (USA) United States of America
|0:02:00
|27
|Timo Kielich (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:02:02
|28
|Matthieu Legrand (Fra) France
|0:02:07
|29
|Alex Colman (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:02:10
|30
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Italy
|0:02:13
|31
|Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa) Spain
|32
|Ben Turner (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:20
|33
|Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:02:21
|34
|Maximilian Mobis (Ger) Germany
|0:02:33
|35
|Cameron Beard (USA) United States of America
|0:02:43
|36
|Paul Rudolph (Ger) Germany
|0:02:50
|37
|David Honzak (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:51
|38
|Denzel Stephenson (USA) United States of America
|0:03:03
|39
|Jari De Clercq (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:03:09
|40
|Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:03:22
|41
|Jan Gavenda (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:03:32
|42
|Jan Novak (Cze) Czech Republic
|43
|Yannick Vrielink (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:34
|44
|Felix Keiser (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:03:38
|45
|Arne Vrachten (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:03:41
|46
|Edoardo Xillo (Ita) Italy
|0:03:45
|47
|Misch Leyder (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:04:00
|48
|Tarik Haupt (Ger) Germany
|0:04:06
|49
|Evan Clouse (USA) United States of America
|0:04:08
|50
|Ken Conter (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:04:15
|51
|Hynek Palicka (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:29
|52
|Noah Fries (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:04:41
|53
|David Jary (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:58
|54
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Germany
|0:05:06
|55
|Ted Pettersson (Swe) Sweden
|0:05:13
|56
|Jack Kok (Swe) Sweden
|0:05:26
|57
|Felix Schreiber (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:05:33
|58
|Noah Barrow (Aus) Australia
|0:06:03
|59
|Carl Soerensen (Den) Denmark
|0:06:41
|60
|Hakon Aalrust (Nor) Norway
|0:07:04
|61
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Canada
|0:07:11
|62
|Ben Walkerden (Aus) Australia
|0:07:12
|63
|Brody Sanderson (Can) Canada
|0:08:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Belgium
|220
|pts
|2
|Jens Dekker (Ned) Netherlands
|160
|3
|Tanguy Turgis (Fra) France
|130
|4
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Belgium
|130
|5
|Mitch Groot (Ned) Netherlands
|113
|6
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland
|107
|7
|Mickael Crispin (Fra) France
|104
|8
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium
|103
|9
|Thomas Bonnet (Fra) France
|102
|10
|Spencer Petrov (USA) United States of America
|82
|11
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium
|80
|12
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands
|80
|13
|Gage Hecht (USA) United States of America
|75
|14
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Netherlands
|57
|15
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Italy
|54
|16
|Marino Noordam (Ned) Netherlands
|54
|17
|Jokin Alberdi (Spa) Spain
|43
|18
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) Belgium
|43
|19
|Jarno Liessens (Bel) Belgium
|42
|20
|Quentin Navarro (Fra) France
|41
|21
|Antonio Folcarelli (Ita) Italy
|39
|22
|Alessio Dhoore (Bel) Belgium
|36
|23
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Belgium
|23
|24
|Edoardo Xillo (Ita) Italy
|22
|25
|Matthieu Legrand (Fra) France
|21
|26
|Daniel Tulett (GBr) Great Britain
|21
|27
|Josef Jelinek (Cze) Czech Republic
|21
|28
|Alex Colman (Bel) Belgium
|20
|29
|Jari De Clercq (Bel) Belgium
|18
|30
|Cameron Beard (USA) United States of America
|17
|31
|Reno Bauters (Bel) Belgium
|16
|32
|Jonas Brezina (Cze) Czech Republic
|16
|33
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium
|15
|34
|Ben Turner (GBr) Great Britain
|15
|35
|Clement Levallois (Fra) France
|14
|36
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain
|13
|37
|Vaclav Sirucek (Cze) Czech Republic
|13
|38
|Eric Brunner (USA) United States of America
|12
|39
|Niklas Markl (Ger) Germany
|11
|40
|Denzel Stephenson (USA) United States of America
|11
|41
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Belgium
|11
|42
|Maximilian Mobis (Ger) Germany
|11
|43
|Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa) Spain
|10
|44
|Andreas Lund Andresen (Den) Denmark
|9
|45
|Lois Dufaux (Swi) Switzerland
|9
|46
|Timo Kielich (Bel) Belgium
|8
|47
|Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa) Spain
|6
|48
|Paul Rudolph (Ger) Germany
|6
|49
|Yannick Vrielink (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|50
|Gianni Siebens (Bel) Belgium
|4
|51
|William Gascoyne (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|52
|Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France
|2
|53
|Michele Bassani (Ita) Italy
|2
|54
|Jan Gavenda (Cze) Czech Republic
|1
