Bonnet wins junior men's race in Zolder

Jaspers, Turgis round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Bonnet (Fra) France0:41:13
2Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Belgium0:00:02
3Tanguy Turgis (Fra) France0:00:03
4Mickael Crispin (Fra) France0:00:29
5Gage Hecht (USA) United States of America0:00:39
6Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Belgium
7Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium0:00:40
8Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium0:00:44
9Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands0:00:45
10Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland0:00:48
11Spencer Petrov (USA) United States of America0:00:50
12Quentin Navarro (Fra) France0:01:01
13Mitch Groot (Ned) Netherlands0:01:14
14Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Netherlands0:01:29
15Reno Bauters (Bel) Belgium-B0:01:30
16Jarne Driesen (Bel) Belgium
17Jokin Alberdi (Spa) Spain0:01:40
18Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain0:01:47
19Marino Noordam (Ned) Netherlands0:01:48
20Niklas Markl (Ger) Germany0:01:52
21Antonio Folcarelli (Ita) Italy0:01:53
22Andreas Lund Andresen (Den) Denmark0:01:54
23Jarno Liessens (Bel) Belgium0:01:56
24Vaclav Sirucek (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:57
25Daniel Tulett (GBr) Great Britain0:01:58
26Eric Brunner (USA) United States of America0:02:00
27Timo Kielich (Bel) Belgium-B0:02:02
28Matthieu Legrand (Fra) France0:02:07
29Alex Colman (Bel) Belgium-B0:02:10
30Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Italy0:02:13
31Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa) Spain
32Ben Turner (GBr) Great Britain0:02:20
33Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Belgium-B0:02:21
34Maximilian Mobis (Ger) Germany0:02:33
35Cameron Beard (USA) United States of America0:02:43
36Paul Rudolph (Ger) Germany0:02:50
37David Honzak (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:51
38Denzel Stephenson (USA) United States of America0:03:03
39Jari De Clercq (Bel) Belgium-B0:03:09
40Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg0:03:22
41Jan Gavenda (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:32
42Jan Novak (Cze) Czech Republic
43Yannick Vrielink (Ned) Netherlands0:03:34
44Felix Keiser (Lux) Luxembourg0:03:38
45Arne Vrachten (Bel) Belgium-B0:03:41
46Edoardo Xillo (Ita) Italy0:03:45
47Misch Leyder (Lux) Luxembourg0:04:00
48Tarik Haupt (Ger) Germany0:04:06
49Evan Clouse (USA) United States of America0:04:08
50Ken Conter (Lux) Luxembourg0:04:15
51Hynek Palicka (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:29
52Noah Fries (Lux) Luxembourg0:04:41
53David Jary (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:58
54Juri Hollmann (Ger) Germany0:05:06
55Ted Pettersson (Swe) Sweden0:05:13
56Jack Kok (Swe) Sweden0:05:26
57Felix Schreiber (Lux) Luxembourg0:05:33
58Noah Barrow (Aus) Australia0:06:03
59Carl Soerensen (Den) Denmark0:06:41
60Hakon Aalrust (Nor) Norway0:07:04
61Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Canada0:07:11
62Ben Walkerden (Aus) Australia0:07:12
63Brody Sanderson (Can) Canada0:08:12

Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Belgium220pts
2Jens Dekker (Ned) Netherlands160
3Tanguy Turgis (Fra) France130
4Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Belgium130
5Mitch Groot (Ned) Netherlands113
6Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland107
7Mickael Crispin (Fra) France104
8Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium103
9Thomas Bonnet (Fra) France102
10Spencer Petrov (USA) United States of America82
11Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium80
12Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands80
13Gage Hecht (USA) United States of America75
14Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Netherlands57
15Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Italy54
16Marino Noordam (Ned) Netherlands54
17Jokin Alberdi (Spa) Spain43
18Jarne Driesen (Bel) Belgium43
19Jarno Liessens (Bel) Belgium42
20Quentin Navarro (Fra) France41
21Antonio Folcarelli (Ita) Italy39
22Alessio Dhoore (Bel) Belgium36
23Andreas Goeman (Bel) Belgium23
24Edoardo Xillo (Ita) Italy22
25Matthieu Legrand (Fra) France21
26Daniel Tulett (GBr) Great Britain21
27Josef Jelinek (Cze) Czech Republic21
28Alex Colman (Bel) Belgium20
29Jari De Clercq (Bel) Belgium18
30Cameron Beard (USA) United States of America17
31Reno Bauters (Bel) Belgium16
32Jonas Brezina (Cze) Czech Republic16
33Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium15
34Ben Turner (GBr) Great Britain15
35Clement Levallois (Fra) France14
36Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain13
37Vaclav Sirucek (Cze) Czech Republic13
38Eric Brunner (USA) United States of America12
39Niklas Markl (Ger) Germany11
40Denzel Stephenson (USA) United States of America11
41Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Belgium11
42Maximilian Mobis (Ger) Germany11
43Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa) Spain10
44Andreas Lund Andresen (Den) Denmark9
45Lois Dufaux (Swi) Switzerland9
46Timo Kielich (Bel) Belgium8
47Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa) Spain6
48Paul Rudolph (Ger) Germany6
49Yannick Vrielink (Ned) Netherlands4
50Gianni Siebens (Bel) Belgium4
51William Gascoyne (GBr) Great Britain3
52Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France2
53Michele Bassani (Ita) Italy2
54Jan Gavenda (Cze) Czech Republic1

