Cant beats Compton in Zolder

Belgian regains World Cup lead

Sanne Cant on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The podium finishers Sanne Cant, Katie Compton and Ellen Van Loy

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Emma White (USA)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kaitlin Antonneau (USA)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Meredith Miller (USA)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Emma White

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ellen Noble

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kaitlin Antonneau (USA)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katie Compton crosses the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sanne Cant celebrates her win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sanne Cant soloed to victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sanne Cant had a bad start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Eva Lechner lost her World Cup lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Courtenay McFadden (USA)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ellen Nobel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katie Compton chasing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kaitlin Antonneau (USA)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Meredith Miller (USA)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ellen Noble heads through the mud

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
USA's Ellen Noble and Emma White

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) won the fifth round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium on a sunny Saturday afternoon. With a cutting attack halfway through the final lap, Cant climbed away from Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective). Thanks to her second World Cup victory, Cant takes over the lead in the World Cup standings from Italian champion Eva Lechner (Colnago SudTirol) who finished eighth at the dry, fast course on the former F1 racing circuit.

“I had a better feeling in the uphill than Katie. I gave my all at the last climb," Cant said. "I’m happy I could win. I’m happy that I managed to get to the top each lap. It was getting increasingly trampled. The asphalt just ahead of it is hard, too. It’s a tough combination.”

A tumultuous start didn't favour Cant. The start lights malfunctioned, and the riders were forced to turn back to their start position. Ten minutes later than anticipated, a whist-blown start got the pack underway. “I was maybe in 10th position. There was a lot of wind and in front of me they fell down so I couldn't go to the front,” Cant said. British champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) also had a difficult start, riding outside the top-15.

World Cup leader Lechner took the hole shot, and without Cant on her wheel she set a fast pace. That pace wasn't quick enough for Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) who took over the command halfway through the opening lap. After a bumpy descent in which Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale) crashed, Cant was moving up. Van Loy and Cant were the only riders able to stay on their bike on the steep climb near the end of the lap. Van Loy kept the pace high and powered towards the finish with Cant, Lechner and Sabina Stultiens (Team Liv-Plantur) on her wheel. The four leaders had a lead of eight seconds on chasers Pavla Havlikova (MRM-Avalon), Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea), Sophie de Boer (Kalas-NNOF) and Compton.

During the second lap Compton moved up until she took over the lead position from Van Loy, while Lechner was losing ground. First she had to set foot on the ground at the off-camber climb and then she went over the handlebars on a steep drop. After two laps of racing Compton, Cant and Van Loy were leading the race with a gap of 15 seconds over Havlikova, Stultiens, Harris and Lechner. Van Loy was struggling at the back of this lead group.

At the final steep climb of the course Cant had a much smoother ride and she briefly distanced Compton; a running Van Loy lost a lot of ground. Cant reached the finish line with a small gap over Compton. Although the US champion came back, it was clear that Cant had a strong card to play in the final lap.

Compton kept going flat out and it appeared that Cant began to struggle to keep up during the first half of the penultimate lap, but during the final lap Compton seemed to ease up a little, allowing Van Loy to bridge back up. Instead of waiting for the final steep climb Cant moved ahead of Compton just before the off-camber climb. She climbed better and gapped Compton. At the final steep climb Cant extended her lead, powering solo towards the victory. When crossing the line Cant was clearly pleased with the way she captured the victory. A fist in the air from Compton showed that she wasn't disappointed with her second place. Third-placed Van Loy captured her first-ever World Cup podium spot, narrowly holding of De Jong. Mani confirmed her strong second place at the World Cup round in Namur with a fifth place in Zolder, finishing first of a large group.

In the World Cup standings Cant now holds 222 points. She takes the white jersey back from Lechner and has a bonus of 17 points over the Italian champion. Compton is third with 173 points.

The penultimate World Cup round is held next month in Lignières-en-Berry, France on January 17, 2016.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel)0:45:02
2Katherine Compton (USA)0:00:07
3Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:00:24
4Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:27
5Caroline Mani (Fra)0:00:48
6Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:00:50
7Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:52
8Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol0:00:53
9Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:55
10Nikki Harris (GBr)0:01:04
11Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:10
12Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team0:01:32
13Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Bianchi I.Idro Drain0:01:38
14Loes Sels (Bel)0:01:43
15Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)0:01:52
16Jolien Verschueren (Bel)0:02:00
17Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:02:14
18Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:02:21
19Juliette Labous (Fra)0:02:26
20Nikola Noskova (Cze)0:02:28
21Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata0:02:29
22Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel)0:02:36
23Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team0:02:40
24Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa) Lointek Team0:02:52
25Meredith Miller (USA)0:03:05
26Nadja Heigl (Aut)0:03:14
27Amanda Miller (USA)0:03:22
28Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)0:03:25
29Emma White (USA)0:03:29
30Lisa Jacobs (Aus)0:03:30
31Ellen Noble (USA)0:03:37
32Hannah Payton (GBr)0:03:39
33Mical Dyck (Can)0:03:50
34Esmee Oosterman (Ned)0:03:55
35Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:03:58
36Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:00
37Laura Verdonschot (Bel)0:04:07
38Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team0:04:08
39Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)0:04:09
40Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:10
41Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:04:24
42Maelle Grossetete (Fra)
43Evita Muzic (Fra)0:04:29
44Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:04:31
45Laure Bouteloup (Fra)0:04:32
46Fleur Nagengast (Ned)0:04:36
47Marlene Petit (Fra)0:04:58
48Audrey Menut (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:05:02
49Amira Mellor (GBr)0:05:38
50Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den)0:05:43
51Stefanie Paul (Ger)0:05:45
52Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)0:06:14
53Denisa Lukesova (Cze)0:06:21
54Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)0:06:45
55Irene Trabazo Bragado (Spa)0:06:59
56Anna Schappert (Can)0:07:03
57Denisa Minarikova-Svecova (Cze)0:07:26
58Edie Antonia Rees (Lux)0:07:56
59Elena Valentini (Ita) Team Vitalogic Astrokalb Nö Radunion0:08:37
60Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)0:09:21
61Yvonne Fiedler (Ger)
62Natalie Redmond (Aus)
63Monica Carrascosa (Spa)

Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel)222pts
2Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol205
3Katherine Compton (USA)173
4Nikki Harris (GBr)162
5Ellen Van Loy (Bel)155
6Pavla Havlikova (Cze)135
7Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team118
8Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team108
9Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker102
10Caroline Mani (Fra)101
11Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team95
12Jolien Verschueren (Bel)82
13Loes Sels (Bel)79
14Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)73
15Amanda Miller (USA)72
16Katerina Nash (Cze)60
17Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team58
18Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies49
19Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel)49
20Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa) Lointek Team47
21Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata47
22Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur43
23Ellen Noble (USA)42
24Georgia Gould (USA)40
25Catharine Pendrel (Can)35
26Meredith Miller (USA)32
27Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team30
28Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Bianchi I.Idro Drain25
29Hannah Payton (GBr)25
30Maghalie Rochette (Can)24
31Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)22
32Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)21
33Nikola Noskova (Cze)21
34Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team20
35Laura Verdonschot (Bel)18
36Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)17
37Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)14
38Bethany Crumpton (GBr)14
39Sunny Gilbert (USA)14
40Nadja Heigl (Aut)14
41Jana Czeczinkarova (Cze)13
42Rachel Lloyd (USA)13
43Juliette Labous (Fra)12
44Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)12
45Jessica Lambracht (Ger)12
46Emma White (USA)12
47Maelle Grossetete (Fra)11
48Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)10
49Erica Zaveta (USA)10
50Lisa Jacobs (Aus)9
51Esmee Oosterman (Ned)8
52Lizzy Witlox (Ned)8
53Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team7
54Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)7
55Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)7
56Marlene Petit (Fra)6
57Yara Kastelijn (Ned)5
58Carolina Gomez (Arg)5
59Amira Mellor (GBr)4
60Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den)3
61Mical Dyck (Can)3
62Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)3
63Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra)2
64Cassandra Maximenko (USA)2
65Laure Bouteloup (Fra)1
66Olivia Hottinger (Swi)1
67Arley Kemmerer (USA)1

 

