World Cup Dendermonde: Alvarado takes solo win with another display of domination
Dutchwoman makes it two from two this weekend as Brand, Bäckstedt round out podium
After easing to victory at Saturday's Superprestige round in Niel, Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Deceuninck) dominated once again at the third UCI World Cup round of the season in Dendermonde.
The Dutchwoman had no equals during the six-lap race, hitting the front of the field on the first lap and riding away to solo to a sublime victory for the second time in two days.
Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) was her closest competitor, attempting to keep Alvarado in check on the opening lap before letting go. She finished up the day in second place, 37 second down, though the race wasn't anywhere near as close at the final time gap suggests.
Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-Sram) rounded out the podium in third place, though the British champion was almost another full minute off the pace at 1:35 down, while no other riders came home within two minutes of Alvarado.
Results
