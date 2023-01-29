Mathieu van der Poel wins final Cyclocross World Cup in Besançon

By Clara Beard
published

Van der Poel shows no sign of weakness ahead of next week's World Championships

Mathieu van der poel racing cyclocross on a new Canyon Inflite
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin - Deceuninck) won the final round of the UCI World Cup in Besançon, France, on Sunday, soloing to his fifth World Cup victory 49 seconds ahead of Laurens Sweeck (Crelan - Fristads) and Joris Nieuwenhuis (Baloise Trek Lions). 

French champion Clément Venturini (Ag2R La Citroen Mondiale) finished fourth on home ground, while van der Poel's teammate, Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin - Deceuninck) claimed fifth. 

More to follow...

Clara Beard

A former professional and two-time cyclo-cross US national champion, Beard is also an award-winning journalist and cycling commentator. Since leaving competition, she has written for several major cycling media outlets, worked as media director for major US stage races and consulted with men's and women's professional cycling teams.

