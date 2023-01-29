Mathieu van der Poel wins final Cyclocross World Cup in Besançon

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin - Deceuninck) won the final round of the UCI World Cup in Besançon, France, on Sunday, soloing to his fifth World Cup victory 49 seconds ahead of Laurens Sweeck (Crelan - Fristads) and Joris Nieuwenhuis (Baloise Trek Lions).

French champion Clément Venturini (Ag2R La Citroen Mondiale) finished fourth on home ground, while van der Poel's teammate, Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin - Deceuninck) claimed fifth.

More to follow...