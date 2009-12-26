A surprising name topped the podium after the junior men's race in Zolder, Belgium. Juan Alaphilippe won the third World Cup round of the season, making the French rider a man to watch in the future. Two Dutch riders flanked Alaphilippe on the podium.

The Netherlands has been dominating the overall standings in the World Cup and can claim the first four spots. World Cup leader Gert-Jan Bosman finished only 10th in Zolder, but he remains in the overall lead.

Dutchman Mike Teunissen led the race early on, and after one lap he had a small gap over compatriots Danny Van Poppel, David Van Der Poel, Belgian Gianni Vermeersch and Alaphilippe. World Cup leader Bosman was not having his best day. The Dutch rider fought his way through the first half of the race out of the top 15.

Meanwhile, the surprising Alaphilippe stormed forward during the second lap, catching leader Teunissen. Behind the two leaders, Van Poppel had to let go of Vermeersch and Van Der Poel, and Laurens Sweeck (Belgium) took over his place.

Sweeck kept going strong and after three laps, he joined the two leaders. The Belgian didn't have much time to enjoy his time up front because halfway through the race, Alaphilippe jumped away from the two Belgians.

Another Dutchman, Emiel Dolfsma, bounced back from a bad start. Dolfsma bridged up with Teunissen, Van Der Poel and Belgians Sweeck and Jens Adams, but the five chasers didn't stand a chance against Alaphilippe who created a 25-second gap over the chasers. The French rider maintained his lead on the slippery course and bagged the biggest win of his career.

Behind him, Adams and Dolfsma were dropped in the final laps making a three-man chase group sprint for second place. The Dutch duo held off Sweeck and captured the remaing two podium spots, Van Der Poel finished second ahead of Teunissen.

World Cup leader Bosman made the best of his difficult times around the course, and he finished 10th, which was enough to keep his overall lead. Halfway through the World Cup, the Dutch men sit comfortably with four riders atop the rankings.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Alaphilippe (France) 0:40:02 2 David Van Der Poel (Netherlands) 0:00:36 3 Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) 4 Laurens Sweeck (Belgium) 5 Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic) 0:00:41 6 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Netherlands) 0:00:43 7 Tim Merlier (Belgium) 0:00:46 8 Jens Adams (Belgium) 0:00:48 9 Matej Lasak (Czech Republic) 0:00:49 10 Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands) 0:01:04 11 Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium) 0:01:07 12 David Menut (France) 0:01:10 13 Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium) 0:01:11 14 Michael Boros (Czech Republic) 0:01:13 15 Frederik Geerts (Belgium) 0:01:25 16 Bart De Vocht (Belgium) 17 Rudy Lorenzon (Italy) 0:01:26 18 Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic) 0:01:43 19 Yannick Eckmann (Germany) 0:01:46 20 Andrea Righettini (Italy) 21 Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Germany) 0:01:48 22 Joeri Hofman (Belgium) 0:01:59 23 Radek Polnicky (Czech Republic) 0:02:05 24 Lars Forster (Switzerland) 25 Lukas Müller (Switzerland) 0:02:11 26 Emilien Viennet (France) 27 Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands) 0:02:12 28 Hendrik Sweeck (Belgium) 0:02:21 29 Julian Lehmann (Germany) 0:02:32 30 Floris De Tier (Belgium) 31 Daniel Vesely (Czech Republic) 0:02:48 32 Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland) 0:03:10 33 Skyler Trujillo (United States Of America) 0:03:12 34 Maxim Panis (Belgium) 0:04:09 35 Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands) 0:04:11 36 Dylan Page (Switzerland) 0:04:13 37 David Kessler (United States Of America) 0:04:28 38 Gabriel Chavanne (Switzerland) 0:04:32 39 Karl Hoppner (Canada) 0:04:35 40 Tobias Deprie (Germany) 0:04:36 41 Daniel Mclay (Great Britain) 0:05:07 42 Bartosz Pilis (Poland) 0:05:08 43 Chris Wallace (United States Of America) 0:05:22 44 Jeff Bahnson (United States Of America) 0:05:52 45 Jaroslav Chalas (Slovakia) 0:06:25 46 Joshua Lehmann (United States Of America) 0:07:52 DNF Diether Sweeck (Belgium) DNF Matt Spinks (United States Of America)