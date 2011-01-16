Trending

Image 1 of 9

Matthieu Boulo (France) celebrates his victory.

Matthieu Boulo (France) celebrates his victory.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 9

Matteo Trentin of Italy made an early attack

Matteo Trentin of Italy made an early attack
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 9

Lars van der Haar of the Netherlands

Lars van der Haar of the Netherlands
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 9

Vincent Baestaens of Belgium kept the World Cup lead

Vincent Baestaens of Belgium kept the World Cup lead
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 9

The Under 23 men's podium: Lars van der Haar (Netherlands), Matthieu Boulo (France) and Matteo Trentin (Italy)

The Under 23 men's podium: Lars van der Haar (Netherlands), Matthieu Boulo (France) and Matteo Trentin (Italy)
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 9

Matthieu Boulo (France) runs the barriers.

Matthieu Boulo (France) runs the barriers.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 9

Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) flies over the barriers.

Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) flies over the barriers.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 9

Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) leads in the decisive two-rider attack.

Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) leads in the decisive two-rider attack.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 9

Matthieu Boulo (France) wins the sprint.

Matthieu Boulo (France) wins the sprint.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

France's Matthieu Boulo has won the seventh round of the men’s Under 23 World Cup on home soil in Pontchâteau. The 21-year-old French champion outsprinted European champion Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) for the victory. Matteo Trentin (Italy) was best of the rest at half a minute from the leading duo. Belgian pro rider Vincent Baestaens finished sixth in France and remains World Cup leader.

After a fast reconnaissance lap with a compact peloton, Trentin was one of the few riders who could keep the pace high. The Italian created a gap over the rest of the pack for two laps. Behind him Boulo had another acceleration in his legs and going into the third lap he chased Trentin down. Van der Haar was the only rider capable to stay near Boulo, while Trentin faded and was later caught by a group with Baestaens, Joeri Adams (Belgium), Jim Aernouts (Belgium), Mike Teunissen (The Netherlands), Ole Quast (Germany) and Irwin Gras (France).

Van der Haar needed a couple of laps to catch up with Boulo but during the sixth lap the two got together. About 45 seconds behind the leading duo Trentin launched a solo counter-attack.

Whilst the duo in front was looking for their second breath they knew that nobody would come back at them from behind. Trentin battled for third place with a gap of 10 seconds over Teunissen while the rest of the chasers followed further behind.

The duo in front headed for a sprint which was surprisingly won by Boulo. Trentin held on to his gap over the other chasers and claimed his first podium result of the season in the World Cup. Adams won the sprint of a large group for fourth place holding off Teunissen, Baestaens, Gras, Silvestri, Aernouts, Vinnie Braet (Belgium) and Jimmy Turgis (France).

In the World Cup standings Baestaens lost 20 points on Van der Haar and now has only a five point lead. Formerly second place Wietse Bosmans (Belgium) had an off-day in Pontchâteau and his 18th position puts him back into fourth place. Boulo is now third at 21 points from Baestaens.

Van der Haar heads into next week's last World Cup round in Hoogerheide which is ridden on home soil knowing that he currently has much better form than Baestaens.

Full Results
1Matthieu Boulo (Fra) France0:51:55
2Lars van der Haar (Ned) Netherlands
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Italy0:00:33
4Joeri Adams (Bel) Belgium0:00:54
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands0:00:55
6Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Belgium
7Irwin Gras (Fra) France
8Elia Silvestri (Ita) Italy
9Jim Aernouts (Bel) Belgium
10Ole Quast (Ger) Germany0:00:57
11Vinnie Braet (Bel) Belgium
12Jimmy Turgis (Fra) France0:00:59
13Micki Van Empel (Ned) Netherlands0:01:20
14Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
15Thibault Taboury (Fra) France-B0:01:22
16David Menut (Fra) France0:01:24
17Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Czech Republic
18Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Belgium0:01:26
19Théo Vimpere (Fra) France0:01:27
20Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:28
21David Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
22Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands
23Camille Thominet (Fra) France0:01:31
24Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium0:02:03
25Jérémy Grimal (Fra) France-B0:02:04
26Freddie Guilloux (Fra) France-B
27Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Belgium0:02:50
28Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:56
29Michael Schweizer (Ger) Germany0:03:16
30Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy0:03:35
31Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:51
32Miguel Fillaut (Fra) France-B0:04:02
33Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:13
34Marcel Meisen (Ger) Germany
35Max Walsleben (Ger) Germany0:05:07
36Rudy Kowalski (Fra) France-B0:05:15
37Fabian Danner (Ger) Germany-3laps

World Cup standings after round 4
1Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Belgium180pts
2Lars van der Haar (Ned) Netherlands175
3Matthieu Boulo (Fra) France159
4Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Belgium158
5Joeri Adams (Bel) Belgium116
6Elia Silvestri (Ita) Italy106
7Tijmen Eising (Ned) Netherlands100
8Jim Aernouts (Bel) Belgium99
9Micki Van Empel (Ned) Netherlands81
10Matteo Trentin (Ita) Italy77
11Vinnie Braet (Bel) Belgium75
12Marcel Meisen (Ger) Germany63
13Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands61
14Ole Quast (Ger) Germany53
15Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands52
16Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands48
17Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium45
18Arnaud Grand (Swi) Switzerland44
19Irwin Gras (Fra) France37
20Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium35
21Marek Konwa (Pol) Poland32
22Karel Hnik (Cze) Czech Republic28
23Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Belgium28
24Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic28
25Daniel Summerhill (USA) United States28
26Sven Beelen (Bel) Belgium25
27Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands24
28Kenneth Hansen (Den) Denmark23
29Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Czech Republic22
30Michael Schweizer (Ger) Germany22
31Zach Mcdonald (USA) United States22
32Jimmy Turgis (Fra) France19
33Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium18
34Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Belgium18
35Thibault Taboury (Fra) France16
36David Menut (Fra) France15
37Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) Italy15
38Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Czech Republic14
39Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic14
40Jens Adams (Bel) Belgium13
41Théo Vimpere (Fra) France12
42Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Czech Republic11
43Melvin Rulliere (Fra) France11
44David Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands10
45Camille Thominet (Fra) France8
46Théo Dumanchin (Fra) France8
47Jérémy Grimal (Fra) France6
48Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Netherlands6
49Freddie Guilloux (Fra) France5
50Radek Polnicky (Cze) Czech Republic4
51Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Lux) Luxembourg4
52Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium3
53Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany2
54Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy1
55Michael Winterberg (Swi) Switzerland1

