Boulo wins U23 French 'cross championships
Thominet, Guilloux round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthieu Boulo (Roubaix Lille Metropole)
|0:51:05
|2
|Camille Thominet (CC Villeneuve St Germain Soissons Aisne)
|0:01:30
|3
|Freddie Guilloux (UC Cholet 49)
|0:02:02
|4
|Theo Vimpere (CM Aubervilliers 93)
|0:02:15
|5
|Miguel Fillaut (ASPTT RennES Cyclisme)
|0:02:18
|6
|Jérémy Grimal (Charvieu Chavagneux I.C.)
|7
|Irwin Gras (CC EtupES)
|0:02:34
|8
|Jimmy Turgis (CC Nogent)
|0:02:41
|9
|Etienne Briard (UC NantES Atlantique)
|0:03:00
|10
|Elie Regost (AC BourthES)
|0:03:21
|11
|Yoann Paillot (C.O.Couronnais)
|0:03:23
|12
|Jonathan Cessot (Sco Dijon)
|0:03:26
|13
|Alois Falenta (U.C. Gessienne)
|0:03:31
|14
|David Thely (Crcl)
|0:04:00
|15
|Pierre Garson (Sojasun Espoir Acnc)
|0:04:08
|16
|Paul Herman (Cl Barlin)
|0:04:15
|17
|Bastien Duculty (Charvieu Chavagneux I.C.)
|0:04:25
|18
|Melvin Rulliere (Charvieu Chavagneux I.C.)
|19
|Julian Levasseur (VC Trouville Deauville)
|0:04:38
|20
|Rudy Kowalski (CC Cambresien)
|0:05:03
|21
|Erwan Goasguen (EC Landerneau)
|0:05:07
|22
|Alexandre Billon (CM Aubervilliers 93)
|23
|Vincent Louiche (Esc Meaux)
|0:05:13
|24
|Yohann Cron (U.V.Angerienne)
|0:05:20
|25
|Maxime Huygens (CC Cambraisien)
|0:05:33
|26
|John Da Cunha (Guidon Chalettois)
|0:05:41
|27
|Thibaud Taboury (E.C. St Etienne - Loire)
|0:05:43
|28
|David Menut (Creuse Oxygene)
|0:05:45
|29
|Christophe Balanec (AC Lanester)
|0:05:57
|30
|Glenn Le Queau (Leucemie Espoir Quimper)
|0:06:02
|31
|Kévin Moulin (VS Mesanger)
|0:06:03
|32
|Anthony Picard (U.V.Aube)
|0:06:17
|33
|Lilian Calmejane (Albi Velo Sport)
|0:06:22
|34
|Nicolas Genebrier (Avenir Cycliste Cusset)
|0:06:35
|35
|Jérémie Piriou (CC Concarneau)
|0:06:46
|36
|Boris Zimine (CC EtupES)
|0:06:54
|37
|Clément Bomme (CC Castelbriantais)
|0:07:06
|38
|Aurélien Daniel (AC Lanester)
|0:07:29
|39
|Alexandre Coffy (Evian Velo)
|0:07:33
|40
|Clément Soumaire (UVC Aube TroyES)
|0:08:11
|41
|Clément Le Bras (CM Aubervilliers 93)
|0:08:22
|42
|Antonin Marecaille (Enfer Du Nord)
|0:08:26
|43
|Flavien Dassonville (CM Aubervilliers 93)
|0:08:44
|44
|Clément Koretzky (A.V.C.Aix En Provence)
|0:09:58
|45
|Julien Ehlinger (Vcu Schwenheim)
|0:10:45
|-1lap
|Hervé Ridart (EC Stephanois)
|-1lap
|Jayson Valade (AVC Libournais)
|-2laps
|Adrien Duault (Uck VannES)
|-2laps
|Camille Dubois (UC Ifs Herouville)
|-2laps
|Alexis Caresmel (Allez Denain)
|-2laps
|Guillaume Valgalier (Lunel Bike)
|-3laps
|Clément Massacrier (V.C Ambert)
|-3laps
|Eddy Grazi (VS Seynois)
|DNS
|Pascal Le Roux (CSM Villeneuve La Garenne)
|DNS
|Théo Dumanchin (Amicale Cycliste Bisontine)
|DNS
|Aurélien Gizzi (U.V.C Aube TroyES)
|DNS
|Pierrick Valomet (Js CoulainES AC Vallee De La Sarthe)
