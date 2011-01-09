Trending

Boulo wins U23 French 'cross championships

Thominet, Guilloux round out top three

Full Results

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthieu Boulo (Roubaix Lille Metropole)0:51:05
2Camille Thominet (CC Villeneuve St Germain Soissons Aisne)0:01:30
3Freddie Guilloux (UC Cholet 49)0:02:02
4Theo Vimpere (CM Aubervilliers 93)0:02:15
5Miguel Fillaut (ASPTT RennES Cyclisme)0:02:18
6Jérémy Grimal (Charvieu Chavagneux I.C.)
7Irwin Gras (CC EtupES)0:02:34
8Jimmy Turgis (CC Nogent)0:02:41
9Etienne Briard (UC NantES Atlantique)0:03:00
10Elie Regost (AC BourthES)0:03:21
11Yoann Paillot (C.O.Couronnais)0:03:23
12Jonathan Cessot (Sco Dijon)0:03:26
13Alois Falenta (U.C. Gessienne)0:03:31
14David Thely (Crcl)0:04:00
15Pierre Garson (Sojasun Espoir Acnc)0:04:08
16Paul Herman (Cl Barlin)0:04:15
17Bastien Duculty (Charvieu Chavagneux I.C.)0:04:25
18Melvin Rulliere (Charvieu Chavagneux I.C.)
19Julian Levasseur (VC Trouville Deauville)0:04:38
20Rudy Kowalski (CC Cambresien)0:05:03
21Erwan Goasguen (EC Landerneau)0:05:07
22Alexandre Billon (CM Aubervilliers 93)
23Vincent Louiche (Esc Meaux)0:05:13
24Yohann Cron (U.V.Angerienne)0:05:20
25Maxime Huygens (CC Cambraisien)0:05:33
26John Da Cunha (Guidon Chalettois)0:05:41
27Thibaud Taboury (E.C. St Etienne - Loire)0:05:43
28David Menut (Creuse Oxygene)0:05:45
29Christophe Balanec (AC Lanester)0:05:57
30Glenn Le Queau (Leucemie Espoir Quimper)0:06:02
31Kévin Moulin (VS Mesanger)0:06:03
32Anthony Picard (U.V.Aube)0:06:17
33Lilian Calmejane (Albi Velo Sport)0:06:22
34Nicolas Genebrier (Avenir Cycliste Cusset)0:06:35
35Jérémie Piriou (CC Concarneau)0:06:46
36Boris Zimine (CC EtupES)0:06:54
37Clément Bomme (CC Castelbriantais)0:07:06
38Aurélien Daniel (AC Lanester)0:07:29
39Alexandre Coffy (Evian Velo)0:07:33
40Clément Soumaire (UVC Aube TroyES)0:08:11
41Clément Le Bras (CM Aubervilliers 93)0:08:22
42Antonin Marecaille (Enfer Du Nord)0:08:26
43Flavien Dassonville (CM Aubervilliers 93)0:08:44
44Clément Koretzky (A.V.C.Aix En Provence)0:09:58
45Julien Ehlinger (Vcu Schwenheim)0:10:45
-1lapHervé Ridart (EC Stephanois)
-1lapJayson Valade (AVC Libournais)
-2lapsAdrien Duault (Uck VannES)
-2lapsCamille Dubois (UC Ifs Herouville)
-2lapsAlexis Caresmel (Allez Denain)
-2lapsGuillaume Valgalier (Lunel Bike)
-3lapsClément Massacrier (V.C Ambert)
-3lapsEddy Grazi (VS Seynois)
DNSPascal Le Roux (CSM Villeneuve La Garenne)
DNSThéo Dumanchin (Amicale Cycliste Bisontine)
DNSAurélien Gizzi (U.V.C Aube TroyES)
DNSPierrick Valomet (Js CoulainES AC Vallee De La Sarthe)

Latest on Cyclingnews