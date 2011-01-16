Trending

Pauwels wins the sprint in Pont-Château

Albert takes second, Nys third

Image 1 of 12

World Cup leader Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) leads Kevin Pauwels in their decisive two-man break.

World Cup leader Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) leads Kevin Pauwels in their decisive two-man break.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 12

Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) put in a blistering attack.

Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) put in a blistering attack.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 12

Men's elite podium (l-r): Niels Albert, 2nd; Kevin Pauwels, 1st; Sven Nys, 3rd

Men's elite podium (l-r): Niels Albert, 2nd; Kevin Pauwels, 1st; Sven Nys, 3rd
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 12

The men's Pont-Château podium: Niels Albert, Kevin Pauwels and Sven Nys

The men's Pont-Château podium: Niels Albert, Kevin Pauwels and Sven Nys
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 12

Niels Albert still leads the World Cup after placing second in Pont-Château

Niels Albert still leads the World Cup after placing second in Pont-Château
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 12

Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea) got to the last corner first and won the Pont-Château World Cup

Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea) got to the last corner first and won the Pont-Château World Cup
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 12

Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea) and Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) rode away from the field.

Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea) and Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) rode away from the field.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 12

Tim Johnson (Cannondale - Cyclocrossworld.com) had his best World Cup performance of the season with a 12th place finish.

Tim Johnson (Cannondale - Cyclocrossworld.com) had his best World Cup performance of the season with a 12th place finish.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 12

Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea) celebrates his first World Cup victory of the season.

Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea) celebrates his first World Cup victory of the season.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 12

Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea) outsprinted Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) to win round 7 of the 'cross World Cup.

Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea) outsprinted Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) to win round 7 of the 'cross World Cup.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 12

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) won the sprint for third place.

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) won the sprint for third place.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 12

Frenchman Steve Chainel (FDJ) reacts to just missing out on a podium finish in the only 'cross World Cup on home soil.

Frenchman Steve Chainel (FDJ) reacts to just missing out on a podium finish in the only 'cross World Cup on home soil.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea) beat Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) in an exciting two-man duel that ended in a battle for the last corner and a sprint, at the seventh round of the UCI's cyclo-cross World Cup in Pont-Château, France. Back in 2004 Pauwels won the U23 cyclo-cross world championships on the same course.

Related Articles

Pauwels tops GvA Trophy

Albert outpowers opposition in Antwerp

Albert rates Belgian's champion jersey on par with world title

Pont-Château hosts penultimate 'cross World Cup

“It's a course that suits me. Around New Year the courses were tough but I'm performing better on the so-called lighter courses,” Pauwels said after capturing his biggest win of the season. It's Pauwels' second World Cup victory of his career, after winning in Zolder last year.

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) did not have a great day but he did manage to win the sprint ahead of a large chase group, to take third, almost a minute behind the two leaders. World Cup leader Albert remains in the overall lead with a comfortable gap over Pauwels. World champion Zdenek Stybar wasn't present in Pont-Château.

On the fast and non-technical course a large group of riders remained together during the first two laps. Then World Cup leader Albert moved forward and he clocked a blistering fast third lap. Right behind him Sven Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-Revor) blew up tying to chase him and even a rider like Nys was clearly in trouble, allowing Albert to open a sizeable gap.

At that moment Pauwels was deliberating on what to do while riding in fifth place. “I started well today but when Niels attacked during the third lap I sat too far in the group. I figured I still had the possibility to close the gap and it narrowly worked out well,” Pauwels said.

The eventual winner was followed by Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus), Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) and Steve Chainel (FDJ). The five leaders hit the fourth lap and a second surge by Albert took its toll on Walsleben, Vantornout and Chainel. While the leading duo steamed away in front there was a cease-fire behind, at the end of the fourth lap. The two Belgians in front quickly opened a lead of 45 seconds which allowed them to complete the final five laps while keeping control of the chase group.

“We focused on staying in front,” Pauwels said.

During the final lap, 12 chasers were battling for third place. Italian champion Marco Aurelio Fontana led this group in the first section but then lost focus and hit a pole. The crash from Fontana took down plus Walsleben, Vantornout and Francis Mourey (FDJ) too. Bart Aernouts (Rabo-Giant Offroad), Chainel, Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea), Nys, John Gadret (Bouygues Telecom), Enrico Franzoi (BKCP-Powerplus) and then Timothy Johnson (Cannondale) managed to manoeuvre around the pile-up.

Up front the leading duo hit the long sloping uphill stretch and Pauwels tried a first attempt to shake off Albert. It didn't work out and Pauwels claimed he had struggled with his pedal. “I clicked out of my pedal several times today. I don't think it would be possible to avoid the sprint though,” Pauwels said.

On the next uphill stretch that led to a left-hand corner and the finish line the duo rode shoulder to shoulder with Pauwels on the left and Albert on the right.

“The sprint was contested before the final corner. He wanted to hit it too fast and that's why he lost time, making it easy for me,” Pauwels said. Pauwels lost his pedal once again but Albert lost time by going on the outside of the corner and quickly accepted defeat.

“That I lost is my own fault. I had a gap of a metre when hitting the corner. I could've hit him into the fence but wisely choose not to do that. In the end I did a good job as it's now virtually impossible to lose overall victory. Even if Pauwels wins the last World Cup round I have enough points with a result in the top-15,” Albert told Sporza.

Almost a minute later it was Nys who won the same battle for the lead position going into the left-hand corner, ahead of Chainel and Aernouts. Nys stood tall and a disappointed Chainel had to settle for fourth place on home soil.

“Third place was the best possible result because all race long I had to cling on to other riders. I was lucky when they crashed in front of me but it's my own merit that I'm on the podium,” Nys told Sporza.

Halfway into the race Timothy Johnson profited from a cease-fire in the chase group to join the battle for third place. Despite avoiding the last lap crash that included Fontana and co., Johnson finished outside the top-10, rolling across the line in 12th place.

“Well that wasn't so bad... a couple of crashes in the beginning, getting dizzy so many laps,” Johnson Twittered right after the race. British rider Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles) was 15th and Jeremy Powers 19th. The latter took the honours of grabbing the hole shot and leading the peloton during the first stretches of the French course.

In the World Cup standings Albert has a huge gap of 61 points over Pauwels. Nys is third at 71 points behind Albert. Both riders are the only ones left with a theoretical chance of stealing the overall win from Albert as there are 80 points at stake for a victory in the last round of the World Cup next week in Hoogherheide, in the Netherlands.
 

Full Results
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1:01:46
2Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:03
3Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:40
4Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ0:00:41
5Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team0:00:42
6Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:47
7Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:50
8John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:52
9Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 930:00:53
10Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:55
11Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:57
12Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:58
13Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:01:12
14Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:01:17
15Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:01:22
16Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:01:23
17Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:01:29
18Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)0:01:32
19Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com0:01:40
20Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team0:01:43
21Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:01:44
22Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb0:01:45
23Florian Le Corré (Fra) Flers Cyclisme 610:01:46
24Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:51
25Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)0:02:00
26Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:02:07
27Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)0:02:13
28James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com0:02:14
29Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:02:31
30Ludovic Renard (Fra) Oceane Cycle Poitevin0:02:32
31Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Stevens Racing Team0:03:13
32Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS0:03:29
33Marco Bianco (Ita)0:03:37
34Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:03:38
35Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor0:03:44
36Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:03:51
37Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy0:03:53
38Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)0:03:54
39Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing0:04:06
40Julien Pion (Fra)0:04:36
41Magnus Darvell (Swe)0:05:00
42Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue-2laps
43Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
44Rene Birkenfeld (Ger) Harvesterhude Rv
45Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart-6laps

World Cup standings after round 7
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus490pts
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team429
3Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet419
4Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team348
5Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ327
6Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor302
7Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team301
8Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team294
9Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus282
10Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus266
11Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus254
12Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team235
13Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team230
14Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team229
15Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS227
16Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing224
17Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93221
18Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team215
19Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ206
20Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team202
21Marco Bianco (Ita)175
22Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team164
23Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor156
24Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)152
25Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team146
26Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof140
27Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team137
28Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)134
29Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus129
30John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale123
31Jonathan Page (USA)122
32Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb114
33Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles113
34Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus104
35Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Stevens Racing Team102
36Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor93
37David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor88
38Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor82
39Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com82
40Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team81
41Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank80
42Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)76
43Romain Villa (Fra)69
44Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)65
45Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com63
46Fabio Ursi (Ita) Buergi59
47Sacha Weber (Ger) Stevens Racing Team59
48James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com50
49Florian Le Corré (Fra) Flers Cyclisme 6147
50Joachim Parbo (Den) Kch Leopard Cycles47
51Laurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Bisontine46
52Jirí Polnický (Cze) Sunweb - Revor41
53Guillaume Perrot (Fra)39
54Pirmin Lang (Swi) Buergi37
55Wilant van Gils (Ned) CX Nederland36
56Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia-Felt35
57Jérome Chevallier (Fra) AC Bisontine30
58Simon Zahner (Swi)29
59Marco Ponta (Ita)27
60Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor26
61Milan Barenyi (Svk)23
62Karel Hník (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team22
63Ludovic Renard (Fra) Oceane Cycle Poitevin21
64David Lozano Riba (Spa)21
65Tommy Nielsen (Den)21
66Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa)20
67Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona19
68Kenneth Hansen (Den)19
69Geert van der Horst (Ned)18
70Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)17
71Mik Garrigan (Can)17
72Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)16
73Sean Babcock (USA) Kona15
74David Juarez Alday (Spa)15
75Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue15
76Rene Birkenfeld (Ger) Harvesterhude Rv15
77Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy14
78Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn)14
79Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole13
80Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing12
81René Lang (Swi)12
82Julien Pion (Fra)11
83Václav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls Aš Mb11
84Magnus Darvell (Swe)10
85Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)9
86Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team7
87Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart6
88Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica6
89Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)6
90Antonio Suarez Fernandez (Spa)5
91Mark Lalonde (USA) Cal Giant-Specialized3
92David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus3
93Robert Glajza (Svk) BKP2
94Paul Voss (Ger)1
95Gusty Bausch (Lux)1
96Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa)1

Latest on Cyclingnews