Image 1 of 31 Niels Albert (BKCP – Powerplus) is Belgian cyclo-cross champion. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 31 Niels Albert (BKCP – Powerplus) receives the congratulations after the race. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 31 Niels Albert (BKCP – Powerplus) was imperious in Antwerp. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 31 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) was not on song at the Belgian championships. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 31 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) had a disappointing outing. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 31 Niels Albert (BKCP – Powerplus) on his way to glory. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 31 Niels Albert (BKCP – Powerplus) crosses the line to win the Belgian title. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 31 Niels Albert (BKCP – Powerplus) took a fine win. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 31 Niels Albert (BKCP – Powerplus) celebrates his win in Antwerp. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 31 Niels Albert on the podium with his gold medal and fresh new tricolor jersey (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 31 Paul Herrijgers and his girlfriend Chantal Lippens (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 31 Stijn Huys wins the elite men without contract category. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 31 Kevin Cant (Deception Teleurstelling) in the elite men without contract category. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 31 Kevin Cant (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 31 Stijn Huys of the elite men without contract race (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 31 Tom Van Den Bosch (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 31 Kevin Cant (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 31 Gianni Vermeersch runs with his bike. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 31 Klaas Vantornout (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 31 Niels Albert races toward victory. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 31 Bart Wellens leads Kevin Pauwels and Bart Aernouts (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 31 Niels Albert on his way to a Belgian 'cross title. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 31 Rabobank's Bart Aernouts in the Belgian Championships (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 31 Teammates Kevin Pauwels and Bart Wellens (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 31 Rob Peeters runs with his bike. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 26 of 31 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 31 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 31 Jan Denuwelaere (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 29 of 31 Niels Albert racing solo (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 30 of 31 Bart Aernouts racing the Belgian championships (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 31 of 31 Bart Wellens and his daughter Lily (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) grabbed his first tricolour jersey in the Elite Men’s category in Antwerp. Albert received the tricolore jersey and his gold medal from Patrick McQuaid, president of the International Cycling Union. Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) beat teammate Kevin Pauwels in a sprint for second place at more than twenty seconds behind winner Albert, but defending champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) had an off-day and abandoned the race.

“All the pieces fell into the right place today. The course was like Koksijde: a combination of fast stretches and sand that was hard to get through. I quickly found out Nys wasn't having a super day. Once Kevin was struggling in the sand I went for it,” Albert said.

In front of 19,000 spectators Albert suffocated his rivals during the first three laps. The 24-year-old from Baal rode solo for more than six laps, while always keeping control of the situation behind him. Albert demonstrated a great combination of technique and power on a course of which two-fifths were made up of sandy stretches.

Kevin Pauwels took the best start in Antwerp by accelerating in the sand. Pauwels took about ten seconds on a group featuring Nys, Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea), Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea), Wellens, Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor), Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus) and Albert.

“During the first lap I remained cool and after that I rode my own pace,” Albert said.

In the chase group Meeusen was blocking the road – and supporting his teammate in the lead – ahead of Nys, Vantornout, Albert and the others. By the end of the first lap Pauwels had 12 seconds on the chase group where Albert rode towards the front. “When looking back I saw in a glance that Nys didn't follow me, as he was still stuck behind Meeusen. A Nys in super form wouldn't let that happen. That's when I knew Nys wasn't enjoying a super day,” Albert said.

Albert quickly bridged up with Pauwels during the second lap. Pauwels soon realised that he would have to work hard to keep up with Albert. In the chase group Nys moved forward but after the second lap the defending champion was still 14 seconds down on the two leaders.

During the third lap the masks were slipping. Nys and Meeusen faded, with the latter abandoning a little later on. Pauwels struggled in the sand and he had to let go of Albert.

Albert quickly gained a lead of twenty seconds and he never lost control of the situation. Behind him a chase group was formed with Pauwels, Wellens and Bart Aernouts (Rabo-Giant Offroad). The three didn't come any closer and quickly focused on the remaining podium spots. Wellens made an acceleration left in the last lap that dropped Aernouts.

While riding in a position behind the battle for the medals, Nys abandoned the race and headed for his camper.

Up front, however, Albert had all the time in the world to celebrate his first title among the pros. Twenty seconds later, Wellens got the better of his teammate Pauwels in a sprint, while Aernouts finished solo in fourth place. Vantornout held off teammate Sven Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-Revor) for fifth, and behind them neo-professional Kenneth Van Compernolle’s fine seventh place was a surprise.

From the seventeen riders in the category Elite Men with contract who started the race there were only thirteen finishers. Along with Nys and Meeusen, there were also the fast-starting neo-professional Vincent Baestaens (KDL), Davy Commeyne (Landbouwkrediet) and Ben Berden, who didn't finish the race.



Results