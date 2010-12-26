Bosmans wins in Zolder
Belgian takes first World Cup win of season
Wietse Bosmans (Belgium) won his first World Cup round of the season in Zolder in a two-man sprint in the men’s Under 23 category race ahead of Tijmen Eising (Netherlands). Mathieu Boulo (France) rounded out the podium at the snow-covered Belgian car circuit. World Cup leader Vincent Baestaens finished sixth, which was just enough to hold a five-point lead over Bosmans in the World Cup rankings.
Early on, Baestaens was present in a large leading group together with Elia Silvestri (Italy), Arnaud Grand (France), Jim Aernouts (Belgium), Boulo, Bosmans and Eising. Boulo put the hammer down on the second lap. The French rider built up a small gap over Bosmans, Eising, Baestaens and Aernouts.
Only Bosmans and Eising were able to bridge up with Boulo while the others started struggling on the slippery course. Bosmans felt great and dropped his two rivals during the fourth lap. Eising and Boulo followed at five seconds from the lone leader. On the penultimate lap, Bosmans gained a couple more seconds over Eising, who had left Boulo behind. Silvestri and Van der Haar rode together 16 seconds behind Boulo. During the last lap, Bosmans almost saw his chances ruined when he went over the handlebars. Eising caught back up to the leader and the two headed for a sprint, which was easily won by Bosmans, who turns 19 on December 30.
Daniel Summerhill (USA) claimed his best result of the season in a World Cup round by finishing in 13th position. Zach McDonald (USA) went faster during the second half of the race, but a last lap crash limited him to 17th position.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wietse Bosmans (Belgium)
|0:48:56
|2
|Tijmen Eising (Netherlands)
|3
|Matthieu Boulo (France)
|0:00:09
|4
|Elia Silvestri (Italy)
|0:00:23
|5
|Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands)
|0:00:44
|6
|Vincent Baestaens (Belgium)
|0:01:03
|7
|Karel Hnik (Czech Republic)
|0:01:07
|8
|Micki Van Empel (Netherlands)
|0:01:12
|9
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)
|10
|Arnaud Grand (Switzerland)
|0:01:44
|11
|Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)
|0:01:48
|12
|Jim Aernouts (Belgium)
|0:01:52
|13
|Daniel Summerhill (United States Of America)
|0:01:53
|14
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|15
|Joeri Adams (Belgium)
|0:02:21
|16
|Michael Schweizer (Germany)
|0:02:25
|17
|Zach Mcdonald (United States Of America)
|0:02:44
|18
|Marcel Meisen (Germany)
|0:02:47
|19
|Michael Boros (Czech Republic)
|0:02:56
|20
|Mirko Tabacchi (Italy)
|0:03:02
|21
|Vinnie Braet (Belgium)
|22
|Sven Beelen (Belgium)
|0:03:05
|23
|Kenneth Hansen (Denmark)
|0:03:08
|24
|Ole Quast (Germany)
|0:03:09
|25
|Sean De Bie (Belgium)
|0:03:37
|26
|Tim Merlier (Belgium)
|0:04:05
|27
|Radek Polnicky (Czech Republic)
|0:04:08
|28
|Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)
|0:04:09
|29
|Yannick Mayer (Germany)
|0:04:41
|30
|Matthias Bossuyt (Belgium)
|0:04:50
|31
|Jerome Townsend (United States Of America)
|0:05:22
|32
|Irwin Gras (France)
|0:05:29
|33
|Angelo De Clercq (Belgium)
|0:06:19
|34
|Matteo Trentin (Italy)
|0:06:47
|35
|Cody Kaiser (United States Of America)
|0:07:10
|36
|Jens Adams (Belgium)
|0:07:16
|37
|Kevin Eeckhout (Belgium)
|0:07:21
|-1lap
|Max Walsleben (Germany)
|-1lap
|Chris Hurst (United States Of America)
|-1lap
|Jonas Schau Guddal (Denmark)
|-1lap
|Steve Fisher (United States Of America)
|-2laps
|Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)
|-2laps
|Jaroslav Chalas (Slovakia)
|-3laps
|Fabian Danner (Germany)
|DNF
|Jiri Polnicky (Czech Republic)
|DNF
|Luca Braidot (Italy)
|DNF
|Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincent Baestaens (Belgium)
|150
|pts
|2
|Wietse Bosmans (Belgium)
|145
|3
|Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands)
|125
|4
|Tijmen Eising (Netherlands)
|100
|5
|Matthieu Boulo (France)
|99
|6
|Elia Silvestri (Italy)
|80
|7
|Joeri Adams (Belgium)
|76
|8
|Jim Aernouts (Belgium)
|75
|9
|Marcel Meisen (Germany)
|63
|10
|Micki Van Empel (Netherlands)
|63
|11
|Vinnie Braet (Belgium)
|55
|12
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|52
|13
|Sean De Bie (Belgium)
|45
|14
|Arnaud Grand (Switzerland)
|44
|15
|Matteo Trentin (Italy)
|32
|16
|Marek Konwa (Poland)
|32
|17
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)
|31
|18
|Ole Quast (Germany)
|31
|19
|Karel Hnik (Czech Republic)
|28
|20
|Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)
|28
|21
|Daniel Summerhill (United States Of America)
|28
|22
|Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)
|26
|23
|Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)
|25
|24
|Sven Beelen (Belgium)
|25
|25
|Kevin Eeckhout (Belgium)
|24
|26
|Kenneth Hansen (Denmark)
|23
|27
|Jiri Polnicky (Czech Republic)
|22
|28
|Zach Mcdonald (United States Of America)
|22
|29
|Michael Schweizer (Germany)
|20
|30
|Tim Merlier (Belgium)
|18
|31
|Angelo De Clercq (Belgium)
|18
|32
|Twan Van Den Brand (Netherlands)
|15
|33
|Mirko Tabacchi (Italy)
|15
|34
|Michael Boros (Czech Republic)
|14
|35
|Jens Adams (Belgium)
|13
|36
|Melvin Rulliere (France)
|11
|37
|Irwin Gras (France)
|9
|38
|Théo Dumanchin (France)
|8
|39
|Corne Van Kessel (Netherlands)
|6
|40
|Radek Polnicky (Czech Republic)
|4
|41
|Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Luxembourg)
|4
|42
|Matthias Bossuyt (Belgium)
|3
|43
|Yannick Mayer (Germany)
|2
|44
|Michael Winterberg (Switzerland)
|1
