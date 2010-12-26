Trending

Bosmans wins in Zolder

Belgian takes first World Cup win of season

Tijmen Eising (Netherlands) negotiated the snow to finish second.

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Vincent Baestaens (Belgium) leads the World Cup.

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Wietse Bosmans (Belgium) en route to victory.

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Vincent Baestaens in action in the snow.

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Wietse Bosmans (Belgium) took glory in Zolder.

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Wietse Bosmans (Belgium) wins in Zolder.

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Wietse Bosmans (Belgium) takes the sprint.

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
The podium: Tijmen Eising (Netherlands), Wietse Bosmans (Belgium) and Mathieu Boulo (France).

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Wietse Bosmans (Belgium) won his first World Cup round of the season in Zolder in a two-man sprint in the men’s Under 23 category race ahead of Tijmen Eising (Netherlands). Mathieu Boulo (France) rounded out the podium at the snow-covered Belgian car circuit. World Cup leader Vincent Baestaens finished sixth, which was just enough to hold a five-point lead over Bosmans in the World Cup rankings.

Early on, Baestaens was present in a large leading group together with Elia Silvestri (Italy), Arnaud Grand (France), Jim Aernouts (Belgium), Boulo, Bosmans and Eising. Boulo put the hammer down on the second lap. The French rider built up a small gap over Bosmans, Eising, Baestaens and Aernouts.

Only Bosmans and Eising were able to bridge up with Boulo while the others started struggling on the slippery course. Bosmans felt great and dropped his two rivals during the fourth lap. Eising and Boulo followed at five seconds from the lone leader. On the penultimate lap, Bosmans gained a couple more seconds over Eising, who had left Boulo behind. Silvestri and Van der Haar rode together 16 seconds behind Boulo. During the last lap, Bosmans almost saw his chances ruined when he went over the handlebars. Eising caught back up to the leader and the two headed for a sprint, which was easily won by Bosmans, who turns 19 on December 30.

Daniel Summerhill (USA) claimed his best result of the season in a World Cup round by finishing in 13th position. Zach McDonald (USA) went faster during the second half of the race, but a last lap crash limited him to 17th position.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wietse Bosmans (Belgium)0:48:56
2Tijmen Eising (Netherlands)
3Matthieu Boulo (France)0:00:09
4Elia Silvestri (Italy)0:00:23
5Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands)0:00:44
6Vincent Baestaens (Belgium)0:01:03
7Karel Hnik (Czech Republic)0:01:07
8Micki Van Empel (Netherlands)0:01:12
9Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)
10Arnaud Grand (Switzerland)0:01:44
11Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)0:01:48
12Jim Aernouts (Belgium)0:01:52
13Daniel Summerhill (United States Of America)0:01:53
14Michiel Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
15Joeri Adams (Belgium)0:02:21
16Michael Schweizer (Germany)0:02:25
17Zach Mcdonald (United States Of America)0:02:44
18Marcel Meisen (Germany)0:02:47
19Michael Boros (Czech Republic)0:02:56
20Mirko Tabacchi (Italy)0:03:02
21Vinnie Braet (Belgium)
22Sven Beelen (Belgium)0:03:05
23Kenneth Hansen (Denmark)0:03:08
24Ole Quast (Germany)0:03:09
25Sean De Bie (Belgium)0:03:37
26Tim Merlier (Belgium)0:04:05
27Radek Polnicky (Czech Republic)0:04:08
28Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)0:04:09
29Yannick Mayer (Germany)0:04:41
30Matthias Bossuyt (Belgium)0:04:50
31Jerome Townsend (United States Of America)0:05:22
32Irwin Gras (France)0:05:29
33Angelo De Clercq (Belgium)0:06:19
34Matteo Trentin (Italy)0:06:47
35Cody Kaiser (United States Of America)0:07:10
36Jens Adams (Belgium)0:07:16
37Kevin Eeckhout (Belgium)0:07:21
-1lapMax Walsleben (Germany)
-1lapChris Hurst (United States Of America)
-1lapJonas Schau Guddal (Denmark)
-1lapSteve Fisher (United States Of America)
-2lapsMike Teunissen (Netherlands)
-2lapsJaroslav Chalas (Slovakia)
-3lapsFabian Danner (Germany)
DNFJiri Polnicky (Czech Republic)
DNFLuca Braidot (Italy)
DNFJan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)

World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincent Baestaens (Belgium)150pts
2Wietse Bosmans (Belgium)145
3Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands)125
4Tijmen Eising (Netherlands)100
5Matthieu Boulo (France)99
6Elia Silvestri (Italy)80
7Joeri Adams (Belgium)76
8Jim Aernouts (Belgium)75
9Marcel Meisen (Germany)63
10Micki Van Empel (Netherlands)63
11Vinnie Braet (Belgium)55
12Michiel Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)52
13Sean De Bie (Belgium)45
14Arnaud Grand (Switzerland)44
15Matteo Trentin (Italy)32
16Marek Konwa (Poland)32
17Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)31
18Ole Quast (Germany)31
19Karel Hnik (Czech Republic)28
20Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)28
21Daniel Summerhill (United States Of America)28
22Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)26
23Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)25
24Sven Beelen (Belgium)25
25Kevin Eeckhout (Belgium)24
26Kenneth Hansen (Denmark)23
27Jiri Polnicky (Czech Republic)22
28Zach Mcdonald (United States Of America)22
29Michael Schweizer (Germany)20
30Tim Merlier (Belgium)18
31Angelo De Clercq (Belgium)18
32Twan Van Den Brand (Netherlands)15
33Mirko Tabacchi (Italy)15
34Michael Boros (Czech Republic)14
35Jens Adams (Belgium)13
36Melvin Rulliere (France)11
37Irwin Gras (France)9
38Théo Dumanchin (France)8
39Corne Van Kessel (Netherlands)6
40Radek Polnicky (Czech Republic)4
41Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Luxembourg)4
42Matthias Bossuyt (Belgium)3
43Yannick Mayer (Germany)2
44Michael Winterberg (Switzerland)1

