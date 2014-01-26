Meeusen guts out a hard fought World Cup win in Nommay
Mourey denied, Walsleben in third
The World Cup finale in Nommay, France, turned into a muddy thriller in which three riders battled for the French flowers. It came down to a sprint in which fast man Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) had no problems beating local favourite Francis Mourey (FDJ) and Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus). After winning the Koppenbergcross early on in the season it's only the fourth win of the season for Meeusen. Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) finished fourth in this seventh round of the World Cup which was more than enough to rack up the overall win.
Meeusen, a 25 year-old Belgian rider, wasn't worried about wasting energy one week ahead of the world championships in Hoogerheide. "Don't ask me about bad luck for the rider who wins the last race before worlds. I didn't win so much this season so I'm happy with every race that I can win. I've beaten him [Mourey] before in the sprint for third place in Kalmthout but never for first place. I'm really happy that I can win in his country," Meeusen said in the post-race flash interview.
Meeusen showed his ambitions right from the start. He powered away from the rest and quickly led the race solo. He allowed German champion Walsleben en teammate Corné van Kessel (Telenet-Fidea) to come back. In the background Mourey realized he was missing the right train and he set up a comeback ride.
Halfway into the third lap Mourey closed the gap with the three leaders but when he did Walsleben attacked. In no time Walsleben and Meeusen gapped Van Kessel and Mourey. A little later Van Kessel slipped away and lost contact with the leaders.
Further back Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) was doing much more than needed to secure his overall World Cup win, as he rode in fifth place with Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games). Walsleben put Meeusen into trouble in the first half of the course but the Belgian rider managed to bridge back up to the German by the end of the lap. Meanwhile Mourey kept going hard, receiving a lot of support from the home crowd who would have loved to see a French victory on Sunday afternoon.
When hitting the sixth lap a hard-working Walsleben looked back and saw Meeusen and Mourey on his wheel. The French champion led that sixth lap and once again Meeusen was in trouble in the first muddy part of the Brognard course. Meeusen needed most of that lap to get back to the front but when hitting the finishing straight there were again three leaders. The same scenario came in the penultimate lap in which Walsleben set the pace. In the final lap Meeusen turned the script around.
"I had one bad section on this course where I always lost a lot of time. That's why I led the group there in the final lap. If I could pass there in front I would not lose a lot of ground like I did every lap," Meeusen said. Meeusen's plan worked out perfectly and the trio hit the second part of the final lap all together. Mourey led most of it, countering one late acceleration from Meeusen and Walsleben. Mourey led out the sprint but he was quite easily beaten by Meeusen, disappointing the many French spectators. Walsleben sat up and rolled in as third.
One minute later Van der Haar crossed the finish line with his hands in the air. His fourth place was more than enough to pick up the 30,000 euros for his overall World Cup victory. Radomir Simunek (Kwadro-Stannah) rode his best race of the season and finished fifth ahead of Pauwels who had a late crash.
In the battle for the seventh and final spot in the Belgian selection for the world championships Wietse Bosmans (BKCP-Powerplus) did the best job. He finished seventh, beating rivals Bart Aernouts (AA Drink) and Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) who finished respectively ninth and twentieth. Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) only managed a twelfth place. World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) did not take the start in Nommay.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|1:00:45
|2
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:05
|4
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:01:01
|5
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:01:18
|6
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|7
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:30
|8
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|9
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|10
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|11
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:04
|12
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:02:10
|13
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:02:11
|14
|Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans - Apex
|0:02:12
|15
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha - Focus
|0:02:26
|16
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|0:02:34
|17
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Ec Armee De Terre
|0:02:41
|18
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|0:02:42
|19
|Simon Zahner (Swi) Ekz Racing Team
|0:02:53
|20
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:58
|21
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:03:04
|22
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott - Odlo MTB Racing Team
|0:03:11
|23
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji / Spy Optics
|0:03:12
|24
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Bmc Development Team
|0:03:28
|25
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:03:44
|26
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Us Domont Cyclisme
|0:04:02
|27
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) Lizarte
|0:04:10
|28
|Guillaume Perrot (Fra) Ec St Etienne - Loire
|0:04:23
|29
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:04:33
|30
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Kdl Cycling Team
|0:04:35
|31
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:04:37
|32
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Progress Cycles Asd
|0:04:46
|33
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:04:56
|34
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:05:08
|35
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|0:05:21
|36
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:05:22
|37
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:05:39
|38
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:47
|39
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:05:52
|40
|Julien Pion (Fra) Ec Armee De Terre
|0:06:03
|41
|Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|0:06:08
|42
|Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:06:16
|43
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cez Cyklo Team Tabor
|44
|Marco Bianco (Ita) Carraro Team Trentino
|0:06:22
|45
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:06:23
|46
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin
|0:06:24
|47
|Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittelland
|0:06:51
|48
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Walter Meier Orbea Factory Team
|0:07:08
|49
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:07:30
|50
|Robert Gavenda (Svk)
|0:07:52
|51 (-1 lap)
|Michael Schweizer Jr (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|52
|Emil Hekele (Cze) Stevens Bikes - Emilio Sport
|53
|Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|54 (-2 laps)
|Aaron Schooler (Can) H&R Block
|55
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|56
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze) Johnson Controls As Ml. Bol.
|57
|Damien Mougel (Fra) Velo Sprint Eguisheim
|58
|Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn) Utsunomia Britzen
|59
|Michal Malik (Cze) Kc Kooperativa Sg Jablonec
|60
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum / Kelly Benefit Strategies
|61 (-3 laps)
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|62
|Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica
|63
|Alexander Revell (NZl) Pnp Cycling Club
|64 (-4 laps)
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh - Clement
|65
|Angus Edmond (NZl) Stevens - Malteni
|66 (-5 laps)
|Christoph Ambroziak (Ger) Gunsha Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Van Der Haar Lars (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|467
|pts
|2
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|409
|3
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|392
|4
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|363
|5
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|340
|6
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|321
|7
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|309
|8
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|308
|9
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
|294
|10
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|279
|11
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
|267
|12
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink
|264
|13
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|253
|14
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|249
|15
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
|226
|16
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|225
|17
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott - Odlo MTB Racing Team
|214
|18
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|212
|19
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|211
|20
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah
|197
|21
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|179
|22
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|164
|23
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|163
|24
|Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica
|160
|25
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|157
|26
|Simon Zahner (Swi) Ekz Racing Team
|151
|27
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|151
|28
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|137
|29
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji / Spy Optics
|136
|30
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro - Stannah
|136
|31
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Ec Armee De Terre
|131
|32
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cez Cyklo Team Tabor
|131
|33
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Kdl Cycling Team
|116
|34
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) Lizarte
|105
|35
|Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans - Apex
|103
|36
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
|87
|37
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Bmc Development Team
|82
|38
|Kenneth Hansen (Den) Cannondale - Haderslev
|82
|39
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze) Johnson Controls As Ml. Bol.
|79
|40
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea
|76
|41
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|70
|42
|Marco Ponta (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito
|68
|43
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|65
|44
|Robert Gavenda (Svk)
|64
|45
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Walter Meier Orbea Factory Team
|55
|46
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Us Domont Cyclisme
|50
|47
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|50
|48
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Specialized - Garmar
|44
|49
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|43
|50
|Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittelland
|40
|51
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha - Focus
|36
|52
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|36
|53
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra)
|35
|54
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team Baier Landshut
|34
|55
|Guillaume Perrot (Fra) Ec St Etienne - Loire
|32
|56
|Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|31
|57
|Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls As Ml. Bol.
|30
|58
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale
|29
|59
|Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Kalas Merida
|29
|60
|Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|25
|61
|Luca Braidot (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale
|24
|62
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Odlo MTB Racing Team
|23
|63
|Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|23
|64
|Michal Malik (Cze) Kc Kooperativa Sg Jablonec
|23
|65
|Milan Barenyi (Svk) Trek Kck Oslany
|22
|66
|Marco Bianco (Ita) Carraro Team Trentino
|21
|67
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.com
|20
|68
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Progress Cycles Asd
|19
|69
|Jordy Luisman (Ned) Team Lemelerveld
|18
|70
|Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) Bioracer - Caravanos Erandio
|18
|71
|Daniel Geismayr (Aut)
|17
|72
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Cielo - Challenge - Bicyclista
|17
|73
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger)
|15
|74
|Emil Hekele (Cze) Stevens Bikes - Emilio Sport
|15
|75
|Christoph Ambroziak (Ger) Gunsha Racing Team
|15
|76
|Michael Schweizer Jr (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|14
|77
|Ludovic Renard (Fra) Vs Chartrain
|14
|78
|Julien Pion (Fra) Ec Armee De Terre
|11
|79
|Agustin Navarro Vidal (Spa) Ciudad De Oviedo - Nesta
|11
|80
|Aaron Schooler (Can) H&R Block
|11
|81
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum / Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|82
|Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) Bioracer - Caravanos Erandio
|10
|83
|Angus Edmond (NZl) Stevens - Malteni
|10
|84
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) CX Merida Team - Dama Drc
|9
|85
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|8
|86
|Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) Sportivi Del Ponte
|7
|87
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Madeta Fitness / Specialized
|7
|88
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.com
|6
|89
|Filip Adel (Cze) Kc Hlinsko
|6
|90
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin
|5
|91
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel
|5
|92
|Zach Mcdonald (USA) Rapha - Focus
|5
|93
|Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|5
|94
|Calle Friberg (Swe) Scott Sports
|4
|95
|Max Walsleben (Ger)
|4
|96
|Fredrik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team
|4
|97
|Lukas Batora (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica
|2
|98
|Robert Glajza (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica
|2
|99
|Luc Lutsen (Fra) Vc Toucy
|1
|100
|Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa) Nestor Martin
|1
