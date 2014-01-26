Trending

Meeusen guts out a hard fought World Cup win in Nommay

Mourey denied, Walsleben in third

Image 1 of 21

British champion Ian Field

British champion Ian Field
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 21

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) was an anonymous 20th, his hopes for World Championship selection may be shrinking

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) was an anonymous 20th, his hopes for World Championship selection may be shrinking
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 21

Meeusen comes around Mourey with the line in sight

Meeusen comes around Mourey with the line in sight
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 21

Bart Aernouts (AA Drink) was fighting for Worlds selection, and finished 9th behind Bosmans and Peeters

Bart Aernouts (AA Drink) was fighting for Worlds selection, and finished 9th behind Bosmans and Peeters
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 21

Francis Mourey (FDJ) puts in an attack on the last lap

Francis Mourey (FDJ) puts in an attack on the last lap
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 21

Tom Meeusen rode an aggressive race

Tom Meeusen rode an aggressive race
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 21

Bart Aernouts (AA Drink) hoping for a world championship berth

Bart Aernouts (AA Drink) hoping for a world championship berth
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 21

Cannondale's Tim Johnson in Nommay

Cannondale's Tim Johnson in Nommay
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 21

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) has struggled with illness and could only manage 12th in Nommay

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) has struggled with illness and could only manage 12th in Nommay
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 21

Jonathan Page pushes ahead

Jonathan Page pushes ahead
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 21

Jeremy Powers in his new US champion's kit, slip-slides his way to 15th

Jeremy Powers in his new US champion's kit, slip-slides his way to 15th
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 21

Cannondale's Ryan Trebon had an off-day in Nommay

Cannondale's Ryan Trebon had an off-day in Nommay
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 21

Francis Mourey puts the pedal to the metal

Francis Mourey puts the pedal to the metal
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 21

The 2014 World Cup final podium: Philipp Walsleben, Lars van der Haar and NIels Albert

The 2014 World Cup final podium: Philipp Walsleben, Lars van der Haar and NIels Albert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 21

Wietse Bosmans (BKCP Powerplus) rides through the mud to a 7th place finish.

Wietse Bosmans (BKCP Powerplus) rides through the mud to a 7th place finish.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 21

Francis Mourey, Tom Meeusen and Philipp Walsleben on the podium in Nommay

Francis Mourey, Tom Meeusen and Philipp Walsleben on the podium in Nommay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 21

Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) denied Francis Mourey the victory on his home turf

Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) denied Francis Mourey the victory on his home turf
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 21

Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) celebrates his victory in Nommay

Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) celebrates his victory in Nommay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 21

Tom Meeusen powers past Francis Mourey to win the Nommay world cup

Tom Meeusen powers past Francis Mourey to win the Nommay world cup
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 21

French champion Francis Mourey (FDJ)

French champion Francis Mourey (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 21

Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) in Nommay

Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) in Nommay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The World Cup finale in Nommay, France, turned into a muddy thriller in which three riders battled for the French flowers. It came down to a sprint in which fast man Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) had no problems beating local favourite Francis Mourey (FDJ) and Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus). After winning the Koppenbergcross early on in the season it's only the fourth win of the season for Meeusen. Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) finished fourth in this seventh round of the World Cup which was more than enough to rack up the overall win.

Meeusen, a 25 year-old Belgian rider, wasn't worried about wasting energy one week ahead of the world championships in Hoogerheide. "Don't ask me about bad luck for the rider who wins the last race before worlds. I didn't win so much this season so I'm happy with every race that I can win. I've beaten him [Mourey] before in the sprint for third place in Kalmthout but never for first place. I'm really happy that I can win in his country," Meeusen said in the post-race flash interview.

Meeusen showed his ambitions right from the start. He powered away from the rest and quickly led the race solo. He allowed German champion Walsleben en teammate Corné van Kessel (Telenet-Fidea) to come back. In the background Mourey realized he was missing the right train and he set up a comeback ride.

Halfway into the third lap Mourey closed the gap with the three leaders but when he did Walsleben attacked. In no time Walsleben and Meeusen gapped Van Kessel and Mourey. A little later Van Kessel slipped away and lost contact with the leaders.

Further back Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) was doing much more than needed to secure his overall World Cup win, as he rode in fifth place with Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games). Walsleben put Meeusen into trouble in the first half of the course but the Belgian rider managed to bridge back up to the German by the end of the lap. Meanwhile Mourey kept going hard, receiving a lot of support from the home crowd who would have loved to see a French victory on Sunday afternoon.

When hitting the sixth lap a hard-working Walsleben looked back and saw Meeusen and Mourey on his wheel. The French champion led that sixth lap and once again Meeusen was in trouble in the first muddy part of the Brognard course. Meeusen needed most of that lap to get back to the front but when hitting the finishing straight there were again three leaders. The same scenario came in the penultimate lap in which Walsleben set the pace. In the final lap Meeusen turned the script around.

"I had one bad section on this course where I always lost a lot of time. That's why I led the group there in the final lap. If I could pass there in front I would not lose a lot of ground like I did every lap," Meeusen said. Meeusen's plan worked out perfectly and the trio hit the second part of the final lap all together. Mourey led most of it, countering one late acceleration from Meeusen and Walsleben. Mourey led out the sprint but he was quite easily beaten by Meeusen, disappointing the many French spectators. Walsleben sat up and rolled in as third.

One minute later Van der Haar crossed the finish line with his hands in the air. His fourth place was more than enough to pick up the 30,000 euros for his overall World Cup victory. Radomir Simunek (Kwadro-Stannah) rode his best race of the season and finished fifth ahead of Pauwels who had a late crash.

In the battle for the seventh and final spot in the Belgian selection for the world championships Wietse Bosmans (BKCP-Powerplus) did the best job. He finished seventh, beating rivals Bart Aernouts (AA Drink) and Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) who finished respectively ninth and twentieth. Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) only managed a twelfth place. World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) did not take the start in Nommay.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea1:00:45
2Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
3Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:05
4Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:01:01
5Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah0:01:18
6Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:23
7Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:30
8Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
9Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team0:01:39
10Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:51
11Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:02:04
12Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:10
13Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah0:02:11
14Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans - Apex0:02:12
15Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha - Focus0:02:26
16Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:02:34
17Fabien Canal (Fra) Ec Armee De Terre0:02:41
18Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:02:42
19Simon Zahner (Swi) Ekz Racing Team0:02:53
20Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:02:58
21Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah0:03:04
22Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott - Odlo MTB Racing Team0:03:11
23Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji / Spy Optics0:03:12
24Arnaud Grand (Swi) Bmc Development Team0:03:28
25Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:03:44
26Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Us Domont Cyclisme0:04:02
27Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) Lizarte0:04:10
28Guillaume Perrot (Fra) Ec St Etienne - Loire0:04:23
29Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:04:33
30Micki Van Empel (Ned) Kdl Cycling Team0:04:35
31Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.com0:04:37
32Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Progress Cycles Asd0:04:46
33Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro - Stannah0:04:56
34Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:05:08
35Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:05:21
36Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:05:22
37Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:05:39
38Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:47
39Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:05:52
40Julien Pion (Fra) Ec Armee De Terre0:06:03
41Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:06:08
42Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:06:16
43Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cez Cyklo Team Tabor
44Marco Bianco (Ita) Carraro Team Trentino0:06:22
45Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.com0:06:23
46Laurent Colombatto (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin0:06:24
47Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittelland0:06:51
48Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Walter Meier Orbea Factory Team0:07:08
49Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:07:30
50Robert Gavenda (Svk)0:07:52
51 (-1 lap)Michael Schweizer Jr (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
52Emil Hekele (Cze) Stevens Bikes - Emilio Sport
53Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
54 (-2 laps)Aaron Schooler (Can) H&R Block
55Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Veranclassic - Doltcini
56Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze) Johnson Controls As Ml. Bol.
57Damien Mougel (Fra) Velo Sprint Eguisheim
58Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn) Utsunomia Britzen
59Michal Malik (Cze) Kc Kooperativa Sg Jablonec
60Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum / Kelly Benefit Strategies
61 (-3 laps)Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
62Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica
63Alexander Revell (NZl) Pnp Cycling Club
64 (-4 laps)Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh - Clement
65Angus Edmond (NZl) Stevens - Malteni
66 (-5 laps)Christoph Ambroziak (Ger) Gunsha Racing Team

Elite Men World Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Van Der Haar Lars (Ned) Rabobank Development Team467pts
2Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus409
3Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus392
4Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team363
5Francis Mourey (Fra) Fdj.Fr340
6Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team321
7Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea309
8Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team308
9Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace294
10Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team279
11Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah267
12Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink264
13Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti253
14Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea249
15Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah226
16Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea225
17Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott - Odlo MTB Racing Team214
18Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea212
19Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus211
20Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah197
21Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea179
22Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles164
23Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team163
24Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica160
25Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus157
26Simon Zahner (Swi) Ekz Racing Team151
27Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team151
28Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini137
29Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji / Spy Optics136
30Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro - Stannah136
31Fabien Canal (Fra) Ec Armee De Terre131
32Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cez Cyklo Team Tabor131
33Micki Van Empel (Ned) Kdl Cycling Team116
34Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) Lizarte105
35Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans - Apex103
36Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah87
37Arnaud Grand (Swi) Bmc Development Team82
38Kenneth Hansen (Den) Cannondale - Haderslev82
39Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze) Johnson Controls As Ml. Bol.79
40Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea76
41Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team70
42Marco Ponta (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito68
43Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team65
44Robert Gavenda (Svk)64
45Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Walter Meier Orbea Factory Team55
46Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Us Domont Cyclisme50
47Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale50
48Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Specialized - Garmar44
49Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti43
50Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittelland40
51Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha - Focus36
52Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing36
53Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra)35
54Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team Baier Landshut34
55Guillaume Perrot (Fra) Ec St Etienne - Loire32
56Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch31
57Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls As Ml. Bol.30
58Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale29
59Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Kalas Merida29
60Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team25
61Luca Braidot (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale24
62Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Odlo MTB Racing Team23
63Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti23
64Michal Malik (Cze) Kc Kooperativa Sg Jablonec23
65Milan Barenyi (Svk) Trek Kck Oslany22
66Marco Bianco (Ita) Carraro Team Trentino21
67Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.com20
68Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Progress Cycles Asd19
69Jordy Luisman (Ned) Team Lemelerveld18
70Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) Bioracer - Caravanos Erandio18
71Daniel Geismayr (Aut)17
72Joachim Parbo (Den) Cielo - Challenge - Bicyclista17
73Christoph Pfingsten (Ger)15
74Emil Hekele (Cze) Stevens Bikes - Emilio Sport15
75Christoph Ambroziak (Ger) Gunsha Racing Team15
76Michael Schweizer Jr (Ger) Stevens Racing Team14
77Ludovic Renard (Fra) Vs Chartrain14
78Julien Pion (Fra) Ec Armee De Terre11
79Agustin Navarro Vidal (Spa) Ciudad De Oviedo - Nesta11
80Aaron Schooler (Can) H&R Block11
81Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum / Kelly Benefit Strategies10
82Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) Bioracer - Caravanos Erandio10
83Angus Edmond (NZl) Stevens - Malteni10
84Fabio Ursi (Ita) CX Merida Team - Dama Drc9
85Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Veranclassic - Doltcini8
86Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) Sportivi Del Ponte7
87Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Madeta Fitness / Specialized7
88Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.com6
89Filip Adel (Cze) Kc Hlinsko6
90Laurent Colombatto (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin5
91Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel5
92Zach Mcdonald (USA) Rapha - Focus5
93Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) Stevens Racing Team5
94Calle Friberg (Swe) Scott Sports4
95Max Walsleben (Ger)4
96Fredrik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team4
97Lukas Batora (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica2
98Robert Glajza (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica2
99Luc Lutsen (Fra) Vc Toucy1
100Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa) Nestor Martin1

 

Latest on Cyclingnews