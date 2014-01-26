Image 1 of 21 British champion Ian Field (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 21 Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) was an anonymous 20th, his hopes for World Championship selection may be shrinking (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 21 Meeusen comes around Mourey with the line in sight (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 21 Bart Aernouts (AA Drink) was fighting for Worlds selection, and finished 9th behind Bosmans and Peeters (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 21 Francis Mourey (FDJ) puts in an attack on the last lap (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 21 Tom Meeusen rode an aggressive race (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 21 Bart Aernouts (AA Drink) hoping for a world championship berth (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 21 Cannondale's Tim Johnson in Nommay (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 21 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) has struggled with illness and could only manage 12th in Nommay (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 21 Jonathan Page pushes ahead (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 21 Jeremy Powers in his new US champion's kit, slip-slides his way to 15th (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 21 Cannondale's Ryan Trebon had an off-day in Nommay (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 21 Francis Mourey puts the pedal to the metal (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 21 The 2014 World Cup final podium: Philipp Walsleben, Lars van der Haar and NIels Albert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 21 Wietse Bosmans (BKCP Powerplus) rides through the mud to a 7th place finish. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 21 Francis Mourey, Tom Meeusen and Philipp Walsleben on the podium in Nommay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 21 Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) denied Francis Mourey the victory on his home turf (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 21 Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) celebrates his victory in Nommay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 21 Tom Meeusen powers past Francis Mourey to win the Nommay world cup (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 21 French champion Francis Mourey (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 21 Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) in Nommay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The World Cup finale in Nommay, France, turned into a muddy thriller in which three riders battled for the French flowers. It came down to a sprint in which fast man Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) had no problems beating local favourite Francis Mourey (FDJ) and Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus). After winning the Koppenbergcross early on in the season it's only the fourth win of the season for Meeusen. Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) finished fourth in this seventh round of the World Cup which was more than enough to rack up the overall win.

Meeusen, a 25 year-old Belgian rider, wasn't worried about wasting energy one week ahead of the world championships in Hoogerheide. "Don't ask me about bad luck for the rider who wins the last race before worlds. I didn't win so much this season so I'm happy with every race that I can win. I've beaten him [Mourey] before in the sprint for third place in Kalmthout but never for first place. I'm really happy that I can win in his country," Meeusen said in the post-race flash interview.

Meeusen showed his ambitions right from the start. He powered away from the rest and quickly led the race solo. He allowed German champion Walsleben en teammate Corné van Kessel (Telenet-Fidea) to come back. In the background Mourey realized he was missing the right train and he set up a comeback ride.

Halfway into the third lap Mourey closed the gap with the three leaders but when he did Walsleben attacked. In no time Walsleben and Meeusen gapped Van Kessel and Mourey. A little later Van Kessel slipped away and lost contact with the leaders.

Further back Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) was doing much more than needed to secure his overall World Cup win, as he rode in fifth place with Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games). Walsleben put Meeusen into trouble in the first half of the course but the Belgian rider managed to bridge back up to the German by the end of the lap. Meanwhile Mourey kept going hard, receiving a lot of support from the home crowd who would have loved to see a French victory on Sunday afternoon.

When hitting the sixth lap a hard-working Walsleben looked back and saw Meeusen and Mourey on his wheel. The French champion led that sixth lap and once again Meeusen was in trouble in the first muddy part of the Brognard course. Meeusen needed most of that lap to get back to the front but when hitting the finishing straight there were again three leaders. The same scenario came in the penultimate lap in which Walsleben set the pace. In the final lap Meeusen turned the script around.

"I had one bad section on this course where I always lost a lot of time. That's why I led the group there in the final lap. If I could pass there in front I would not lose a lot of ground like I did every lap," Meeusen said. Meeusen's plan worked out perfectly and the trio hit the second part of the final lap all together. Mourey led most of it, countering one late acceleration from Meeusen and Walsleben. Mourey led out the sprint but he was quite easily beaten by Meeusen, disappointing the many French spectators. Walsleben sat up and rolled in as third.

One minute later Van der Haar crossed the finish line with his hands in the air. His fourth place was more than enough to pick up the 30,000 euros for his overall World Cup victory. Radomir Simunek (Kwadro-Stannah) rode his best race of the season and finished fifth ahead of Pauwels who had a late crash.

In the battle for the seventh and final spot in the Belgian selection for the world championships Wietse Bosmans (BKCP-Powerplus) did the best job. He finished seventh, beating rivals Bart Aernouts (AA Drink) and Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) who finished respectively ninth and twentieth. Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) only managed a twelfth place. World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) did not take the start in Nommay.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 1:00:45 2 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:00:05 4 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:01:01 5 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah 0:01:18 6 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:01:23 7 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:30 8 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 9 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:01:39 10 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:01:51 11 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:04 12 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:10 13 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah 0:02:11 14 Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans - Apex 0:02:12 15 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha - Focus 0:02:26 16 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 0:02:34 17 Fabien Canal (Fra) Ec Armee De Terre 0:02:41 18 Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 0:02:42 19 Simon Zahner (Swi) Ekz Racing Team 0:02:53 20 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:58 21 Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah 0:03:04 22 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott - Odlo MTB Racing Team 0:03:11 23 Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji / Spy Optics 0:03:12 24 Arnaud Grand (Swi) Bmc Development Team 0:03:28 25 Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:03:44 26 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Us Domont Cyclisme 0:04:02 27 Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) Lizarte 0:04:10 28 Guillaume Perrot (Fra) Ec St Etienne - Loire 0:04:23 29 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:04:33 30 Micki Van Empel (Ned) Kdl Cycling Team 0:04:35 31 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.com 0:04:37 32 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Progress Cycles Asd 0:04:46 33 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro - Stannah 0:04:56 34 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:05:08 35 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 0:05:21 36 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:05:22 37 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:05:39 38 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:05:47 39 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:05:52 40 Julien Pion (Fra) Ec Armee De Terre 0:06:03 41 Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 0:06:08 42 Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 0:06:16 43 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cez Cyklo Team Tabor 44 Marco Bianco (Ita) Carraro Team Trentino 0:06:22 45 Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.com 0:06:23 46 Laurent Colombatto (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin 0:06:24 47 Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittelland 0:06:51 48 Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Walter Meier Orbea Factory Team 0:07:08 49 Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:07:30 50 Robert Gavenda (Svk) 0:07:52 51 (-1 lap) Michael Schweizer Jr (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 52 Emil Hekele (Cze) Stevens Bikes - Emilio Sport 53 Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 54 (-2 laps) Aaron Schooler (Can) H&R Block 55 Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Veranclassic - Doltcini 56 Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze) Johnson Controls As Ml. Bol. 57 Damien Mougel (Fra) Velo Sprint Eguisheim 58 Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn) Utsunomia Britzen 59 Michal Malik (Cze) Kc Kooperativa Sg Jablonec 60 Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum / Kelly Benefit Strategies 61 (-3 laps) Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 62 Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica 63 Alexander Revell (NZl) Pnp Cycling Club 64 (-4 laps) Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh - Clement 65 Angus Edmond (NZl) Stevens - Malteni 66 (-5 laps) Christoph Ambroziak (Ger) Gunsha Racing Team