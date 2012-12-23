Pauwels strikes back to win Namur World Cup
Nys and Albert round out top three
Elite men: Namur -
The spectacular World Cup course up and around the citadel of Namur, Belgium proved to be the perfect battleground for Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor). On its slippery slopes, a mud-covered Pauwels easily held off Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) and world champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) to grab his third win of the season.
During the first laps, Pauwels was joined by Francis Mourey (FDJ-Big Mat), but the Frenchman punctured and dropped back, eventually finishing fourth. Pauwels steadily clocked the fastest lap times and held off a comeback from Albert.
"It was a tough course, and that's usually not my thing, but during the second lap, I took over the command and rode my own pace," said Pauwels. "I noticed I got a gap. It's very comfortable to ride around here at your own pace. In the closing laps, I was even able to take my foot of the gas and consolidate my lead."
With his second World Cup victory of the season, Pauwels moves back into contention for the overall win of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup. Albert still leads the series, but both Pauwels and Nys moved back to within a 15-point margin of the world champion.
"There are three [World Cup] courses left [in Zolder, Rome and Hoogerheide] that should suit me well. So things are looking good," Pauwels said.
Albert rode most of the race alone in second place, holding off a late race surge from Nys. Things went wrong in the bell lap, when a flat tyre cost the world champion a lot of time. Nys seized his chance and blasted past Albert in the final metres. "In the off-camber descent, I punctured, and the only thing I could do was curse," said Albert. "I lost a lot of time on Sven and eventually I ran out of gas. I could put the fire in my velo, but it doesn't burn well."
"The World Cup standings? I lost 10 points in the last lap, but it's a classification I would like to win because I rate it higher than the rest," said Albert, "and because it's international, but I'd be happy with [winning] any of the series."
Albert's bad luck was good fortune for Nys. The latter needed time before he was able to shake off his rivals for third place, and eventually he was also able to snatch second place. "There wasn't much to do against Kevin today, but I expected more from this race," said Nys. "Today I'm lucky while yesterday [in Essen] was the other way around. I'm happy that I rode at top level for so long, but now I feel like the others gained ground on me."
Despite having a good start, Mourey had to settle for fourth place, just off the all-Belgian podium in Namur. "I punctured twice during the third lap," said Mourey. "That's 'cross. I don't know if I would've been able to keep up with Kevin, but Niels was within my reach. Fourth isn't bad either," Mourey told Cyclingnews at the finish line in Namur.
Further back, American Jonathan Page bounced back from a poor start to finish in a strong 15th place, getting himself a starting spot for the cyclo-cross world championships in Louisville, Kentucky, next month.
The next World Cup round will be held in Zolder, Belgium on Wednesday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|1:02:47
|2
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|0:00:48
|3
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:00
|4
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:21
|5
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:01:45
|6
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|7
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|8
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:02:50
|9
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:03:16
|10
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:03:23
|11
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:03:46
|12
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott - Swisspower Mtb Racing Team
|0:03:47
|13
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:03:49
|14
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:03:50
|15
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|0:03:52
|16
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:04:00
|17
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|0:04:11
|18
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:04:15
|19
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:23
|20
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:04:34
|21
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|0:04:42
|22
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:04:45
|23
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco Cycling Team
|0:04:54
|24
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:05:02
|25
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:05:13
|26
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)
|0:05:18
|27
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:05:25
|28
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha - Focus
|0:05:29
|29
|Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
|0:05:55
|30
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:06:03
|31
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
|0:06:21
|32
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|0:06:27
|33
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:07:03
|34
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:07:18
|35
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:07:37
|-1lap
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|-1lap
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|-1lap
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.Com
|-1lap
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|-2laps
|Andreas Moser (Swi)
|-2laps
|Christian Helmig (Lux)
|-2laps
|Michael Boros (Cze)
|-2laps
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa)
|-2laps
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|-2laps
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi)
|-2laps
|Guillaume Perrot (Fra)
|-2laps
|Zach Mcdonald (USA) Rapha - Focus
|-2laps
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline
|-3laps
|Marco Ponta (Ita)
|-3laps
|Ondrej Glajza (Svk)
|-4laps
|Aaron Schooler (Can)
|-4laps
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|-4laps
|Gusty Bausch (Lux)
|-4laps
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc
|-4laps
|Alexander Revell (NZl)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|345
|pts
|2
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|335
|3
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|334
|4
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|264
|5
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team
|246
|6
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|243
|7
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|240
|8
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|230
|9
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team
|213
|10
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|203
|11
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|187
|12
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|187
|13
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|172
|14
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|172
|15
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|172
|16
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|165
|17
|Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
|159
|18
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott - Swisspower Mtb Racing Team
|145
|19
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|145
|20
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|141
|21
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|137
|22
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|136
|23
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco Cycling Team
|128
|24
|Martin Bina (Cze) Cez Cyklo Team Tabor
|126
|25
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|122
|26
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|117
|27
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|112
|28
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|108
|29
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|105
|30
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha - Focus
|99
|31
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)
|93
|32
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|88
|33
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|83
|34
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
|77
|35
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
|65
|36
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
|60
|37
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|57
|38
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|53
|39
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|52
|40
|Guillaume Perrot (Fra)
|46
|41
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
|46
|42
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cez Cyklo Team Tabor
|45
|43
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|42
|44
|Aurelien Duval (Fra)
|40
|45
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|34
|46
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.Com
|34
|47
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|29
|48
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Madeta Fitness / Specialized
|27
|49
|Christian Helmig (Lux)
|27
|50
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|26
|51
|David Kasek (Cze)
|26
|52
|Marco Ponta (Ita)
|25
|53
|Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet
|23
|54
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned)
|21
|55
|Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|21
|56
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
|20
|57
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|18
|58
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|18
|59
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|17
|60
|Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|16
|61
|Kenneth Hansen (Den) Baboco Cycling Team
|15
|62
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|14
|63
|Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)
|13
|64
|Milan Barenyi (Svk)
|12
|65
|Andreas Moser (Swi)
|11
|66
|Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)
|11
|67
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|10
|68
|Michael Boros (Cze)
|9
|69
|Romain Lejeune (Fra)
|9
|70
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi)
|9
|71
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa)
|8
|72
|Gusty Bausch (Lux)
|8
|73
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|7
|74
|Lewis Rattray (Aus)
|7
|75
|Alexander Revell (NZl)
|7
|76
|Ludwig Söderquist (Swe)
|5
|77
|Zach Mcdonald (USA) Rapha - Focus
|4
|78
|Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa)
|4
|79
|Angus Edmond (NZl)
|4
|80
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline
|3
|81
|Emil Arvid Olsen (Den)
|3
|82
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|3
|83
|Ondrej Glajza (Svk)
|1
