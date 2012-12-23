Image 1 of 30 Francis Mourey (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 30 Klaas Vantornout (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 30 Lars Van Der Haar (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 30 Tom Meeusen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 30 Tom Meeusen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 30 Jonathan Page (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 30 Enrico Franzoi after the finish (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 30 Mirko Tabacchi (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 30 Bart Wellens after the finish (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 30 Jeremy Powers after the finish (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 30 Jeremy Powers (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 30 Fans of Niels Albert (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 30 Fans of Kevin Pauwels were happy (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 30 Sven Nys, Kevin Pauwels and Niels Albert (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 30 Niels Albert finishes up (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 30 Niels Albert finishes up. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 30 Marcel Meisen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 30 Jeremy Powers (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 30 Timothy Johnson (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 30 Bart Wellens runs with his bike (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 30 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 30 Kevin Pauwels in action (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 30 Niels Albert (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 30 Klaas Vantornout (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 30 Kevin Pauwels wins the Namur World Cup (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 30 A victorious Kevin Pauwels (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 30 A muddy Kevin Pauwels wins the Namur World Cup (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 28 of 30 Sven Nys nears the finish. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 29 of 30 A muddy Sven Nys (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 30 of 30 UCI World Cup leader Niels Albert (Image credit: Photopress.be)

The spectacular World Cup course up and around the citadel of Namur, Belgium proved to be the perfect battleground for Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor). On its slippery slopes, a mud-covered Pauwels easily held off Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) and world champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) to grab his third win of the season.

During the first laps, Pauwels was joined by Francis Mourey (FDJ-Big Mat), but the Frenchman punctured and dropped back, eventually finishing fourth. Pauwels steadily clocked the fastest lap times and held off a comeback from Albert.

"It was a tough course, and that's usually not my thing, but during the second lap, I took over the command and rode my own pace," said Pauwels. "I noticed I got a gap. It's very comfortable to ride around here at your own pace. In the closing laps, I was even able to take my foot of the gas and consolidate my lead."

With his second World Cup victory of the season, Pauwels moves back into contention for the overall win of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup. Albert still leads the series, but both Pauwels and Nys moved back to within a 15-point margin of the world champion.

"There are three [World Cup] courses left [in Zolder, Rome and Hoogerheide] that should suit me well. So things are looking good," Pauwels said.

Albert rode most of the race alone in second place, holding off a late race surge from Nys. Things went wrong in the bell lap, when a flat tyre cost the world champion a lot of time. Nys seized his chance and blasted past Albert in the final metres. "In the off-camber descent, I punctured, and the only thing I could do was curse," said Albert. "I lost a lot of time on Sven and eventually I ran out of gas. I could put the fire in my velo, but it doesn't burn well."

"The World Cup standings? I lost 10 points in the last lap, but it's a classification I would like to win because I rate it higher than the rest," said Albert, "and because it's international, but I'd be happy with [winning] any of the series."

Albert's bad luck was good fortune for Nys. The latter needed time before he was able to shake off his rivals for third place, and eventually he was also able to snatch second place. "There wasn't much to do against Kevin today, but I expected more from this race," said Nys. "Today I'm lucky while yesterday [in Essen] was the other way around. I'm happy that I rode at top level for so long, but now I feel like the others gained ground on me."

Despite having a good start, Mourey had to settle for fourth place, just off the all-Belgian podium in Namur. "I punctured twice during the third lap," said Mourey. "That's 'cross. I don't know if I would've been able to keep up with Kevin, but Niels was within my reach. Fourth isn't bad either," Mourey told Cyclingnews at the finish line in Namur.

Further back, American Jonathan Page bounced back from a poor start to finish in a strong 15th place, getting himself a starting spot for the cyclo-cross world championships in Louisville, Kentucky, next month.

The next World Cup round will be held in Zolder, Belgium on Wednesday.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 1:02:47 2 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 0:00:48 3 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:00 4 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:21 5 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:01:45 6 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team 0:02:20 7 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team 0:02:37 8 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:02:50 9 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:03:16 10 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:03:23 11 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:03:46 12 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott - Swisspower Mtb Racing Team 0:03:47 13 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:03:49 14 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:03:50 15 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike 0:03:52 16 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:04:00 17 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 0:04:11 18 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:04:15 19 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:23 20 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:04:34 21 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) 0:04:42 22 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:04:45 23 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco Cycling Team 0:04:54 24 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:05:02 25 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:05:13 26 Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) 0:05:18 27 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:05:25 28 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha - Focus 0:05:29 29 Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team 0:05:55 30 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:06:03 31 Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) 0:06:21 32 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL 0:06:27 33 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:07:03 34 Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:07:18 35 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:07:37 -1lap Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Whirlpool - Author -1lap Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea -1lap Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.Com -1lap Martin Haring (Svk) -2laps Andreas Moser (Swi) -2laps Christian Helmig (Lux) -2laps Michael Boros (Cze) -2laps Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) -2laps Micki Van Empel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - KDL -2laps Lukas Winterberg (Swi) -2laps Guillaume Perrot (Fra) -2laps Zach Mcdonald (USA) Rapha - Focus -2laps Justin Lindine (USA) Redline -3laps Marco Ponta (Ita) -3laps Ondrej Glajza (Svk) -4laps Aaron Schooler (Can) -4laps Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost -4laps Gusty Bausch (Lux) -4laps Jeremy Durrin (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc -4laps Alexander Revell (NZl)