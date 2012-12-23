Trending

Compton crushes opposition at Namur 'Cross World Cup

Nash finishes in second, ahead of Vos in third

Image 1 of 23

Katie Compton flies toward victory

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 23

World Cup leader Katie Compton

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 23

Katie Compton wins the World Cup in Namur

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 23

Katie Compton wins the Namur World Cup

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 23

Katerina Nash finishes up

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 23

World championi Marianne Vos finishes up

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 23

Marianne Vos at the finish

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 23

Elite women's podium: Katerina Nash, Katherine Compton, Marianne Vos

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 23

Elite women's podium: Katerina Nash, Katherine Compton, Marianne Vos

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 23

Elite women's podium: Katerina Nash, Katherine Compton, Marianne Vos

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 23

Elite women's podium: Katerina Nash, Katherine Compton, Marianne Vos

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 23

A victorious Katie Compton

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 23

Sanne Cant

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 23

Nikki Harris

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 23

Katie Compton

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 23

Katie Compton runs with her bike

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 23

Marianne Vos chases

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 23

Ellen Van Loy

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 23

Caroline Mani

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 20 of 23

Marlene Petit

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 21 of 23

Eva Colin

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 22 of 23

Helen Wyman runs with her bike

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 23 of 23

Helen Wyman

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) dominated the racing in Namur, with its muddy, sloping course. On a drizzling Sunday afternoon in Belgium, she collected her fourth World Cup win of the season. Compton now has an extremely comfortable lead of 80 points over Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Women) in the World Cup standings.

"The technical parts were fun, although the off-camber section was tricky. I love this race," said Compton. "Things are looking really good for the World Cup. I might not have to go to Hoogerheide to get the overall win." To skip the final World Cup round in Hoogerheide, the US-champion must have a lead of at least 60 points after the next two World Cup rounds in Zolder and Rome.

During Sunday's race in Namur, the Colorado-based rider quickly gapped her rivals during a spectacular first lap. Halfway through the lap, Compton moved forward while mistakes were made behind her.

World champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Women), who was making her debut in the World Cup, twice dived into the mud, losing a lot of ground. "It was a tough 'cross, and it gets tougher if you see the mud from up close a couple of times," Vos said.

Vos' fumblings meant that after one lap, Compton led the race by a handful of seconds over Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) and Van Paassen. The latter woman lost contact with Nash as she seemed hesitant to tackle the steep, slippery drops.

Halfway through the race, Compton led Nash by 15 seconds while a group with Vos, Van Paassen, Helen Wyman (Kona) and Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) trailed the leader by more than half a minute.

Things turned around during the third of four laps as Nash showed off her great technical skills on an off-camber descent. She was kick-stepping and sliding towards Compton. "I heard her coming on the run-up. I had to commit and had something extra for the final one and a half laps. I tried to keep it smooth from there," Compton said, describing how she quickly distanced Nash.

"She could sense me and had more left in her tank," Nash said. "I also flatted during the last lap, but I was already 10 seconds down on her. I told myself not to make more mistakes."

Behind them, Vos unleashed her power and gapped all of her rivals, seemingly securing third place. Vos was half a minute down on Nash, but she had the momentum to make up a lot of ground during the bell lap. "You can never count her out, but I tried to ride my own race," Nash said.

Eventually Vos had to focus on who was behind her rather than ahead of her as Wyman was on her heels. "I still need to get hold of the 'cross rhythm," Vos said.

Positions remained the same in the final lap, with Compton winning ahead of Nash and Vos. British champion Wyman was satisfied with her fourth place, well ahead of her compatriot Harris and Van Paassen.

The next round of the World Cup will be held in Zolder on Wednesday.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:38:09
2Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:00:28
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team0:00:50
4Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona0:00:55
5Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team0:01:24
6Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team0:01:51
7Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:01:57
8Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol0:02:41
9Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP0:02:46
10Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:02:48
11Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant / Specialized0:03:23
12Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha - Focus0:03:36
13Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:03:51
14Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team0:03:59
15Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha - Focus0:04:05
16Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team0:04:11
17Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:04:30
18Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh - Clement
19Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:04:47
20Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rapha - Focus0:04:50
21Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha - Focus0:04:53
22Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team0:05:20
23Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.com0:05:23
24Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill P/B Seven0:05:28
25Arenda Grimberg (Ned)0:05:43
26Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team0:05:45
27Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:06:22
28Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:06:41
29Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)0:06:54
30Andrea Smith (USA) Ladiesfirst Racing0:06:59
31Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:07:12
32Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh - Clement0:07:34
33Genevieve Whitson (NZl) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne0:07:45
34Marlene Petit (Fra)0:07:59
35Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team0:08:13
36Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)0:08:16
37Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept0:08:48
38Hilde Quintens (Bel)0:08:54
39Eva Colin (Fra)0:09:04
40Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra)0:09:35
-1lapMargriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den)
-1lapChristine Vardaros (USA) Baboco Cycling Team
-1lapKatrien Thijs (Bel)
-1lapLana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
-1lapEvy Kuijpers (Ned)
-1lapKaren Verhestraeten (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
-1lapZuzana Vojtasova (Svk)

Elite women World Cup standings after five rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective290pts
2Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team210
3Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team205
4Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona188
5Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha - Focus150
6Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP137
7Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry129
8Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team126
9Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team115
10Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha - Focus108
11Ellen Van Loy (Bel)87
12Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team79
13Arenda Grimberg (Ned)72
14Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra)61
15Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team50
16Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol50
17Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha - Focus50
18Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rapha - Focus50
19Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team48
20Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team45
21Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.com45
22Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams45
23Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)39
24Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Rusvelo35
25Vania Rossi (Ita)34
26Sophie De Boer (Ned) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team33
27Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team33
28Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)32
29Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti31
30Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Women Cycling Team29
31Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill P/B Seven24
32Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant / Specialized20
33Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)19
34Kim Van De Steene (Bel)19
35Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team19
36Tereza Medvedova (Svk)14
37Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh - Clement13
38Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept13
39Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)13
40Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto13
41Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com12
42Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den)12
43Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti9
44Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh - Clement9
45Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team7
46Hilde Quintens (Bel)6
47Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)4
48Karla Stepanova (Cze)4
49Evy Kuijpers (Ned)4
50Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco Cycling Team4
51Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)2
52Nadja Heigl (Aut)2
53Andrea Smith (USA) Ladiesfirst Racing1
54Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize-Granville Team1

 

