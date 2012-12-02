Image 1 of 41 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 41 World champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) makes quick work of the barriers. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 41 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) made a late race surge to beat his breakaway companions for the win in the fourth World Cup round. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 41 Riders in the leading four-man group opted to hop the barrier section rather than dismount. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 41 Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) celebrates victory on the Roubaix Velodrome ahead of Kevin Pauwels and Niels Albert. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 41 Niels Albert remains the World Cup leader, but his lead over Sven Nys was cut from 30 to 15 points. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 41 Sven Nys celebrates winning the Roubaix World Cup (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 41 Lars van der Haar (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 41 Tom Meeusen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 41 French champion Aurelien Duval (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 41 Bart Wellens (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 41 Sven Nys at the head of the four-man lead group on the Roubaix velodrome (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 41 Sven Nys takes the World Cup victory in Roubaix. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 41 Sven Nys wins in Roubaix. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 41 Sven Nys triumphs in Roubaix (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 41 Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet - Euphony) wins the fourth 'cross World Cup round, contested in Roubaix, France. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 41 Niels Albert finishes up in third (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 41 Julien Taramarcaz had a good day. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 41 A Telenet-Fidea rider catches his breath after the finish (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 41 Elite men's Roubaix podium: Niels Albert, Sven Nys, Kevin Pauwels (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 41 Elite men's Roubaix podium: Niels Albert, Sven Nys, Kevin Pauwels (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 41 Elite men's Roubaix podium: Niels Albert, Sven Nys, Kevin Pauwels (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 41 Sven Nys runs with his bike (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 41 Enrico Franzoi (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 41 Julien Taramarcaz (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 41 Tom Meeusen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 41 Bart Aernouts (AA Drink) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 28 of 41 Sven Nys sets the pace on the Roubaix velodrome (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 29 of 41 Niels Wubben (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 30 of 41 Jeremy Powers (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 31 of 41 Bart Aernouts (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 32 of 41 Italy's Enrico Franzoi runs the stairs at Roubaix (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 33 of 41 Jeremy Powers runs with his bike at the Roubaix 'cross World Cup (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 34 of 41 World Champion Niels Albert in action (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 35 of 41 Sven Nys tries to make the pass (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 36 of 41 Bart Wellens (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 37 of 41 Enrico Franzoi at the top of the stairs section (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 38 of 41 Thijs Al (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 39 of 41 Tom Meeusen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 40 of 41 Sven Nys (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 41 of 41 World Cup leader Niels Albert (Image credit: Photopress.be)

For the first time in his long career, Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) clinched the win on the legendary vélodrome of Roubaix, France. Nys won the fourth round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup on Sunday afternoon. It's his 10th win of the season.

"It's special to win here on this vélodrome which has so much history. It's a good start to December after a great November. I feel strong," Nys said.

On a fast course, the final lap decided the winner from a four-man lead group. Nys distanced Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) and world champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) in the final technical section; Julien Taramarcaz (BMC) concluded a strong race with fourth place. Albert remains leader in the World Cup, keeping a lead of 15 points over Nys.

"I'm no longer looking at the classifications. If I'm always second or third and Sven keeps winning, it's clear I'm not going to win the classification," a downbeat Albert said.

Nys on the other hand resumed believing in the possibility of an overall World Cup win. "After two rounds, I thought winning was no longer possible but 15 points is not impossible to overcome," Nys said.

During the first part of the race, Nys wasn't feeling that great. He was caught behind, riding outside the top-10. "There was some chaos at the barriers because some guys rode around them, and I lost a lot of ground. I didn't panic but it wasn't a good situation as you can't make up 15 seconds in no time on this course," Nys said.

Meanwhile Albert was putting the hammer down in front together with Taramarcaz, who also got off to a good start. For about five laps, the duo kept the pace high in front, maintaining Nys at distance but taking the fast Pauwels with them. Albert wasn't pleased with the lack of support he got from Pauwels.

"I hoped to get more support. I didn't ask him, but initiative is something you have to take," Albert said afterward about Pauwels.

Halfway through the race, the leaders sat up and in no time there was a large lead group with nearly 10 riders. That was the moment for Nys to make a move. "If there's no speed, then it gets crowded thus dangerous so I took the initiative," Nys said.

A little later the selection was made, and four men escaped to battle for the win. Taramarcaz was the surprising name at the front next to those of Nys, Albert and Pauwels. "He's consistently riding near the front this year. On a technical course like today, he did very well," Nys said, heralding the young Swiss rider. "I think it's his first full 'cross season. It's good for cyclo-cross to have him," said Albert, who got dropped a couple of times in the closing laps but in the final lap took the lead with Nys on his wheel.

"I wanted to be in second place when entering the technical section. In that section, I had the acceleration to take the lead. It was also good to be in front while Albert - who earlier showed signs of weakness - would be between me and fast man Pauwels," Nys said.

Nys powered away in the final sections leading to the velodrome and didn't allow Pauwels, who overtook Albert, to come back on his wheel, grabbing his 10th win of the season. Lars van der Haar (Rabobank - Giant Offroad Team) was best of the rest at 20 seconds after winner Nys.

Much further back, the American riders didn't have their best day. Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) had some difficult first laps and eventually finished 23rd. Jonathan Page was 30th.

The next World Cup round will be held in Namur, Belgium on December 23.

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 1:03:47 2 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:00:01 3 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:00:04 4 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:00:07 5 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:00:20 6 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 7 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:21 8 Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 9 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:00:24 10 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:40 11 Aurelien Duval (Fra) 0:01:06 12 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Aa Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team 0:01:21 13 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Aa Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team 0:01:25 14 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 15 Martin Bina (Cze) Cez Cyklo Team Tabor 0:01:30 16 Simon Zahner (Swi) Ekz Racing Team 0:01:31 17 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:32 18 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 19 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:46 20 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 0:01:53 21 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:54 22 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco Cycling Team 0:01:58 23 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha - Focus 0:02:06 24 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:02:14 25 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:25 26 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:46 27 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:02:52 28 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:02:56 29 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:02:58 30 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike 0:03:02 31 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:03:05 32 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks 0:03:11 33 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cez Cyklo Team Tabor 0:03:54 34 Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea 0:04:03 35 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Whirlpool - Author 0:04:04 36 Kenneth Hansen (Den) Baboco Cycling Team 0:04:07 37 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93 -1lap Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet -1lap Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL -2laps Micki Van Empel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - KDL -2laps Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze) -2laps Romain Lejeune (Fra) -3laps Christian Helmig (Lux) -4laps Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost -4laps Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa) -4laps Ludwig Söderquist (Swe) -6laps Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa) -6laps Emil Arvid Olsen (Den) -6laps Alexander Revell (NZl) -6laps Lewis Rattray (Aus) -7laps David Quist (Nor) DNF Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) DNS Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti DNS Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles