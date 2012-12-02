Nys nips Pauwels for victory at Roubaix 'Cross World Cup
Albert leads World Cup standings
Elite Men: Roubaix -
For the first time in his long career, Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) clinched the win on the legendary vélodrome of Roubaix, France. Nys won the fourth round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup on Sunday afternoon. It's his 10th win of the season.
"It's special to win here on this vélodrome which has so much history. It's a good start to December after a great November. I feel strong," Nys said.
On a fast course, the final lap decided the winner from a four-man lead group. Nys distanced Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) and world champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) in the final technical section; Julien Taramarcaz (BMC) concluded a strong race with fourth place. Albert remains leader in the World Cup, keeping a lead of 15 points over Nys.
"I'm no longer looking at the classifications. If I'm always second or third and Sven keeps winning, it's clear I'm not going to win the classification," a downbeat Albert said.
Nys on the other hand resumed believing in the possibility of an overall World Cup win. "After two rounds, I thought winning was no longer possible but 15 points is not impossible to overcome," Nys said.
During the first part of the race, Nys wasn't feeling that great. He was caught behind, riding outside the top-10. "There was some chaos at the barriers because some guys rode around them, and I lost a lot of ground. I didn't panic but it wasn't a good situation as you can't make up 15 seconds in no time on this course," Nys said.
Meanwhile Albert was putting the hammer down in front together with Taramarcaz, who also got off to a good start. For about five laps, the duo kept the pace high in front, maintaining Nys at distance but taking the fast Pauwels with them. Albert wasn't pleased with the lack of support he got from Pauwels.
"I hoped to get more support. I didn't ask him, but initiative is something you have to take," Albert said afterward about Pauwels.
Halfway through the race, the leaders sat up and in no time there was a large lead group with nearly 10 riders. That was the moment for Nys to make a move. "If there's no speed, then it gets crowded thus dangerous so I took the initiative," Nys said.
A little later the selection was made, and four men escaped to battle for the win. Taramarcaz was the surprising name at the front next to those of Nys, Albert and Pauwels. "He's consistently riding near the front this year. On a technical course like today, he did very well," Nys said, heralding the young Swiss rider. "I think it's his first full 'cross season. It's good for cyclo-cross to have him," said Albert, who got dropped a couple of times in the closing laps but in the final lap took the lead with Nys on his wheel.
"I wanted to be in second place when entering the technical section. In that section, I had the acceleration to take the lead. It was also good to be in front while Albert - who earlier showed signs of weakness - would be between me and fast man Pauwels," Nys said.
Nys powered away in the final sections leading to the velodrome and didn't allow Pauwels, who overtook Albert, to come back on his wheel, grabbing his 10th win of the season. Lars van der Haar (Rabobank - Giant Offroad Team) was best of the rest at 20 seconds after winner Nys.
Much further back, the American riders didn't have their best day. Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) had some difficult first laps and eventually finished 23rd. Jonathan Page was 30th.
The next World Cup round will be held in Namur, Belgium on December 23.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|1:03:47
|2
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:00:01
|3
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:04
|4
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:00:20
|6
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|7
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:21
|8
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|9
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:24
|10
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:40
|11
|Aurelien Duval (Fra)
|0:01:06
|12
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Aa Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|13
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Aa Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|14
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|15
|Martin Bina (Cze) Cez Cyklo Team Tabor
|0:01:30
|16
|Simon Zahner (Swi) Ekz Racing Team
|0:01:31
|17
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:32
|18
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|19
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:46
|20
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|0:01:53
|21
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:54
|22
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|23
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha - Focus
|0:02:06
|24
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:02:14
|25
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:25
|26
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:02:46
|27
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:02:52
|28
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|29
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|30
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|0:03:02
|31
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:03:05
|32
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
|0:03:11
|33
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cez Cyklo Team Tabor
|0:03:54
|34
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
|0:04:03
|35
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|0:04:04
|36
|Kenneth Hansen (Den) Baboco Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|37
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
|-1lap
|Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet
|-1lap
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|-2laps
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|-2laps
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
|-2laps
|Romain Lejeune (Fra)
|-3laps
|Christian Helmig (Lux)
|-4laps
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|-4laps
|Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)
|-4laps
|Ludwig Söderquist (Swe)
|-6laps
|Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa)
|-6laps
|Emil Arvid Olsen (Den)
|-6laps
|Alexander Revell (NZl)
|-6laps
|Lewis Rattray (Aus)
|-7laps
|David Quist (Nor)
|DNF
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)
|DNS
|Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|DNS
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|280
|pts
|2
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|265
|3
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|254
|4
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|209
|5
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|197
|6
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Aa Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team
|196
|7
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|186
|8
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|180
|9
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Aa Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team
|165
|10
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|163
|11
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|163
|12
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|160
|13
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|155
|14
|Simon Zahner (Swi) Ekz Racing Team
|137
|15
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|135
|16
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|131
|17
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|130
|18
|Martin Bina (Cze) Cez Cyklo Team Tabor
|126
|19
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|121
|20
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|114
|21
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|108
|22
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|106
|23
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott - Swisspower Mtb Racing Team
|106
|24
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco Cycling Team
|100
|25
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|98
|26
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|91
|27
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|90
|28
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|81
|29
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
|77
|30
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha - Focus
|76
|31
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|72
|32
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)
|68
|33
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|68
|34
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
|65
|35
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
|60
|36
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|57
|37
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|56
|38
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|46
|39
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
|46
|40
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cez Cyklo Team Tabor
|45
|41
|Guillaume Perrot (Fra)
|41
|42
|Aurelien Duval (Fra)
|40
|43
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|34
|44
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|33
|45
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Madeta Fitness / Specialized
|27
|46
|David Kasek (Cze)
|26
|47
|Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet
|23
|48
|Marco Ponta (Ita)
|23
|49
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned)
|21
|50
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.Com
|21
|51
|Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|21
|52
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|18
|53
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|17
|54
|Christian Helmig (Lux)
|17
|55
|Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|16
|56
|Kenneth Hansen (Den) Baboco Cycling Team
|15
|57
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|14
|58
|Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)
|13
|59
|Milan Barenyi (Svk)
|12
|60
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|12
|61
|Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)
|11
|62
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|10
|63
|Romain Lejeune (Fra)
|9
|64
|Gusty Bausch (Lux)
|8
|65
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|7
|66
|Lewis Rattray (Aus)
|7
|67
|Alexander Revell (NZl)
|7
|68
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|6
|69
|Ludwig Söderquist (Swe)
|5
|70
|Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa)
|4
|71
|Angus Edmond (NZl)
|4
|72
|Emil Arvid Olsen (Den)
|3
|73
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi)
|3
|74
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|3
