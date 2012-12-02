Trending

Nys nips Pauwels for victory at Roubaix 'Cross World Cup

Albert leads World Cup standings

Image 1 of 41

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 41

World champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) makes quick work of the barriers.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 41

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) made a late race surge to beat his breakaway companions for the win in the fourth World Cup round.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 41

Riders in the leading four-man group opted to hop the barrier section rather than dismount.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 41

Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) celebrates victory on the Roubaix Velodrome ahead of Kevin Pauwels and Niels Albert.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 41

Niels Albert remains the World Cup leader, but his lead over Sven Nys was cut from 30 to 15 points.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 41

Sven Nys celebrates winning the Roubaix World Cup

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 41

Lars van der Haar

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 41

Tom Meeusen

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 41

French champion Aurelien Duval

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 41

Bart Wellens

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 41

Sven Nys at the head of the four-man lead group on the Roubaix velodrome

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 41

Sven Nys takes the World Cup victory in Roubaix.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 41

Sven Nys wins in Roubaix.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 41

Sven Nys triumphs in Roubaix

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 41

Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet - Euphony) wins the fourth 'cross World Cup round, contested in Roubaix, France.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 41

Niels Albert finishes up in third

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 41

Julien Taramarcaz had a good day.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 41

A Telenet-Fidea rider catches his breath after the finish

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 20 of 41

Elite men's Roubaix podium: Niels Albert, Sven Nys, Kevin Pauwels

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 21 of 41

Elite men's Roubaix podium: Niels Albert, Sven Nys, Kevin Pauwels

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 22 of 41

Elite men's Roubaix podium: Niels Albert, Sven Nys, Kevin Pauwels

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 23 of 41

Sven Nys runs with his bike

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 24 of 41

Enrico Franzoi

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 25 of 41

Julien Taramarcaz

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 26 of 41

Tom Meeusen

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 27 of 41

Bart Aernouts (AA Drink)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 28 of 41

Sven Nys sets the pace on the Roubaix velodrome

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 29 of 41

Niels Wubben

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 30 of 41

Jeremy Powers

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 31 of 41

Bart Aernouts

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 32 of 41

Italy's Enrico Franzoi runs the stairs at Roubaix

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 33 of 41

Jeremy Powers runs with his bike at the Roubaix 'cross World Cup

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 34 of 41

World Champion Niels Albert in action

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 35 of 41

Sven Nys tries to make the pass

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 36 of 41

Bart Wellens

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 37 of 41

Enrico Franzoi at the top of the stairs section

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 38 of 41

Thijs Al

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 39 of 41

Tom Meeusen

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 40 of 41

Sven Nys

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 41 of 41

World Cup leader Niels Albert

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

For the first time in his long career, Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) clinched the win on the legendary vélodrome of Roubaix, France. Nys won the fourth round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup on Sunday afternoon. It's his 10th win of the season.

"It's special to win here on this vélodrome which has so much history. It's a good start to December after a great November. I feel strong," Nys said.

On a fast course, the final lap decided the winner from a four-man lead group. Nys distanced Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) and world champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) in the final technical section; Julien Taramarcaz (BMC) concluded a strong race with fourth place. Albert remains leader in the World Cup, keeping a lead of 15 points over Nys.

"I'm no longer looking at the classifications. If I'm always second or third and Sven keeps winning, it's clear I'm not going to win the classification," a downbeat Albert said.

Nys on the other hand resumed believing in the possibility of an overall World Cup win. "After two rounds, I thought winning was no longer possible but 15 points is not impossible to overcome," Nys said.

During the first part of the race, Nys wasn't feeling that great. He was caught behind, riding outside the top-10. "There was some chaos at the barriers because some guys rode around them, and I lost a lot of ground. I didn't panic but it wasn't a good situation as you can't make up 15 seconds in no time on this course," Nys said.

Meanwhile Albert was putting the hammer down in front together with Taramarcaz, who also got off to a good start. For about five laps, the duo kept the pace high in front, maintaining Nys at distance but taking the fast Pauwels with them. Albert wasn't pleased with the lack of support he got from Pauwels.

"I hoped to get more support. I didn't ask him, but initiative is something you have to take," Albert said afterward about Pauwels.

Halfway through the race, the leaders sat up and in no time there was a large lead group with nearly 10 riders. That was the moment for Nys to make a move. "If there's no speed, then it gets crowded thus dangerous so I took the initiative," Nys said.

A little later the selection was made, and four men escaped to battle for the win. Taramarcaz was the surprising name at the front next to those of Nys, Albert and Pauwels. "He's consistently riding near the front this year. On a technical course like today, he did very well," Nys said, heralding the young Swiss rider. "I think it's his first full 'cross season. It's good for cyclo-cross to have him," said Albert, who got dropped a couple of times in the closing laps but in the final lap took the lead with Nys on his wheel.

"I wanted to be in second place when entering the technical section. In that section, I had the acceleration to take the lead. It was also good to be in front while Albert - who earlier showed signs of weakness - would be between me and fast man Pauwels," Nys said.

Nys powered away in the final sections leading to the velodrome and didn't allow Pauwels, who overtook Albert, to come back on his wheel, grabbing his 10th win of the season. Lars van der Haar (Rabobank - Giant Offroad Team) was best of the rest at 20 seconds after winner Nys.

Much further back, the American riders didn't have their best day. Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) had some difficult first laps and eventually finished 23rd. Jonathan Page was 30th.

The next World Cup round will be held in Namur, Belgium on December 23.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony1:03:47
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:00:01
3Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:04
4Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:00:07
5Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:20
6Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
7Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:21
8Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
9Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:24
10Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:40
11Aurelien Duval (Fra)0:01:06
12Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Aa Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team0:01:21
13Bart Aernouts (Bel) Aa Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team0:01:25
14Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
15Martin Bina (Cze) Cez Cyklo Team Tabor0:01:30
16Simon Zahner (Swi) Ekz Racing Team0:01:31
17Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:01:32
18Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
19Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:46
20Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:01:53
21Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:54
22Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco Cycling Team0:01:58
23Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha - Focus0:02:06
24Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:02:14
25Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:02:25
26Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:46
27Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:02:52
28Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:02:56
29Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:02:58
30Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike0:03:02
31Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:05
32Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks0:03:11
33Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cez Cyklo Team Tabor0:03:54
34Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea0:04:03
35Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Whirlpool - Author0:04:04
36Kenneth Hansen (Den) Baboco Cycling Team0:04:07
37Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
-1lapMagnus Darvell (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet
-1lapMartin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
-2lapsMicki Van Empel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
-2lapsVladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
-2lapsRomain Lejeune (Fra)
-3lapsChristian Helmig (Lux)
-4lapsYannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
-4lapsJose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)
-4lapsLudwig Söderquist (Swe)
-6lapsMichel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa)
-6lapsEmil Arvid Olsen (Den)
-6lapsAlexander Revell (NZl)
-6lapsLewis Rattray (Aus)
-7lapsDavid Quist (Nor)
DNFEgoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)
DNSElia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
DNSIan Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles

Elite men World Cup after four rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus280pts
2Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony265
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor254
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor209
5Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team197
6Bart Aernouts (Bel) Aa Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team196
7Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea186
8Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat180
9Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Aa Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team165
10Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus163
11Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus163
12Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea160
13Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team155
14Simon Zahner (Swi) Ekz Racing Team137
15Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team135
16Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti131
17Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team130
18Martin Bina (Cze) Cez Cyklo Team Tabor126
19Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus121
20Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team114
21Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea108
22Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus106
23Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott - Swisspower Mtb Racing Team106
24Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco Cycling Team100
25Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea98
26Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team91
27Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole90
28Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike81
29Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea77
30Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha - Focus76
31Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus72
32Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)68
33Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Whirlpool - Author68
34Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 9365
35Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks60
36Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles57
37Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat56
38Micki Van Empel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - KDL46
39Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)46
40Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cez Cyklo Team Tabor45
41Guillaume Perrot (Fra)41
42Aurelien Duval (Fra)40
43Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor34
44Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL33
45Petr Dlask (Cze) Madeta Fitness / Specialized27
46David Kasek (Cze)26
47Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet23
48Marco Ponta (Ita)23
49Mitchell Huenders (Ned)21
50Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.Com21
51Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti21
52Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek18
53Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea17
54Christian Helmig (Lux)17
55Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)16
56Kenneth Hansen (Den) Baboco Cycling Team15
57Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De14
58Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)13
59Milan Barenyi (Svk)12
60Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)12
61Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)11
62Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea10
63Romain Lejeune (Fra)9
64Gusty Bausch (Lux)8
65Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost7
66Lewis Rattray (Aus)7
67Alexander Revell (NZl)7
68Martin Haring (Svk)6
69Ludwig Söderquist (Swe)5
70Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa)4
71Angus Edmond (NZl)4
72Emil Arvid Olsen (Den)3
73Lukas Winterberg (Swi)3
74Marco Bianco (Ita)3

 

