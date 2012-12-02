Image 1 of 17 A racer is carried off course for further medical treatment (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 17 World Cup overall leader Katie Compton runs over a barrier toward victory at the Roubaix World Cup (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 17 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) rallied to win the Roubaix, France round of the World Cup (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 17 World Cup leader Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) runs the barrier section. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 17 Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Women Team) would finish in second place at the Roubaix, France World Cup round (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 17 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) in the World Cup leader's skinsuit. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 17 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 17 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) celebrates her victory in the fourth World Cup round on the famed Roubaix Velodrome. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 17 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) remains in the World Cup lead after the Roubaix, France round. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 17 European champion Helen Wyman (Kona) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 17 French champion Lucie Chainel-Lefevre in action at the Roubaix World Cup (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 17 Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Women Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 17 Italian champion Eva Lechner (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 17 Gabby Day (Rapha-Focus) runs the barriers (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 17 Race revelation Jasmin Achermann (Rapha-Focus), the Swiss champion, finished on the podium in third place (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 17 Elite women's Roubaix World Cup podium: Jasmin Achermann, Katie Compton, Sanne Van Paassen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 17 Elite women's Roubaix World Cup podium: Jasmin Achermann, Katie Compton, Sanne Van Paassen (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Despite several crashes, American champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclo-cross Collective) managed to overtake rival Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team) in the last lap and captured her third consecutive World Cup win in Roubaix, France.

"I'm still leader despite this debacle," Compton said after her hard-fought win on the legendary velodrome in Roubaix during the fourth round in the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup.

Thanks to 60 more points for her win on Sunday afternon, Compton comfortably leads the World Cup standings with a massive 50-point lead over Van Paassen.

On the first lap, several riders crashed on the fast course in Roubaix. First it was British champion Helen Wyman (Kona) who flipped sideways in the short sand section, taking several riders down with her. The British champion also broke her derailleur. Wyman, who had shared second place in the World Cup standings, ended up chasing from outside of the top-30.

A little later, Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm-BKCP) and Compton crashed on one of the two steep descents.

"I thought she would ride it, and at the last moment she dismounted," Compton said. The duo tangled and went down together. Cant didn't land well and couldn't continue the race. She was carried away by the emergency team.

By the end of the hectic first lap, Van Paassen was leading the race solo with a small gap over Jasmin Achermann (Rapha-Focus) and Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team). Harris, who also had shared second in the World Cup standings, seemed to gain ground on Van Paassen, but technical setbacks halted her. By that time, Compton was moving up from fifth place, and she joined the first chasers during the third lap, trailing Van Paassen by 15 seconds.

During the following laps, Compton seemed to have the strength to get back to Van Paassen but several crashes postponed that moment. Meanwhile, Harris lost ground while Achermann managed to keep Compton in sight.

To make things even more exciting, the three first riders hit the final lap within 10 seconds of each other. Compton finally bridged up and overtook Van Paassen early on in the final lap with Achermann at short distance. Van Paassen wasn't intimiated by Compton and moved back into the lead when going into the technical sections with the steep drops. This time Compton took those well while Van Paassen opted to run one of them.

"Maybe I should have risked it, but my legs were full at that time. I had no more acceleration in me after that," Van Paassen said.

While Van Paassen was on her limit, Compton punched away on the final climbing section, and she powered onward to a prestigious World Cup win. Van Paassen was second eight seconds afterward, but Achermann was the surprise of the day in third place, just 28 seconds after Compton.

"This is fantastic. I rode my own race, but having Compton ahead of me was good. Riding faster wasn't possible because I would've blown up. I work three days in a week in a bakery. Before the season I hoped to finish in the top-10 and now I'm on the podium, the first Swiss girl. I'm living my dream," Achermann said.

Harris held off local rider Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Hitec Products - Mistral Home) for fourth place and now ranks third in the World Cup standings. Wyman concluded her chase in the background with a 13th place, which dropped her to fourth place in the World Cup standings.

The next World Cup round will be held in Namur, Belgium on December 23.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:42:24 2 Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team 0:00:08 3 Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha - Focus 0:00:28 4 Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:52 5 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 6 Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha - Focus 0:01:19 7 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team 8 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) 9 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol 0:01:23 10 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) 0:01:25 11 Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:28 12 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:01:40 13 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona 0:01:49 14 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) 0:02:00 15 Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) 0:02:05 16 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Women Cycling Team 0:02:13 17 Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 18 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team 0:02:43 19 Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rapha - Focus 0:02:56 20 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 0:03:26 21 Kim Van De Steene (Bel) 0:03:39 22 Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 0:03:53 23 Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) 0:04:03 24 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team 0:04:14 25 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team 0:04:16 26 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) 0:04:21 27 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) 0:04:36 28 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) 0:04:58 29 Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept 0:05:16 30 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) 0:05:17 31 Eva Colin (Fra) 0:05:44 -1lap Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team -1lap Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) -1lap Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams -2laps Katrien Thijs (Bel) -2laps Anja Geldhof (Bel) DNF Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - Bkcp DNS Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox