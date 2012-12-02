Compton wins Roubaix 'cross World Cup with final lap surge
American retains lead in overall standings
Elite Women: Roubaix -
Despite several crashes, American champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclo-cross Collective) managed to overtake rival Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team) in the last lap and captured her third consecutive World Cup win in Roubaix, France.
"I'm still leader despite this debacle," Compton said after her hard-fought win on the legendary velodrome in Roubaix during the fourth round in the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup.
Thanks to 60 more points for her win on Sunday afternon, Compton comfortably leads the World Cup standings with a massive 50-point lead over Van Paassen.
On the first lap, several riders crashed on the fast course in Roubaix. First it was British champion Helen Wyman (Kona) who flipped sideways in the short sand section, taking several riders down with her. The British champion also broke her derailleur. Wyman, who had shared second place in the World Cup standings, ended up chasing from outside of the top-30.
A little later, Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm-BKCP) and Compton crashed on one of the two steep descents.
"I thought she would ride it, and at the last moment she dismounted," Compton said. The duo tangled and went down together. Cant didn't land well and couldn't continue the race. She was carried away by the emergency team.
By the end of the hectic first lap, Van Paassen was leading the race solo with a small gap over Jasmin Achermann (Rapha-Focus) and Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team). Harris, who also had shared second in the World Cup standings, seemed to gain ground on Van Paassen, but technical setbacks halted her. By that time, Compton was moving up from fifth place, and she joined the first chasers during the third lap, trailing Van Paassen by 15 seconds.
During the following laps, Compton seemed to have the strength to get back to Van Paassen but several crashes postponed that moment. Meanwhile, Harris lost ground while Achermann managed to keep Compton in sight.
To make things even more exciting, the three first riders hit the final lap within 10 seconds of each other. Compton finally bridged up and overtook Van Paassen early on in the final lap with Achermann at short distance. Van Paassen wasn't intimiated by Compton and moved back into the lead when going into the technical sections with the steep drops. This time Compton took those well while Van Paassen opted to run one of them.
"Maybe I should have risked it, but my legs were full at that time. I had no more acceleration in me after that," Van Paassen said.
While Van Paassen was on her limit, Compton punched away on the final climbing section, and she powered onward to a prestigious World Cup win. Van Paassen was second eight seconds afterward, but Achermann was the surprise of the day in third place, just 28 seconds after Compton.
"This is fantastic. I rode my own race, but having Compton ahead of me was good. Riding faster wasn't possible because I would've blown up. I work three days in a week in a bakery. Before the season I hoped to finish in the top-10 and now I'm on the podium, the first Swiss girl. I'm living my dream," Achermann said.
Harris held off local rider Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Hitec Products - Mistral Home) for fourth place and now ranks third in the World Cup standings. Wyman concluded her chase in the background with a 13th place, which dropped her to fourth place in the World Cup standings.
The next World Cup round will be held in Namur, Belgium on December 23.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:42:24
|2
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha - Focus
|0:00:28
|4
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|5
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|6
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha - Focus
|0:01:19
|7
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|8
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|9
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
|0:01:23
|10
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
|0:01:25
|11
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|12
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:01:40
|13
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona
|0:01:49
|14
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|0:02:00
|15
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra)
|0:02:05
|16
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Women Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|17
|Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|18
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team
|0:02:43
|19
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rapha - Focus
|0:02:56
|20
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|0:03:26
|21
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel)
|0:03:39
|22
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|0:03:53
|23
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)
|0:04:03
|24
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|0:04:14
|25
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|0:04:16
|26
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|0:04:21
|27
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk)
|0:04:36
|28
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:04:58
|29
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept
|0:05:16
|30
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|0:05:17
|31
|Eva Colin (Fra)
|0:05:44
|-1lap
|Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|-1lap
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den)
|-1lap
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|-2laps
|Katrien Thijs (Bel)
|-2laps
|Anja Geldhof (Bel)
|DNF
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - Bkcp
|DNS
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|230
|pts
|2
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team
|180
|3
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|170
|4
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona
|148
|5
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha - Focus
|131
|6
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - Bkcp
|113
|7
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|104
|8
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|101
|9
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|100
|10
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha - Focus
|98
|11
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|69
|12
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|66
|13
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|62
|14
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra)
|61
|15
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team
|39
|16
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
|39
|17
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rapha - Focus
|39
|18
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.Com
|37
|19
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Rusvelo
|35
|20
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha - Focus
|34
|21
|Vania Rossi (Ita)
|34
|22
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|33
|23
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|32
|24
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|31
|25
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|31
|26
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Women Cycling Team
|29
|27
|Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|29
|28
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
|24
|29
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel)
|19
|30
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill P/B Seven
|17
|31
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|16
|32
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|14
|33
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk)
|14
|34
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept
|13
|35
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)
|13
|36
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|13
|37
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den)
|12
|38
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|9
|39
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh - Clement
|9
|40
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|7
|41
|Hilde Quintens (Bel)
|6
|42
|Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)
|4
|43
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|4
|44
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|4
|45
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco Cycling Team
|4
|46
|Nadja Heigl (Aut)
|2
|47
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize-Granville Team
|1
