Pauwels pounces in Igorre

Nys second with Stybar a distant fifth

Image 1 of 18

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb Revor)

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb Revor)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 18

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) took third in the Igorre World Cup

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) took third in the Igorre World Cup
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 18

Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) had a dismal race, coming in 14th

Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) had a dismal race, coming in 14th
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 18

Meeusen attacks Aernouts

Meeusen attacks Aernouts
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 18

Wellens rides through the mud in Igorre

Wellens rides through the mud in Igorre
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 18

Sven Nys attacks the run-up

Sven Nys attacks the run-up
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 18

Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea) had no luck in Igorre

Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea) had no luck in Igorre
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 18

The cyclo-cross World Cup in Igorre

The cyclo-cross World Cup in Igorre
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 18

Tom Meeusen was happy with third.

Tom Meeusen was happy with third.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 18

Meeusen rolls in for third after a heated battle against Bart Aernouts.

Meeusen rolls in for third after a heated battle against Bart Aernouts.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 18

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) had an untimely flat tire and couldn't close the gap to Pauwels

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) had an untimely flat tire and couldn't close the gap to Pauwels
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 18

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) wins in Igorre

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) wins in Igorre
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 18

World Champion Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step) is still struggling for form.

World Champion Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step) is still struggling for form.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 18

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) powers through the muck

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) powers through the muck
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 18

Kevin Pauwels rides away with the world cup win in Igorre

Kevin Pauwels rides away with the world cup win in Igorre
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 18

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea)

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 18

Nys and Pauwels battled for another week

Nys and Pauwels battled for another week
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 18

The Igorre podium: Sven Nys, Kevin Pauwels and Tom Meeusen

The Igorre podium: Sven Nys, Kevin Pauwels and Tom Meeusen
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

In-form Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) extended his lead during the fourth round of the World Cup with a convincing win in Igorre, Spain. As the race is held in the Basque Country winner Pauwels proudly showed off his first txapela, the typical Basque beret, on the podium.

In the third duel in three races, compatriot Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) lost for the first time, a ill-timed flat tire ruining his race. Nys easily stood tall for second place. Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) won the battle for third place from Bart Aernouts (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team). The latter crashed in the final corner. In the World Cup standings Pauwels now has a lead of 15 points over Nys.

“I’m pleased with this win. The course is harder than the one in Tabor so this is a nice win. Things are looking good for me now in the World Cup. I’ve got a good chance to win it,” Pauwels told Sporza.

In typical fashion Nys and Pauwels once again clashed with each other. After to a fast start from Belgian rider Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) there would be eleven laps to cover on the not so muddy course, including the somewhat shorter opening lap.

Despite some minor accelerations from Enrico Franzoi and Radomir Simunek (BKCP-Powerplus) a long line of riders featured the front of the race. Men like Pauwels were riding out of the top 10 due to a bike switch. “I was riding on tires with a Rhino-profile. Most others rode on Gryffo’s and that was what was needed here,” Pauwels told Sporza.

After two laps the pace dropped back and Nys convincingly took over command. “I didn’t see Kevin in front so I made the selection up front before allowing him to come back,” Nys said.

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) and Francis Mourey (FDJ) tried to follow but they were soon dropped. While trailing Nys by 13 seconds Pauwels and world champion Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step Cycling) launched a counter-attack.

“I didn’t see Nys attack. I felt good but there was little room to move up,” Pauwels said. It took Pauwels no time to get back to Nys in the fourth lap while Stybar was gapped and never managed to close the final meters down. The duo of Nys and Pauwels remained together for two more laps while Stybar lost more and more ground on them.

Then, with the sun peeking through the clouds with five laps to go, Nys punctured. While sitting on Pauwels’ wheel he managed to hide his bad luck until the duo hit the pavement. Pauwels didn’t know what happened as he looked back and noticed Nys wasn’t on his wheel.

“I didn’t know he flatted. I need to see the TV-footage for that,” Pauwels said.

It turned out to be the key moment in the race. The pit zone wasn’t too far away but the resulting bike switch offered Pauwels a gap of about seven seconds. What followed was a great duel. Pauwels went full gas to hold off Nys. First Nys came back to four seconds but soon later he was back at seven seconds.

“I was able to ride faster for a brief moment but soon after that you have to pay the price. I couldn’t close the gap down. If you keeping pushing for too long then you might come to a complete standstill and then my second place was in danger,” Nys said.

“For a moment I thought about allowing him to return but luckily I pushed through,” Pauwels said. Halfway into the seventh lap it was game-over as the Belgian veteran cracked. Lap-after-lap Pauwels picked up a few seconds and in the end Nys bowed his head. “Pauwels is a well-deserved winner. It was to his merit that he could hold me off,” Nys said.

Pauwels powered up the start-finish line with a big smile. He cleaned the mud-spat jersey and threw both his hands in the air. Nys rolled across the finish line at 45 seconds from Pauwels. Thanks to his win and the 80 World Cup points Pauwels now has a 15 points margin over Nys. “That’s quite a big gap but it still can go either way,” Pauwels said.

In the background Stybar was caught and left behind by the duo of Meeusen and Aernouts. “I think he blew up his engine while trying to keep up with those two in front. They’re a level stronger than the rest,” Meeusen said. One minute behind Pauwels the two Belgians headed for a sprint with Meeusen leading it out.

In the final corner Aernouts made a mistake and he went down. No second World Cup podium in a row for Aernouts but the first one for Meeusen. “I’m super happy because during the second lap I rode half a lap on a flat tire. The first two were way stronger than us so I think it’s fair to say that I was the best of the rest,” Meeusen told Sporza.

Luckily for Aernouts he had time to get back on his bike and collect the World Cup points for his fourth place ahead of Stybar. Mourey won the sprint in the main chase group ahead of Simunek, Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus), Franzoi, Steve Chainel (FDJ) and Vantornout. With his eleventh place the latter tumbles from fourth to seventh place in the World Cup.

Much further back Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde had the honor of being the first home rider in Igorre. Murgoitio was 18th at 2:37 from Pauwels. Nearly one minute later MTB star José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Multivan Merida Biking Team) finished 22nd.
The next World Cup round is held in Namur, the Walloon part of Belgium, and the course over there features the steep slopes of the citadel. “It’s a course that suits me. Just like the one after that in Zolder. Things are looking good for me. I’ve got a good chance to win.”

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor1:02:31
2Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:45
3Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:00:59
4Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:01:06
5Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:26
6Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:01:31
7Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:33
8Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:34
9Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:01:35
10Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
11Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:01:36
12Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:40
13Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:01:43
14Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:01:47
15Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
16Marcel Meisen (Ger) Eddy Merckx-Indeland0:01:59
17Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco0:02:01
18Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea0:02:37
19Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi0:03:05
20Thijs Al (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:03:09
21Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 930:03:15
22José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)0:03:18
23Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) TWC De Kempen0:03:36
24Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) WV Schijndel0:04:07
25Magnus Darvell (Swe)0:04:23
26Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)0:04:44
27Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:04:57
28Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)0:05:11
29Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:05:17
30Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)0:05:49
31Kenneth Hansen (Den) Haderslev Starup
32Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh
33Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)
34Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)
35Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
36Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
37Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires

World Cup standings after 4 races

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor300pts
2Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet285
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team250
4Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team221
5Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea220
6Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ218
7Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor210
8Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea166
9Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ160
10Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti154
11Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team142
12Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl140
13Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus134
14Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93129
15Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus119
16Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole113
17Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco111
18Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi102
19Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) WV Schijndel99
20Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea98
21Marcel Meisen (Ger) Eddy Merckx-Indeland98
22Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha-Focus97
23Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing96
24Thijs Al (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl96
25Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke95
26Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team93
27Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus85
28Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet83
29Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles69
30Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld65
31Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team63
32Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) TWC De Kempen63
33Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld53
34Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL53
35Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)51
36Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam46
37Magnus Darvell (Swe)46
38David Kasek (Cze)44
39Petr Dlask (Cze)39
40Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles38
41Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team33
42Sascha Weber (Ger)33
43José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)29
44Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb-Revor28
45Johannes Sickmüller (Ger)27
46Jérome Chevallier (Fra)26
47Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)25
48Aurelien Duval (Fra) U.V.Aube25
49Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)25
50Robert Gavenda (Svk) Landbouwkrediet - KDL25
51Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti24
52Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)23
53James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld22
54Kenneth Hansen (Den) Haderslev Starup21
55Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet-Fidea20
56Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh19
57Marco Ponta (Ita) Esercito19
58Eddy Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl19
59Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)18
60Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito18
61Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)17
62Guillaume Perrot (Fra)17
63Ondrej Bambula (Cze)17
64Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC16
65Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet16
66Julien Taramarcaz (Swi)15
67Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires14
68Milan Barenyi (Svk)14
69Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea12
70René Lang (Swi) VMC Liestal12
71Melvin Rulliere (Fra)11
72Nico Brüngger (Swi) EKZ Racing Team11
73Martin Haring (Svk)10
74Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)10
75Marek Cichosz (Pol)6
76Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team5
77Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Control3

