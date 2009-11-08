Trending

Compton repeats Nommay World Cup win

Vos second to USA 'cross specialist

World Champ Marianne Vos leads.

Marianne Vos leads Katherine Compton

Katie Compton (Planet Bike)

Katie Compton, the World Cup and UCI rankings leader

Sue Butler (Monavie Cannondale)

Katie Compton (Planet Bike)

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) on the move in Nommay.

World Champion Marianne Vos pushes to catch Compton.

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) looking intensely focused in Nommay.

Katie Compton powers away from the field in Nommay.

Compton on her way to the win in Nommay.

The women's podium: Marianne Vos, Katie Compton and Sanne van Passen.

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) solidified her lead in the World Cup and UCI rankings.

In the first clash between all the top cyclo-cross riders at the second round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Nommay, France, Katherine Compton (Planet Bike) showed that she's currently the leading lady in women's cyclo-cross. The American powered away from a group of seven riders with Marianne Vos during the second of seven laps.

The fast and greasy grasslands suited the stronger riders and two laps later Compton shook off the Dutch cyclo-cross world champion. The American pulled off an impressive solo and grabbed her sixth career World Cup win with a 35-second lead over Vos.

Compton - currently leading the UCI 'cross classification - was also able to extend her lead in the World Cup rankings as second-placed Daphny van den Brand only finished fourth in Nommay.

An interesting chasing group included Hanka Kupfernagel - who made her comeback on the highest level after injury - and also Czech-American Katherina Nash.

In the end it was the Netherlands' Sanne Van Paassen who won the sprint for the remaining podium spot, ahead of her disappointed compatriot Van den Brand and Nash, at 1:27 behind Compton. Half a minute later Kupfernagel outsprinted France's Christel Ferrier-Bruneau for sixth place.

Results
1Katherine Compton (USA)0:42:57
2Marianne Vos (Ned)0:00:35
3Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) ZZPR.NL0:01:27
4Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.NL0:01:28
5Katerina Nash (Cze)0:01:30
6Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)0:02:05
7Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)0:02:07
8Caroline Mani (Fra)0:02:22
9Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
10Helen Wyman (GBr)
11Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team0:03:30
12Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:03:33
13Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)
14Linda Van Rijen (Ned)
15Jana Kyptova (Cze)
16Saskia Elemans (Ned)0:03:35
17Susan Butler (USA)0:03:42
18Arenda Grimberg (Ned)0:04:20
19Gabriella Day (GBr)0:04:29
20Lucie Chainel Lefevre (Fra)0:04:30
21Sophie De Boer (Ned)0:05:04
22Katrin Leumann (Swi)0:05:40
23Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra)0:05:56
24Maureen Demaret (Fra)
25Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:05:57
26Nikki Harris (GBr) AVB Cycling Team0:06:15
27Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned)0:06:26
28Jasmin Achermann (Swi)0:06:33
29Camille Darcel (Fra)0:06:46
30Nancy Bober (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team-1
31Susanne Juranek (Ger)-1
32Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)-1
33Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra)-1
34Christine Vardaros (USA) Zannata-Champion System-2
35Vicki Thomas (Can)-2
36Katrien Thijs (Bel) Edegem Bicycle Club V.Z.W.-2
37Kim Van Renterghem (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes-3
38Zuzana Vojtasova (Slo)-3

World Cup standings after round two
1Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike120pts
2Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida90
3Sanne van Paassen (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida85
4Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vision 1 Racing73
5Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope56
6Pavla Havlikova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec54
7Marianne Vos (Ned) DSB Bank Ladies Cycling-Team - VVHP50
8Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona-FSA48
9Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus46
10Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team38
11Katrin Leumann (Swi) Goldwurst-Power Sputnik37
12Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)37
13Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Chix35
14Jana Kyptova (Cze) Johnson Controls AS MB33
15Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Itera-Stevens30
16Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)30
17Saskia Elemans (Ned) Team Flexpoint29
18Linda Van Rijen (Ned)28
19Gabriella Day (GBr) Vision25
20Lucie Lefevre (Fra) CC Etupes le Doubs pays de Montbéliard23
21Eva Lechner (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu - Colnago20
22Rosa Maria Bravo Soba (Spa)16
23Veronica Alessio (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu - Colnago15
24Susan Butler (USA) Monavie-Cannondale.com14
25Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Team Ton Van Bemmelen Sports-Merida13
26Camille Darcel (Fra) VC Dinannais11
27Sophie De Boer (Ned)10
28Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti A.S.D.10
29Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) Vélo Club Ornans8
30Evelyn Staffler (Ita)8
31Maureen Demaret Guichardot (Fra)7
32Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs7
33Elke Riedl (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Corratec6
34Nancy Bober (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team6
35Nikki Harris (GBr) Sprinters Malderen5
36Reza Hormes (Ned) Team ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida4
37Stefania Vecchio (Ita) G.S.Cicli Fiorin Despar4
38Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC3
39Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa Cross3
40Christine Vardaros (USA) Zannata-Champion System2
41Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team1

