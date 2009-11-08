Image 1 of 13 World Champ Marianne Vos leads. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 13 Marianne Vos leads Katherine Compton (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 13 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 4 of 13 Katie Compton, the World Cup and UCI rankings leader (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 5 of 13 Sue Butler (Monavie Cannondale) (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 6 of 13 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 7 of 13 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) on the move in Nommay. (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 8 of 13 World Champion Marianne Vos pushes to catch Compton. (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 9 of 13 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) looking intensely focused in Nommay. (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 10 of 13 Katie Compton powers away from the field in Nommay. (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 11 of 13 Compton on her way to the win in Nommay. (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 12 of 13 The women's podium: Marianne Vos, Katie Compton and Sanne van Passen. (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 13 of 13 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) solidified her lead in the World Cup and UCI rankings. (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)

In the first clash between all the top cyclo-cross riders at the second round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Nommay, France, Katherine Compton (Planet Bike) showed that she's currently the leading lady in women's cyclo-cross. The American powered away from a group of seven riders with Marianne Vos during the second of seven laps.

The fast and greasy grasslands suited the stronger riders and two laps later Compton shook off the Dutch cyclo-cross world champion. The American pulled off an impressive solo and grabbed her sixth career World Cup win with a 35-second lead over Vos.

Compton - currently leading the UCI 'cross classification - was also able to extend her lead in the World Cup rankings as second-placed Daphny van den Brand only finished fourth in Nommay.

An interesting chasing group included Hanka Kupfernagel - who made her comeback on the highest level after injury - and also Czech-American Katherina Nash.

In the end it was the Netherlands' Sanne Van Paassen who won the sprint for the remaining podium spot, ahead of her disappointed compatriot Van den Brand and Nash, at 1:27 behind Compton. Half a minute later Kupfernagel outsprinted France's Christel Ferrier-Bruneau for sixth place.

Results 1 Katherine Compton (USA) 0:42:57 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) 0:00:35 3 Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) ZZPR.NL 0:01:27 4 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.NL 0:01:28 5 Katerina Nash (Cze) 0:01:30 6 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) 0:02:05 7 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) 0:02:07 8 Caroline Mani (Fra) 0:02:22 9 Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 10 Helen Wyman (GBr) 11 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team 0:03:30 12 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) 0:03:33 13 Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) 14 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) 15 Jana Kyptova (Cze) 16 Saskia Elemans (Ned) 0:03:35 17 Susan Butler (USA) 0:03:42 18 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) 0:04:20 19 Gabriella Day (GBr) 0:04:29 20 Lucie Chainel Lefevre (Fra) 0:04:30 21 Sophie De Boer (Ned) 0:05:04 22 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 0:05:40 23 Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) 0:05:56 24 Maureen Demaret (Fra) 25 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 0:05:57 26 Nikki Harris (GBr) AVB Cycling Team 0:06:15 27 Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) 0:06:26 28 Jasmin Achermann (Swi) 0:06:33 29 Camille Darcel (Fra) 0:06:46 30 Nancy Bober (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team -1 31 Susanne Juranek (Ger) -1 32 Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) -1 33 Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra) -1 34 Christine Vardaros (USA) Zannata-Champion System -2 35 Vicki Thomas (Can) -2 36 Katrien Thijs (Bel) Edegem Bicycle Club V.Z.W. -2 37 Kim Van Renterghem (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes -3 38 Zuzana Vojtasova (Slo) -3