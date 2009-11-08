Compton repeats Nommay World Cup win
Vos second to USA 'cross specialist
In the first clash between all the top cyclo-cross riders at the second round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Nommay, France, Katherine Compton (Planet Bike) showed that she's currently the leading lady in women's cyclo-cross. The American powered away from a group of seven riders with Marianne Vos during the second of seven laps.
The fast and greasy grasslands suited the stronger riders and two laps later Compton shook off the Dutch cyclo-cross world champion. The American pulled off an impressive solo and grabbed her sixth career World Cup win with a 35-second lead over Vos.
Compton - currently leading the UCI 'cross classification - was also able to extend her lead in the World Cup rankings as second-placed Daphny van den Brand only finished fourth in Nommay.
An interesting chasing group included Hanka Kupfernagel - who made her comeback on the highest level after injury - and also Czech-American Katherina Nash.
In the end it was the Netherlands' Sanne Van Paassen who won the sprint for the remaining podium spot, ahead of her disappointed compatriot Van den Brand and Nash, at 1:27 behind Compton. Half a minute later Kupfernagel outsprinted France's Christel Ferrier-Bruneau for sixth place.
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:42:57
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|0:00:35
|3
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) ZZPR.NL
|0:01:27
|4
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.NL
|0:01:28
|5
|Katerina Nash (Cze)
|0:01:30
|6
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|0:02:05
|7
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)
|0:02:07
|8
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:02:22
|9
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|10
|Helen Wyman (GBr)
|11
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|12
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|0:03:33
|13
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)
|14
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned)
|15
|Jana Kyptova (Cze)
|16
|Saskia Elemans (Ned)
|0:03:35
|17
|Susan Butler (USA)
|0:03:42
|18
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|0:04:20
|19
|Gabriella Day (GBr)
|0:04:29
|20
|Lucie Chainel Lefevre (Fra)
|0:04:30
|21
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|0:05:04
|22
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|0:05:40
|23
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra)
|0:05:56
|24
|Maureen Demaret (Fra)
|25
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|0:05:57
|26
|Nikki Harris (GBr) AVB Cycling Team
|0:06:15
|27
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned)
|0:06:26
|28
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi)
|0:06:33
|29
|Camille Darcel (Fra)
|0:06:46
|30
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
|-1
|31
|Susanne Juranek (Ger)
|-1
|32
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)
|-1
|33
|Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra)
|-1
|34
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Zannata-Champion System
|-2
|35
|Vicki Thomas (Can)
|-2
|36
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Edegem Bicycle Club V.Z.W.
|-2
|37
|Kim Van Renterghem (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes
|-3
|38
|Zuzana Vojtasova (Slo)
|-3
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike
|120
|pts
|2
|Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|90
|3
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|85
|4
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vision 1 Racing
|73
|5
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|56
|6
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec
|54
|7
|Marianne Vos (Ned) DSB Bank Ladies Cycling-Team - VVHP
|50
|8
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona-FSA
|48
|9
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|46
|10
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
|38
|11
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Goldwurst-Power Sputnik
|37
|12
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)
|37
|13
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Chix
|35
|14
|Jana Kyptova (Cze) Johnson Controls AS MB
|33
|15
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Itera-Stevens
|30
|16
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|30
|17
|Saskia Elemans (Ned) Team Flexpoint
|29
|18
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned)
|28
|19
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Vision
|25
|20
|Lucie Lefevre (Fra) CC Etupes le Doubs pays de Montbéliard
|23
|21
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu - Colnago
|20
|22
|Rosa Maria Bravo Soba (Spa)
|16
|23
|Veronica Alessio (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu - Colnago
|15
|24
|Susan Butler (USA) Monavie-Cannondale.com
|14
|25
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Team Ton Van Bemmelen Sports-Merida
|13
|26
|Camille Darcel (Fra) VC Dinannais
|11
|27
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|10
|28
|Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti A.S.D.
|10
|29
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) Vélo Club Ornans
|8
|30
|Evelyn Staffler (Ita)
|8
|31
|Maureen Demaret Guichardot (Fra)
|7
|32
|Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs
|7
|33
|Elke Riedl (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Corratec
|6
|34
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
|6
|35
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Sprinters Malderen
|5
|36
|Reza Hormes (Ned) Team ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|4
|37
|Stefania Vecchio (Ita) G.S.Cicli Fiorin Despar
|4
|38
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|3
|39
|Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa Cross
|3
|40
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Zannata-Champion System
|2
|41
|Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team
|1
