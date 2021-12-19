Lucinda Brand wins Namur World Cup

World cyclo-cross champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) put in a dominant display on a technical Namur course to win round 11 of the World Cup.

The Dutch rider led from the start to finish and was chased throughout by Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) as both riders made mistakes on the treacherous course.

Betsema was able to see her rival on the final lap but had to settle for seconds just 20 seconds behind.

Under-23 World Cup leader Puck Pieterse (Alpecin - Fenix) was a lone chaser in third for the whole race but had to see off a late challenge by team-mate Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado and Fem Van Empel (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal)

The Namur course suited the power of Brand with the 32-year-old making it four wins in as many years on the Belgium course.

Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo–Visma) beat Brand in a sprint finish at the previous day’s World Cup in Rucphen but decided to miss the race at Namur as part of her training programme.