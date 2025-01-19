Thibau Nys solos to World Cup Benidorm win with final lap attack

By
published

Eli Iserbyt and Lars van der Haar round out podium ahead of Wout van Aert

Belgian Thibau Nys takes part in a training session ahead of the Belgian Championships in Heusden-Zolder on January 8, 2025. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
UCI World Cup Benidorm winner Thibau Nys (Baloise Glowi Lions) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Thibau Nys (Baloise Glowi Lions) scored a solo win at the ninth round of the UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Benidorm, converting a final lap acceleration into his fifth victory of the 2024-25 season.

It was the last lap of eight which proved the most decisive of the race, with the majority of the hour-long contest seeing a large group of favourites battling at the front. Nys and Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines) moved clear midway through the lap before Nys launched, leaving his countryman behind.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

Latest on Cyclingnews