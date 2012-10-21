Trending

Van der Poel wins opening World Cup

Junior world champ's dominance continues

Reigning world champion and defending World Cup champion Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) took a convincing win to start his 2012-2013 World cup campaign.

Full Results
1Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)0:37:39
2Quinten Hermans (Belgium)0:00:40
3Karel Pokorny (Czech Republic)0:01:04
4Martijn Budding (Netherlands)
5Logan Owen (United States of America)0:01:05
6Nicolas Cleppe (Belgium)
7Dominic Grab (Switzerland)0:01:06
8Jan Vastl (Czech Republic)0:01:19
9Ben Boets (Belgium)0:01:29
10Clement Russo (France)0:01:40
11Kobe Goossens (Belgium)0:01:54
12Elie Gesbert (France)0:02:02
13Gioele Bertolini (Italy)0:02:07
14Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)0:02:08
15Elias Van Hecke (Belgium)0:02:16
16Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)0:02:21
17Richard Jansen (Netherlands)0:02:25
18Lukas Meiler (Germany)0:02:28
19Benoit Cosnefroy (France)0:02:41
20Marco König (Germany)0:02:49
21Giulio Franzolin (Italy)
22Manuel Müller (Germany)0:03:00
23Karel Svrcina (Czech Republic)
24Moreno Pellizzon (Italy)0:03:01
25Martin Dejmek (Czech Republic)0:03:08
26Adrian Auerbacher (Germany)0:03:10
27Simon Vitzthum (Switzerland)0:03:11
28Manuel Todaro (Italy)0:03:12
29Curtis White (United States of America)0:03:18
30Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)0:03:23
31Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)0:03:29
32Juraj Bellan (Slovakia)0:03:31
33David Zverko (Slovakia)
34Filip Kubin (Czech Republic)0:04:01
35Justin Rudolph (Germany)0:04:03
36Jakub Honzik (Czech Republic)0:04:35
37Simon Vozar (Slovakia)0:04:42
38Magnus Skjoth (Denmark)0:04:45
39Dominik Vrana (Czech Republic)
40Paul Lindenau (Germany)0:04:59
41Mariusz Nawrocki (Poland)0:06:34
42Sebastian Canecky (Slovakia)-1lap

World Cup standings after round 1
1Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)60pts
2Quinten Hermans (Belgium)50
3Karel Pokorny (Czech Republic)45
4Martijn Budding (Netherlands)40
5Logan Owen (United States of America)35
6Nicolas Cleppe (Belgium)30
7Dominic Grab (Switzerland)28
8Jan Vastl (Czech Republic)26
9Ben Boets (Belgium)24
10Clement Russo (France)22
11Kobe Goossens (Belgium)20
12Elie Gesbert (France)19
13Gioele Bertolini (Italy)18
14Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)17
15Elias Van Hecke (Belgium)16
16Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)15
17Richard Jansen (Netherlands)14
18Lukas Meiler (Germany)13
19Benoit Cosnefroy (France)12
20Marco König (Germany)11
21Giulio Franzolin (Italy)10
22Manuel Müller (Germany)9
23Karel Svrcina (Czech Republic)8
24Moreno Pellizzon (Italy)7
25Martin Dejmek (Czech Republic)6
26Adrian Auerbacher (Germany)5
27Simon Vitzthum (Switzerland)4
28Manuel Todaro (Italy)3
29Curtis White (United States of America)2
30Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)1

