Van der Poel wins opening World Cup
Junior world champ's dominance continues
Junior Men: Tabor -
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)
|0:37:39
|2
|Quinten Hermans (Belgium)
|0:00:40
|3
|Karel Pokorny (Czech Republic)
|0:01:04
|4
|Martijn Budding (Netherlands)
|5
|Logan Owen (United States of America)
|0:01:05
|6
|Nicolas Cleppe (Belgium)
|7
|Dominic Grab (Switzerland)
|0:01:06
|8
|Jan Vastl (Czech Republic)
|0:01:19
|9
|Ben Boets (Belgium)
|0:01:29
|10
|Clement Russo (France)
|0:01:40
|11
|Kobe Goossens (Belgium)
|0:01:54
|12
|Elie Gesbert (France)
|0:02:02
|13
|Gioele Bertolini (Italy)
|0:02:07
|14
|Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)
|0:02:08
|15
|Elias Van Hecke (Belgium)
|0:02:16
|16
|Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|0:02:21
|17
|Richard Jansen (Netherlands)
|0:02:25
|18
|Lukas Meiler (Germany)
|0:02:28
|19
|Benoit Cosnefroy (France)
|0:02:41
|20
|Marco König (Germany)
|0:02:49
|21
|Giulio Franzolin (Italy)
|22
|Manuel Müller (Germany)
|0:03:00
|23
|Karel Svrcina (Czech Republic)
|24
|Moreno Pellizzon (Italy)
|0:03:01
|25
|Martin Dejmek (Czech Republic)
|0:03:08
|26
|Adrian Auerbacher (Germany)
|0:03:10
|27
|Simon Vitzthum (Switzerland)
|0:03:11
|28
|Manuel Todaro (Italy)
|0:03:12
|29
|Curtis White (United States of America)
|0:03:18
|30
|Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)
|0:03:23
|31
|Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)
|0:03:29
|32
|Juraj Bellan (Slovakia)
|0:03:31
|33
|David Zverko (Slovakia)
|34
|Filip Kubin (Czech Republic)
|0:04:01
|35
|Justin Rudolph (Germany)
|0:04:03
|36
|Jakub Honzik (Czech Republic)
|0:04:35
|37
|Simon Vozar (Slovakia)
|0:04:42
|38
|Magnus Skjoth (Denmark)
|0:04:45
|39
|Dominik Vrana (Czech Republic)
|40
|Paul Lindenau (Germany)
|0:04:59
|41
|Mariusz Nawrocki (Poland)
|0:06:34
|42
|Sebastian Canecky (Slovakia)
|-1lap
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)
|60
|pts
|2
|Quinten Hermans (Belgium)
|50
|3
|Karel Pokorny (Czech Republic)
|45
|4
|Martijn Budding (Netherlands)
|40
|5
|Logan Owen (United States of America)
|35
|6
|Nicolas Cleppe (Belgium)
|30
|7
|Dominic Grab (Switzerland)
|28
|8
|Jan Vastl (Czech Republic)
|26
|9
|Ben Boets (Belgium)
|24
|10
|Clement Russo (France)
|22
|11
|Kobe Goossens (Belgium)
|20
|12
|Elie Gesbert (France)
|19
|13
|Gioele Bertolini (Italy)
|18
|14
|Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)
|17
|15
|Elias Van Hecke (Belgium)
|16
|16
|Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|15
|17
|Richard Jansen (Netherlands)
|14
|18
|Lukas Meiler (Germany)
|13
|19
|Benoit Cosnefroy (France)
|12
|20
|Marco König (Germany)
|11
|21
|Giulio Franzolin (Italy)
|10
|22
|Manuel Müller (Germany)
|9
|23
|Karel Svrcina (Czech Republic)
|8
|24
|Moreno Pellizzon (Italy)
|7
|25
|Martin Dejmek (Czech Republic)
|6
|26
|Adrian Auerbacher (Germany)
|5
|27
|Simon Vitzthum (Switzerland)
|4
|28
|Manuel Todaro (Italy)
|3
|29
|Curtis White (United States of America)
|2
|30
|Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy