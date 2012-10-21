Image 1 of 33 Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Women Team) outsprinted Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) to win the first World Cup race of the season. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 33 Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Women Cycling) comes around Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) in the finishing straight. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 33 The thrill of victory for Sanne van Paassen and the agony of defeat for Katie Compton. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 33 Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm-BKCP) leads out the sprint for fourth place. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 33 Runner-up Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 33 Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Women Cycling) outsprinted US champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) to win the first round of the World Cup. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 33 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) catches some air. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 33 Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm-BKCP) won the sprint for fourth place. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 33 Belgium's Joyce Vanderbeken (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 33 US U23 champion Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) cracked the top-10 with a solid 9th place performance. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 33 Sanne van Paassen and Katie Compton rode away from the field. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 33 Belgian champion Sanne Cant takes the sprint for fourth place. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 33 Sanne van Paassen powers over a short rise with Katie Compton on her wheel. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 33 Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm-BKCP) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 33 Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm-BKCP) took the sprint for fourth place. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 33 British champion Helen Wyman (Kona) finished third in Tabor. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 33 Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm-BKCP) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 33 Sanne van Paassen won the opening round of the World Cup. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 33 Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Women Cycling) and Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) in the lead. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 33 The elite women's podium in Tabor (L-R): Katie Compton, Sanne van Paassen, and Helen Wyman (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 33 World Cup leader Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Women Cycling) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 33 Nikki Harris (Telenet-Fidea) leads the chase. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 33 Sanne van Paassen leads Katie Compton over one of many undulations on the Tabor parcours. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 33 Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Women Cycling) on the podium after winning the first World Cup of the season. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 33 Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Women Cycling) pumps her fist in the air after outsprinting Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) for the victory in Tabor. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 33 Sanne van Paassen leads Katie Compton in the opening round of the World Cup. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 33 Nikki Harris (Telenet-Fidea) en route to a fifth place finish in Tabor. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 28 of 33 Katie Compton led-out the sprint put couldn't hold off the charge of Sanne van Paassen. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 29 of 33 Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Women Cycling) is too fast for Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) on the finishing straight. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 30 of 33 A beaming Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Women Cycling) after winning the opening round of the World Cup. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 31 of 33 Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Women Cycling) on the top step of the podium. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 32 of 33 Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Women Cycling) in the World Cup leader's jersey. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 33 of 33 An ecstatic Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Women Cycling) has won the first round of the World Cup. (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Women Cycling) won the opening round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Tábor, Czech Republic with a sprint victory over U.S. champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective). British champion Helen Wyman (Kona) concluded a long ride in no man's land with a great third place result to round out the podium 36 seconds later.

"This is incredible for me. I hoped to win, but I thought a podium would be ok," van Paassen told Sporza. "It was a hard suffer-fest today. Katie is really good and it was a tough course. Especially the last half lap was really hard."

It wasn't just on the last lap that Compton put pressure on van Paassen, she tried to do so for most of the race but never managed to drop the 23-year-old Dutch rider.

"I constantly told myself: ‘Hold that wheel, hold that wheel. Boom, back to that wheel'. It was the only thing I thought about, getting back to that wheel and then over it. It succeeded," said van Paassen.

Early on Compton wasn't spotted near the front. She didn't have a great start and needed some time to get back up to van Paassen, who was leading together with Wyman and Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm-BKCP). Halfway through the second lap van Paassen hit the gas and Cant quickly dropped back. Compton went up and over Wyman and joined van Paassen in the lead late on the second lap. For the remainder of the race Wyman kept the two leaders in sight but she never managed to close the gap again. Heading into the fifth and final lap Wyman trailed Compton and van Paassen by 18 seconds, but the deficit would balloon on the final circuit.

Compton used her technical skills to gain a slight gap on a downhill into a tricky off-camber section late on the final lap, but van Paassen made contact with Compton just as they turned left onto the paved finishing straight. Compton led-out the sprint, but van Paassen came around the U.S. champion for the sprint victory.

Thirteen seconds after Wyman's third place finish, Cant won a hard-fought sprint for fourth place from Nikki Harris (Telenet-Fidea), Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Hitec Products – Mistral Home Cycling Team) and Jasmin Achermann (Rapha-Focus).

Pavla Havlikova (Telenet-Fidea), who set the early tempo in Tábor, was unable to keep up the high pace in front of the home crowds and ultimately finished eighth, one minute down on van Paassen.

American U23 champion Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) rode a steady race and finished ninth, well ahead of Gabriella Day (Rapha-Focus) who rounded out the top-10.

Full Results 1 Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Women Team 0:40:57 2 Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 3 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team 0:00:36 4 Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm-BKCP 0:00:49 5 Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:50 6 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 7 Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha-Focus 0:00:52 8 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:00 9 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:01:09 10 Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus 0:01:25 11 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus 0:01:31 12 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT 0:01:38 13 Vania Rossi (Ita) 0:01:39 14 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion 0:01:41 15 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 16 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) 0:01:42 17 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:48 18 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite 0:02:41 19 Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:51 20 Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCCMM 0:02:53 21 Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rapha-Focus 0:03:00 22 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 0:03:27 23 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto 0:03:47 24 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams 0:03:50 25 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store 0:03:52 26 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele 0:04:54 27 Karla Stepanova (Cze) 0:04:56 28 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) 0:05:10 29 Nadja Heigl (Aut) 0:05:54 30 Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco 0:06:20 31 Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Team Pro Region Renfersa 0:06:36 32 Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept 0:07:17