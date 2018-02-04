Trending

Iserbyt wins men's U23 title at UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships

Pidcock fades to 15th as Nieuwenhuis and Gras complete podium

Image 1 of 14

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 14

Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands), Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) and Yan Gras (France)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 14

Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands), Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) and Yan Gras (France) on the podium in Valkenburg

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 14

The U23 men's podium at the Cyclo-cross Worlds: Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands), Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) and Yan Gras (France)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 14

Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 14

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) wins the U23 title at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 14

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) wins the U23 title at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 14

Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands) takes silver

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 14

Yan Gras (France) takes bronze in the U23 men's race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 14

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) wins the U23 title at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 14

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) on his way to victory in Valkenburg

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 14

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) in action

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 14

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) won the U23 race at the Cyclo-cross Worlds

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 14

The mens U23 podium at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Valkenburg

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) claimed Belgium’s second rainbow jersey of the weekend in the U23 men’s race at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships, riding solo to the line after a mid-race attack. Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands) took silver, 28 seconds back, while Yan Gras (France) took bronze at 35 seconds.

Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) had been the pre-race favourite, having won the U23 versions of the UCI World Cup, Superprestige and DVV Trophy, as well as winning the U23 National Championships this season but he could only manage 15th place.

However, the British rider had trouble from the start, with his foot coming out of the pedals early on as the Dutch and Belgians took command at the start. Nieuwenhuis was the early leader after a fast start saw the fastest lap of the weekend so far, with 2016 world champion Iserbyt close behind.

A group consisting of Gras, Antoine Benoist (France) and Sieben Wouters (Netherlands) was next on the course, in a race that saw the sorting happen earlier rather than later.

Iserbyt passed Niewenhuis early on lap two, powering past as the cameras focused on Pidcock, who looked to be labouring 30 seconds further back. By the end of the lap the gap between the front two was 20 seconds as Gras began to separate himself from the chasing group.

Despite a minor crash in the deep mud on lap three, Iserbyt looked in command of proceedings by the midway point of the five-lap race. At that point, hopes of any expected Pidcock comeback looked to be over, as he lapped 50 seconds back.

The penultimate lap of the race saw Gras close in on Nieuwenhuis for second, setting up the main battle of the day. Gras managed to stick with the Dutchman, but didn’t - or couldn’t - put in a big move, leaving Nieuwenhuis to pull away again midway through the final lap.

Up front it was plain sailing for Iserbyt, with no danger of being caught as he sealed his second World Championship. Nieuwenhuis and Gras followed half a minute back, while Pidcock ended up in 15th place, 3:57 back.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)0:50:54
2Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)0:00:28
3Yan Gras (France)0:00:35
4Adam Toupalík (Czech Republic)0:01:25
5Thijs Aerts (Belgium)0:01:44
6Antoine Benoist (France)0:01:55
7Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)0:02:25
8Jakob Dorigoni (Italy)0:02:56
9Gage Hecht (United States Of America)0:03:04
10Timo Kielich (Belgium)0:03:11
11Yannick Peeters (Belgium)0:03:24
12Toon Vandebosch (Belgium)0:03:26
13Eddy Fine (France)0:03:43
14Jofre Cullell Estape (Spain)0:03:46
15Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain)0:03:57
16Thymen Arensman (Netherlands)0:04:01
17Lucas Dubau (France)0:04:09
18Timon Rüegg (Switzerland)0:04:12
19Kelvin Bakx (Netherlands)0:04:14
20Daniel Tulett (Great Britain)0:04:17
21Stefano Sala (Italy)0:04:32
22Maik Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)0:04:38
23Kevin Kuhn (Switzerland)0:04:47
24Maximilian Möbis (Germany)0:05:34
25Ben Turner (Great Britain)0:05:42
26Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spain)0:05:48
27Jens Dekker (Netherlands)0:05:52
28Mauro Schmid (Switzerland)0:05:56
29Grant Ellwood (United States Of America)0:06:06
30Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)0:06:19
31Joshua Dubau (France)0:06:38
32Daniel Smarzaro (Italy)0:06:45
33Matteo Vidoni (Italy)0:07:04
34Spencer Petrov (United States Of America)0:07:15
35Matej Ulik (Slovakia)0:07:29
36Denzel Stephenson (United States Of America)0:07:50
37Félix Schreiber (Luxembourg)0:07:59
38Josef Jelínek (Czech Republic)0:08:06
39Maxx Chance (United States Of America)0:08:17
40Nicholas Smith (Australia)0:08:21
41ŠTepán Schubert (Czech Republic)0:08:56
42Mario Junquera San Millan (Spain)0:09:07
43Antonio Folcarelli (Italy)0:09:19
44Tomasz Budzinski (Poland)0:10:06
45Nicholas Diniz (Canada)0:10:18
46Frederik Hähnel (Germany)0:10:35
47Andreas Lund Andresen (Denmark)
48Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)
49Carl Erik Schoulgin Sørensen (Denmark)
50Rasmus Wulff Nørholm Gøtke (Denmark)
51Juraj Bellan (Slovakia)
52Hannes Forsby (Sweden)
53Hijiri Oda (Japan)
54David Conroy (Ireland)
55Ben Walkerden (Australia)
56Wojciech Ceniuch (Poland)
57William Ockenden (Australia)
58Gustaf Darrasson ISL
59Declan Prosser (Australia)
DNFEric Brunner (United States Of America)
DNFJakub Šulc (Czech Republic)

