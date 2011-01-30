Image 1 of 28 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) leads Katerina Nash (Czech Republic), left, and Katie Compton (USA) over the barriers. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 28 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) crashes on the tricky off-camber rise. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 28 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) punches the air as she crosses the line. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 4 of 28 Compton in action (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 28 It was about power, speed and balance (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 28 Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany) tries to ride the ramp (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 28 The ramp was the best place to watch the race (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 28 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (France) crashed on the ramp (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 28 Some riders gained an edge by managing to ride the ramp (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 28 The muddy ramp caused lots of crashes (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 28 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) wins another world title (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 12 of 28 Compton and Vos enjoy the champagne (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 28 Katie Compton just seconds after crossing the line in second place (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 28 Compton heads to the podium but to collect silver (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 28 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 28 Katerina Nash (Czech Republic) took bronze (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 28 Katie Compton (USA) with her silver medal (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 28 Marianne Vos in her cyclo-cross rainbow jersey (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 28 Marianne Vos celebrates (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 28 Marianne Vos hits the line (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 28 Marianne Vos wins another cyclo-cross world title (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 28 Katie Compton (USA) takes the barriers in stride (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 23 of 28 Vania Rossi (Italy) (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 24 of 28 Sanne Cant (Belgium) in action (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 25 of 28 Toyooka Ayaka (Japan) tackles the barriers (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 26 of 28 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) takes her fourth world cyclo-cross world title (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 27 of 28 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) wins alone (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 28 of 28 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) on the podium (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Marianne Vos of the Netherlands blasted away from a lead group to take her third consecutive world title in Sankt-Wendel, Germany.

The 23-year-old took off on the last lap leaving behind Katie Compton (USA) and Katherine Nash (Czech Republic), who were unable to match her burst of strength and speed. They finished 17 and 20 seconds behind Vos at the line.

“They're all great but it's the last one that always seems the greatest in my mind,” Vos said after adding another rainbow jersey to her bulging wardrobe.

Home favourite Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany) led the way on the first lap of the fast race in the sun and by the time the group hit the finish line for the first time, an eight-woman strong group had formed, including the winning trio. World Cup winner Sanne van Paassen (Netherlands) had an off-day in Sankt-Wendel and was off the pace. She finished sixth behind the surprisingly strong Jasmin Achermann (Switzerland).

Compton did most of the work on the front and ground the group down to the threesome, before the end of the second lap.

“I didn't look back but I didn't want to be popped in the sprint and that's why I kept the pace high. It affects the timing on the obstacles too which I prefer to take on fast,” Compton said.

After the third of six laps there was little doubt that the group of three would provide the winner. Hanka Kupfernagel was gapped at almost 20 seconds, after struggling on the slippery mud ramp and though desperately trying to come back on the leaders, she never came a second closer.

“I didn't find the rhythm on this course. During the first lap I was extremely good but then my legs weren't working when I needed them. It's fantastic to race here and I'm disappointed not to be on the podium,” Kupfernagel said.

Despite the efforts from Compton – who led the leaders for more than two laps - both Nash and Vos were able to stick on her wheel. Vos looked very comfortable but was hurting. “I crashed several times and in the last laps I was happy that I was able to stay on my bike. I knew that by making no mistakes I had a chance. The easiest tactic is following and it's often the best tactic too,” she said.

Despite being regarded as the fastest sprinter of the three, Vos accelerated in the last lap on a long climb and quickly left both Nash and Compton behind.

“On the climb I saw that I had a gap and kept going. I saw the gap increasing and kept the pace high to the finish,” Vos said.

A disappointed Compton had to settle for second place, while Nash was delighted with third place. “It's my first ever medal at Worlds so this is quite good for me. It was a very fast race and I was in good company; I'm all excited,” Nash said.

