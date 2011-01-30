Trending

Vos strikes again with late attack

Compton second, Nash third

Marianne Vos (Netherlands) leads Katerina Nash (Czech Republic), left, and Katie Compton (USA) over the barriers.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marianne Vos (Netherlands) crashes on the tricky off-camber rise.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marianne Vos (Netherlands) punches the air as she crosses the line.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Compton in action

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
It was about power, speed and balance

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany) tries to ride the ramp

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
The ramp was the best place to watch the race

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (France) crashed on the ramp

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Some riders gained an edge by managing to ride the ramp

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
The muddy ramp caused lots of crashes

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Marianne Vos (Netherlands) wins another world title

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Compton and Vos enjoy the champagne

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Katie Compton just seconds after crossing the line in second place

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Compton heads to the podium but to collect silver

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Marianne Vos (Netherlands)

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Katerina Nash (Czech Republic) took bronze

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Katie Compton (USA) with her silver medal

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Marianne Vos in her cyclo-cross rainbow jersey

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Marianne Vos celebrates

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Marianne Vos hits the line

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Marianne Vos wins another cyclo-cross world title

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Katie Compton (USA) takes the barriers in stride

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Vania Rossi (Italy)

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Sanne Cant (Belgium) in action

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Toyooka Ayaka (Japan) tackles the barriers

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Marianne Vos (Netherlands) takes her fourth world cyclo-cross world title

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Marianne Vos (Netherlands) wins alone

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Marianne Vos (Netherlands) on the podium

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Marianne Vos of the Netherlands blasted away from a lead group to take her third consecutive world title in Sankt-Wendel, Germany.

The 23-year-old took off on the last lap leaving behind Katie Compton (USA) and Katherine Nash (Czech Republic), who were unable to match her burst of strength and speed. They finished 17 and 20 seconds behind Vos at the line.

“They're all great but it's the last one that always seems the greatest in my mind,” Vos said after adding another rainbow jersey to her bulging wardrobe.

Home favourite Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany) led the way on the first lap of the fast race in the sun and by the time the group hit the finish line for the first time, an eight-woman strong group had formed, including the winning trio. World Cup winner Sanne van Paassen (Netherlands) had an off-day in Sankt-Wendel and was off the pace. She finished sixth behind the surprisingly strong Jasmin Achermann (Switzerland).

Compton did most of the work on the front and ground the group down to the threesome, before the end of the second lap.

“I didn't look back but I didn't want to be popped in the sprint and that's why I kept the pace high. It affects the timing on the obstacles too which I prefer to take on fast,” Compton said.

After the third of six laps there was little doubt that the group of three would provide the winner. Hanka Kupfernagel was gapped at almost 20 seconds, after struggling on the slippery mud ramp and though desperately trying to come back on the leaders, she never came a second closer.

“I didn't find the rhythm on this course. During the first lap I was extremely good but then my legs weren't working when I needed them. It's fantastic to race here and I'm disappointed not to be on the podium,” Kupfernagel said.

Despite the efforts from Compton – who led the leaders for more than two laps - both Nash and Vos were able to stick on her wheel. Vos looked very comfortable but was hurting. “I crashed several times and in the last laps I was happy that I was able to stay on my bike. I knew that by making no mistakes I had a chance. The easiest tactic is following and it's often the best tactic too,” she said.

Despite being regarded as the fastest sprinter of the three, Vos accelerated in the last lap on a long climb and quickly left both Nash and Compton behind.

“On the climb I saw that I had a gap and kept going. I saw the gap increasing and kept the pace high to the finish,” Vos said.

A disappointed Compton had to settle for second place, while Nash was delighted with third place. “It's my first ever medal at Worlds so this is quite good for me. It was a very fast race and I was in good company; I'm all excited,” Nash said.
 

Full results
1Marianne Vos (Netherlands)0:40:31
2Katherine Compton (USA)0:00:17
3Katerina Nash (Czech Republic)0:00:20
4Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany)0:00:42
5Jasmin Achermann (Switzerland)0:01:10
6Sanne Van Paassen (Netherlands)0:01:20
7Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (France)0:01:42
8Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)
9Sanne Cant (Belgium)0:02:00
10Sabine Spitz (Germany)
11Sophie De Boer (Netherlands)0:02:11
12Helen Wyman (Great Britain)0:03:00
13Pavla Havlikova (Czech Republic)0:03:05
14Linda Van Rijen (Netherlands)
15Nikki Harris (Great Britain)0:03:08
16Sabrina Schweizer (Germany)0:03:19
17Vania Rossi (Italy)0:03:30
18Sabrina Stultiens (Netherlands)0:03:31
19Elisabeth Brandau (Germany)
20Katrin Leumann (Switzerland)0:03:50
21Christine Majerus (Luxembourg)0:03:52
22Arenda Grimberg (Netherlands)0:03:55
23Gabriella Day (Great Britain)0:03:58
24Martina Zwick (Germany)0:04:14
25Caroline Mani (France)0:04:28
26Amy Dombroski (USA)0:04:33
27Meredith Miller (USA)0:04:36
28Ellen Van Loy (Belgium)0:04:42
29Martina Mikulaskova (Czech Republic)0:05:03
30Kaitlin Antonneau (USA)0:05:24
31Natasha Elliott (Canada)0:05:33
32Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spain)0:06:34
33Reza Hormes (Netherlands)
34Aida Nuno Palacio (Spain)
35Isabel Castro Cal (Spain)
36Elke Riedl (Australia)
37Asa Maria Erlandsson (Sweden)
38Karin Aune (Sweden)
39Dorota Warczyk (Poland)
40Elena Valentini (Italy)
41Genevieve Whitson (New Zealand)
42Liga Smite (Latvia)
43Laura Braziulyte (Lithuania)
44Greete Steinburg (Estonia)

 

