UAE Tour stage 3 live coverage

UAE Tour: Mark Cavendish takes sprint win on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) claimed a storming sprint victory on stage 2 of the UAE Tour, holding off stage 1 winner Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) in a rapid run to the line at Abu Dhabi breakwater. Despite the headwind sprint, Cavendish hit out early and it paid off. He burst into the lead as Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was being led out, and the Irishman then found himself boxed in and unable to sprint. (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency2022)

2022 UAE Tour stage 3 time trial - start times

Defending Champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) starts further down the start list, while Alex Dowsett (Israel-Premier Tech) and Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) start slightly.

Perhaps Plapp had a problem with his Pinarello TT bike. Either a mechanical problem or perhaps with the UCI judges.

Joao Almeida is also off.

Luke Plapp starts but on his road bike and not a TT bike. That is interesting but could simply be because he has not had chance to work on his new TT bike at Ineos.

Tom Dumoulin could be a contender for the stage and the GC. He could take move close to the race lead today and then take the lead on stage 4 up to Jebel Jais. 🇦🇪 #UAETourFocus. 👀 @tom_dumoulin 📸 @uae_tour pic.twitter.com/drK9qzgORSFebruary 22, 2022 See more

Here comes Bardet, a GC contender perhaps. He sets 10:29.

The route suits the most powerful time triallists in the field who are looking for either a stage win or to move up in the overall classification. Time trial World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) will be starting mid-event at 15:34, and the hot favourite to win the stage.

The 9km time trial is expected to be the first day that will further open up the time gaps between in the overall classification. The pan-flat course will begin in the village of Ajman and followed the harbour passed the Al Zorah Gold Club four approximately 4km before making a U-turn and then proceeding back to the finish line in the village of Ajman.

Recon ✅Nearly time for TT #3 of the season for @GannaFilippo at #UAETour ⏱ pic.twitter.com/UPBFyZWZdIFebruary 22, 2022 See more

As Mullen finishes, he has to fight into a headwind. He sets 10:28, so perhaps did not go full gas. It will be interesting to see if the wind rises and plays a factor in the race. Some team may have even studied any forecast changes.

The Swiss rider is a superb time trialist but can he win today?

The current best time has been set by Bissegger at 9:43 of EF.

Meanwhile Ireland's Ryan Mullen (Bora) starts his ride. Can he be a contender today?

Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora) sets a time of 10:08. With only two sprint stages, the overall contenders are still close in the GC, so every second won or lost today will be very important.

As this is a WorldTour race, the riders are using time trial bikes.

As we join the action, the first riders have finished the 9km time trial.