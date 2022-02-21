2022 UAE Tour stage 3 time trial - start times

Artyom Zakharov (Astana Qazaqstan Team) will be the first rider down the starting ramp during the UAE Tour's stage 3 nine-kilometre time trial held in Ajman on Tuesday. The event begins at 14:15 local time and ends with Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) as the last rider off at 16:19 local time.

The seven-day race has, so far, seen two bunch sprints won by Philipsen on stage 1 at Madinat Zayed then followed by Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) on stage 2 at Abu Dhabi Breakwater.

Philipsen is leading the overall classification heading into the time trial by a slim four seconds ahead of Dmitry Strakhov (Gazprom-RusVelo) and six seconds ahead of Cavendish.

The time trial, however, is expected to be the first day that will further open up the time gaps between in the overall classification. The pan-flat course will begin in the village of Ajman and followed the harbour passed the Al Zorah Gold Club four approximately 4km before making a U-turn and then proceeding back to the finish line in the village of Ajman.

The route will cater to the most powerful time triallists in the field who are looking for either a stage win or to move up in the overall classification. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates), a former ITT world champion as an under-23 rider, is an early starter at 14:22, as is Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) at 14:28. Time trial World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) will be starting mid-event at 15:34, and the hot favourite to win the stage.

Defending Champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) starts further down at 15:55, while Alex Dowsett (Israel-Premier Tech) and Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) start slightly at 16:05 and 16:09 local time, respectively.