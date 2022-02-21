2022 UAE Tour stage 3 time trial - start times
By Kirsten Frattini published
Artyom Zakharov first rider off the start ramp at 14:15 local time
Artyom Zakharov (Astana Qazaqstan Team) will be the first rider down the starting ramp during the UAE Tour's stage 3 nine-kilometre time trial held in Ajman on Tuesday. The event begins at 14:15 local time and ends with Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) as the last rider off at 16:19 local time.
The seven-day race has, so far, seen two bunch sprints won by Philipsen on stage 1 at Madinat Zayed then followed by Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) on stage 2 at Abu Dhabi Breakwater.
Philipsen is leading the overall classification heading into the time trial by a slim four seconds ahead of Dmitry Strakhov (Gazprom-RusVelo) and six seconds ahead of Cavendish.
The time trial, however, is expected to be the first day that will further open up the time gaps between in the overall classification. The pan-flat course will begin in the village of Ajman and followed the harbour passed the Al Zorah Gold Club four approximately 4km before making a U-turn and then proceeding back to the finish line in the village of Ajman.
The route will cater to the most powerful time triallists in the field who are looking for either a stage win or to move up in the overall classification. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates), a former ITT world champion as an under-23 rider, is an early starter at 14:22, as is Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) at 14:28. Time trial World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) will be starting mid-event at 15:34, and the hot favourite to win the stage.
Defending Champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) starts further down at 15:55, while Alex Dowsett (Israel-Premier Tech) and Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) start slightly at 16:05 and 16:09 local time, respectively.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Times
|1
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:15:00
|2
|Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
|14:16:00
|3
|Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
|14:17:00
|4
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:18:00
|5
|Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
|14:19:00
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|14:20:00
|7
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|14:21:00
|8
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|14:22:00
|9
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:23:00
|10
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:24:00
|11
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|14:25:00
|12
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|14:26:00
|13
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|14:27:00
|14
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:28:00
|15
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:29:00
|16
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:30:00
|17
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
|14:31:00
|18
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|14:32:00
|19
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|14:33:00
|20
|Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|14:34:00
|21
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:35:00
|22
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|14:36:00
|23
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:37:00
|24
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|14:38:00
|25
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|14:39:00
|26
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:40:00
|27
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:41:00
|28
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|14:42:00
|29
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|14:43:00
|30
|Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|14:44:00
|31
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:45:00
|32
|William Barta (USA) Movistar Team
|14:46:00
|33
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:47:00
|34
|Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|14:48:00
|35
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:49:00
|36
|Marc Brustenga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|14:50:00
|37
|Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|14:51:00
|38
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|14:52:00
|39
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|14:53:00
|40
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:54:00
|41
|George Bennett (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|14:55:00
|42
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:56:00
|43
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|14:57:00
|44
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|14:58:00
|45
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:59:00
|46
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:00:00
|47
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|15:01:00
|48
|Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|15:02:00
|49
|Paul Lapeira (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|15:03:00
|50
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:04:00
|51
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:05:00
|52
|Taj Jones (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:06:00
|53
|Sam Bewley (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|15:07:00
|54
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:08:00
|55
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15:09:00
|56
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|15:10:00
|57
|Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:11:00
|58
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15:12:00
|59
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|15:13:00
|60
|Lucas Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:14:00
|61
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|15:15:00
|62
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:16:00
|63
|Stan Van Tricht (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:17:00
|64
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15:18:00
|65
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|15:19:00
|66
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:20:00
|67
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|15:21:00
|68
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|15:22:00
|69
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|15:23:00
|70
|Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:24:00
|71
|Max Kanter (Ger) Movistar Team
|15:25:00
|72
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:26:00
|73
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|15:27:00
|74
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:28:00
|75
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|15:29:00
|76
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|15:30:00
|77
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|15:31:00
|78
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|15:32:00
|79
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|15:33:00
|80
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:34:00
|81
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|15:35:00
|82
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:36:00
|83
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:37:00
|84
|Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15:38:00
|85
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|15:39:00
|86
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:40:00
|87
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|15:41:00
|88
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|15:42:00
|89
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|15:43:00
|90
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:44:00
|91
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:45:00
|92
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:46:00
|93
|Damien Howson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|15:47:00
|94
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:48:00
|95
|Jakob Egholm (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|15:49:00
|96
|Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|15:50:00
|97
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|15:51:00
|98
|Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|15:52:00
|99
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|15:53:00
|100
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:54:00
|101
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15:55:00
|102
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:56:00
|103
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:57:00
|104
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|15:58:00
|105
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:59:00
|106
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|16:00:00
|107
|Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Bahrain Victorious
|16:01:00
|108
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team
|16:02:00
|109
|Marijn van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|16:03:00
|110
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:04:00
|111
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
|16:05:00
|112
|Kelland O’Brien (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|16:06:00
|113
|Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|16:07:00
|114
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|16:08:00
|115
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|16:09:00
|116
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:10:00
|117
|Xandres Vervloesem (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16:11:00
|118
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|16:12:00
|119
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|16:13:00
|120
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:14:00
|121
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|16:15:00
|122
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:16:00
|123
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16:17:00
|124
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|16:18:00
|125
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|16:19:00
