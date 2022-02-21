2022 UAE Tour stage 3 time trial - start times

Artyom Zakharov first rider off the start ramp at 14:15 local time

Tour de la Provence 2022 7th Edition Prologue Berreltang Berreltang 71 km 10022022 Filippo Ganna ITA INEOS Grenadiers photo Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022
Time trial World Champion Fiippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) is a favourite at stage 3 ITT of UAE Tour (Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency)

Artyom Zakharov (Astana Qazaqstan Team) will be the first rider down the starting ramp during the UAE Tour's stage 3 nine-kilometre time trial held in Ajman on Tuesday. The event begins at 14:15 local time and ends with Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) as the last rider off at 16:19 local time.

The seven-day race has, so far, seen two bunch sprints won by Philipsen on stage 1 at Madinat Zayed then followed by Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) on stage 2 at Abu Dhabi Breakwater.

Philipsen is leading the overall classification heading into the time trial by a slim four seconds ahead of Dmitry Strakhov (Gazprom-RusVelo) and six seconds ahead of Cavendish.

The time trial, however, is expected to be the first day that will further open up the time gaps between in the overall classification. The pan-flat course will begin in the village of Ajman and followed the harbour passed the Al Zorah Gold Club four approximately 4km before making a U-turn and then proceeding back to the finish line in the village of Ajman.

The route will cater to the most powerful time triallists in the field who are looking for either a stage win or to move up in the overall classification. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates), a former ITT world champion as an under-23 rider, is an early starter at 14:22, as is Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) at 14:28. Time trial World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) will be starting mid-event at 15:34, and the hot favourite to win the stage. 

Defending Champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) starts further down at 15:55, while Alex Dowsett (Israel-Premier Tech) and Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) start slightly at 16:05 and 16:09 local time, respectively.

Start times
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamTimes
1Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14:15:00
2Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM 14:16:00
3Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bahrain Victorious 14:17:00
4Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost 14:18:00
5Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 14:19:00
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 14:20:00
7Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 14:21:00
8Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 14:22:00
9Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:23:00
10Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14:24:00
11Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 14:25:00
12Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 14:26:00
13Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 14:27:00
14Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 14:28:00
15Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 14:29:00
16Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel-Premier Tech 14:30:00
17Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 14:31:00
18Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 14:32:00
19Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 14:33:00
20Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 14:34:00
21Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 14:35:00
22Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 14:36:00
23Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:37:00
24Stijn Steels (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 14:38:00
25Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 14:39:00
26Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 14:40:00
27Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14:41:00
28Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 14:42:00
29Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 14:43:00
30Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 14:44:00
31Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 14:45:00
32William Barta (USA) Movistar Team 14:46:00
33Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech 14:47:00
34Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 14:48:00
35Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:49:00
36Marc Brustenga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 14:50:00
37Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 14:51:00
38Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 14:52:00
39Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 14:53:00
40Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 14:54:00
41George Bennett (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 14:55:00
42Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:56:00
43Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 14:57:00
44Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 14:58:00
45Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14:59:00
46Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 15:00:00
47Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 15:01:00
48Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 15:02:00
49Paul Lapeira (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 15:03:00
50Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 15:04:00
51Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Movistar Team 15:05:00
52Taj Jones (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech 15:06:00
53Sam Bewley (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 15:07:00
54Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:08:00
55Dario Cataldo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15:09:00
56Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 15:10:00
57Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:11:00
58Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15:12:00
59Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 15:13:00
60Lucas Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 15:14:00
61João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 15:15:00
62Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:16:00
63Stan Van Tricht (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15:17:00
64Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 15:18:00
65Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 15:19:00
66Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 15:20:00
67Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 15:21:00
68Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 15:22:00
69Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 15:23:00
70Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 15:24:00
71Max Kanter (Ger) Movistar Team 15:25:00
72Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel-Premier Tech 15:26:00
73Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 15:27:00
74Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:28:00
75Simon Pellaud (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 15:29:00
76Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 15:30:00
77Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 15:31:00
78Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 15:32:00
79Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 15:33:00
80Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 15:34:00
81Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 15:35:00
82Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:36:00
83Fausto Masnada (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15:37:00
84Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-Rusvelo 15:38:00
85Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 15:39:00
86Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 15:40:00
87Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 15:41:00
88Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Bahrain Victorious 15:42:00
89Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 15:43:00
90Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) EF Education-EasyPost 15:44:00
91Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 15:45:00
92Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech 15:46:00
93Damien Howson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 15:47:00
94Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:48:00
95Jakob Egholm (Den) Trek-Segafredo 15:49:00
96Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 15:50:00
97Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 15:51:00
98Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto Soudal 15:52:00
99Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 15:53:00
100Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 15:54:00
101Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 15:55:00
102Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:56:00
103Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15:57:00
104Robert Stannard (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 15:58:00
105David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 15:59:00
106Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 16:00:00
107Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Bahrain Victorious 16:01:00
108Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team 16:02:00
109Marijn van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 16:03:00
110Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 16:04:00
111Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 16:05:00
112Kelland O’Brien (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 16:06:00
113Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16:07:00
114Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 16:08:00
115Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 16:09:00
116Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16:10:00
117Xandres Vervloesem (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16:11:00
118Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 16:12:00
119Michael Kukrle (Cze) Gazprom-Rusvelo 16:13:00
120Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 16:14:00
121Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates 16:15:00
122Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:16:00
123Mark Cavendish (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 16:17:00
124Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 16:18:00
125Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 16:19:00

