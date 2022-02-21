UAE Tour stage 2 live coverage

Refresh

A split is starting towards the front! Around 30 riders have a small gap on the lined out remainder of the peloton.

66kph reported at the head of the peloton now. Groupama-FDJ, Ineos Grenadiers, EF-EasyPost, BikeExchange-Jayco among the teams up front.

The peloton is strung out at the moment due to the high speeds. You can see the sand blowing across the road.

We have three men in the break today – all from Gazprom-Rusvelo. Dmitry Strakhov and Pavel Kochetkov are back out there again and they're joined by Michael Kukrle.