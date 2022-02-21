UAE Tour stage 2 live coverage

Live coverage

Another day for the sprinters and the potential for crosswinds

UAE Tour 2022 stage 2

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Situation

Break: Dmitry Strakhov, Pavel Kochetkov, Michael Kukrle (Gazprom-RusVelo)

Refresh

A split is starting towards the front! Around 30 riders have a small gap on the lined out remainder of the peloton.

66kph reported at the head of the peloton now. Groupama-FDJ, Ineos Grenadiers, EF-EasyPost, BikeExchange-Jayco among the teams up front.

The peloton is strung out at the moment due to the high speeds. You can see the sand blowing across the road.

We have three men in the break today – all from Gazprom-Rusvelo. Dmitry Strakhov and Pavel Kochetkov are back out there again and they're joined by Michael Kukrle.

2:50 between the breakaway and peloton at the moment.

The pace is high – almost 60kph at the back of the peloton – and it looks windy.

136km to go

We're already underway on stage 2 with 40 kilometres of racing done.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second stage of the UAE Tour, another pan flat stage and likely to be another sprint showdown.

