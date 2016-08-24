Trending

Delzenne wins overall title at Trophee d'Or Feminin

Lichtenberg takes final stage in Orval to finish second overall

Élise Delzenne (FRA) of Lotto Soudal Cycling Team of the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs

Élise Delzenne (FRA) of Lotto Soudal Cycling Team of the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies2:41:02
2Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa - Bianchi
3Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japanese National Team
4Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:02
5Alison Jackson (Can) Bepink0:00:07
6Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld - Zannata
7Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia - Vaiano
8Pascale Jeuland-Tranchant (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
9Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
10Lara Vieceli (Ita) Inpa - Bianchi

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies10:29:40
2Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:31
3Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa - Bianchi0:00:37
4Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:40
5Sofie de Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:41
6Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:01:01
7Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
8Alison Jackson (Can) Bepink0:01:07
9Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:01:09
10Lara Vieceli (Ita) Inpa - Bianchi0:01:15

 

Latest on Cyclingnews