Trending

Facchini wins Trofeo Zssdi

Rudaskov, Furdi outpaced by Italian

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Facchini (Ita)3:24:25
2Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:01
3Blaz Furdi (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:03
4Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:04
5Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
6Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
7Markus Eibegger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
8Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
9Jan Polanc (Slo) Radenska
10Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
11Nicola Boem (Ita)
12Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
13Andi Bajc (Slo) SLC
14Tomas Buchacek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
15Jakub Novak (Cze)
16Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
17Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
18Marek Canecky (Svk) SLC
19Alfio Locatelli (Ita)
20Enrico Barbin (Ita)
21Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Radenska
22Pietro Tedesco (Ita)
23Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
24Emanuele Favero (Ita)
25Mattia Ceola (Ita)
26Matija Kvasina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
27Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
28Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil
29Andrei Nechita (Rom)
30Michele Simoni (Ita)0:00:40
31Norman Falco (Ita)0:00:45
32Daniele Dall'oste (Ita)0:00:55
33Nicolo Rocchi (Ita)0:01:00
34Pierre Paolo Penasa (Ita)
35Dmitriy Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:01:05
36Thomas Tiozzo (Ita)0:01:15
37Mattia Cattaneo (Ita)0:01:20
38Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava
39Matteo Collodel (Ita)
40Alberto Cecchin (Ita)
41Luca Donella (Ita)0:03:50
42Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:03:55
43Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:04:00
44Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
45Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
46Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
47Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) HUN
48Cristian Raileanu (Mda)
49Gabor Kasa (Srb) SLC
50Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska
51Esad Hasanovic (Srb) SRB
52Matthias Krizek (Aut)
53Luca Chirico (Ita)
54Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
55Michele Gazzarra (Ita)
56Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
57Daniele Aldegheri (Ita)
58Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
59Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein0:05:00
60Davide Gani (Ita)0:05:10
61Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein0:05:20
62Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
63Matej Marin (Slo) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
64David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
65Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
66Jaka Bostner (Slo) Radenska
67Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Tusnad Cycling Team0:05:40
68Jiri Hudecek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author0:06:00
69Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava0:06:40
70Nik Burjek (Slo) Sava
71Marko Stankovic (Srb) SRB
72Marco Padovan (Ita)
73Robert Jenko (Slo) Radenska
74Ziga Groselj (Slo) Sava
75Doron Hekic (Slo) Radenska
76Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
77Istvan Molnar (Hun) HUN
78Marko Pavlic (Slo) Radenska
79Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
80Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) SLC
81Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
82Péter Palotai (Hun) Tirol Cycling Team
83Zolt Der (Srb) SRB
84Pavel Gorenc (Slo) Adria Mobil
85Lukas Stoiber (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
86Jakub Vecera (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
87Luca Vaccari (Ita)
88Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) HUN
89Francesco Flora (Ita)

Latest on Cyclingnews