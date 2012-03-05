Facchini wins Trofeo Zssdi
Rudaskov, Furdi outpaced by Italian
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Facchini (Ita)
|3:24:25
|2
|Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:01
|3
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:04
|5
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|6
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|7
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|8
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|9
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Radenska
|10
|Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|11
|Nicola Boem (Ita)
|12
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|13
|Andi Bajc (Slo) SLC
|14
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|15
|Jakub Novak (Cze)
|16
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|17
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|18
|Marek Canecky (Svk) SLC
|19
|Alfio Locatelli (Ita)
|20
|Enrico Barbin (Ita)
|21
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Radenska
|22
|Pietro Tedesco (Ita)
|23
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|24
|Emanuele Favero (Ita)
|25
|Mattia Ceola (Ita)
|26
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|27
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
|28
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil
|29
|Andrei Nechita (Rom)
|30
|Michele Simoni (Ita)
|0:00:40
|31
|Norman Falco (Ita)
|0:00:45
|32
|Daniele Dall'oste (Ita)
|0:00:55
|33
|Nicolo Rocchi (Ita)
|0:01:00
|34
|Pierre Paolo Penasa (Ita)
|35
|Dmitriy Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:01:05
|36
|Thomas Tiozzo (Ita)
|0:01:15
|37
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita)
|0:01:20
|38
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava
|39
|Matteo Collodel (Ita)
|40
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita)
|41
|Luca Donella (Ita)
|0:03:50
|42
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:03:55
|43
|Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:04:00
|44
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|45
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|46
|Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|47
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) HUN
|48
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda)
|49
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) SLC
|50
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska
|51
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) SRB
|52
|Matthias Krizek (Aut)
|53
|Luca Chirico (Ita)
|54
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|55
|Michele Gazzarra (Ita)
|56
|Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|57
|Daniele Aldegheri (Ita)
|58
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|59
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|0:05:00
|60
|Davide Gani (Ita)
|0:05:10
|61
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|0:05:20
|62
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|63
|Matej Marin (Slo) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|64
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|65
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|66
|Jaka Bostner (Slo) Radenska
|67
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:05:40
|68
|Jiri Hudecek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|0:06:00
|69
|Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava
|0:06:40
|70
|Nik Burjek (Slo) Sava
|71
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) SRB
|72
|Marco Padovan (Ita)
|73
|Robert Jenko (Slo) Radenska
|74
|Ziga Groselj (Slo) Sava
|75
|Doron Hekic (Slo) Radenska
|76
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|77
|Istvan Molnar (Hun) HUN
|78
|Marko Pavlic (Slo) Radenska
|79
|Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|80
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) SLC
|81
|Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|82
|Péter Palotai (Hun) Tirol Cycling Team
|83
|Zolt Der (Srb) SRB
|84
|Pavel Gorenc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|85
|Lukas Stoiber (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|86
|Jakub Vecera (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|87
|Luca Vaccari (Ita)
|88
|Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) HUN
|89
|Francesco Flora (Ita)
