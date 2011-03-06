Zalf Desirèe Fior dominated proceedings at the Trofeo ZSSDI, as Enrico Battaglin took a group sprint ahead of his teammate Sonny Colbrelli in Trieste. Luca Benedetti (Mantovani) finished in third place.

Robert Vrecer (Perutnina) was one of the principal aggressors of the 137km race, and he made a bold bid for victory in the finale. However, the Slovenian was swallowed up by an elite group of 25 riders just 500 metres from the line, as the strong Zalf Desirèe Fior outfit grabbed the race by the scruff of the neck.

“When it came to the sprint I knew I couldn’t make a mistake,” Battaglin said afterwards. “With Sonny, we led the sprint from a very long way out and nobody was able to overtake us.”

Zalf manager Luciano Rui was pleased with his day’s work, as his charges took victory at the first major rendezvous on the Italian calendar: “It was a phenomenal one-two that gives us a lot of confidence and high hopes for the season to come.”