Battaglin tops GS Zalf Desiree Fior 1-2
Colbrelli second, Benedetti third
Zalf Desirèe Fior dominated proceedings at the Trofeo ZSSDI, as Enrico Battaglin took a group sprint ahead of his teammate Sonny Colbrelli in Trieste. Luca Benedetti (Mantovani) finished in third place.
Robert Vrecer (Perutnina) was one of the principal aggressors of the 137km race, and he made a bold bid for victory in the finale. However, the Slovenian was swallowed up by an elite group of 25 riders just 500 metres from the line, as the strong Zalf Desirèe Fior outfit grabbed the race by the scruff of the neck.
“When it came to the sprint I knew I couldn’t make a mistake,” Battaglin said afterwards. “With Sonny, we led the sprint from a very long way out and nobody was able to overtake us.”
Zalf manager Luciano Rui was pleased with his day’s work, as his charges took victory at the first major rendezvous on the Italian calendar: “It was a phenomenal one-two that gives us a lot of confidence and high hopes for the season to come.”
|1
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|3:21:20
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|3
|Luca Benedetti (Ita) Mantovani Cyclin Team Fontana
|4
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Pula
|5
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Team Adria Mobil
|6
|Nicolo Rocchi (Ita) US Coppi Gazzera Videa
|7
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Team Adria Mobil
|8
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Mantovani Cyclin Team Fontana
|9
|Mario Sgrinzato (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) KD Radenska
|11
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Marchiol Emisfero Site
|12
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Team Adria Mobil
|13
|Attilio Nichele (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero Site
|14
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava Kranj
|15
|Antonio Marchiori (Ita) US Coppi Gazzera Videa
|16
|Mattia Sinigaglia (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|17
|Mattia Ceola (Ita) Mantovani Cyclin Team Fontana
|18
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) BK Meridiana Kamen Pazin
|19
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|20
|Matteo Collodel (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|21
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika Pula
|22
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Perutnina Ptuj
|23
|Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|24
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava Kranj
|25
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Perutnina Ptuj
|26
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|27
|Elia Zanon (Ita) Mantovani Cyclin Team Fontana
|28
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Oborika Pula
|29
|Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) US Coppi Gazzera Videa
|30
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Team Adria Mobil
|31
|Diego Zanco (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|32
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|33
|Nicola Boem (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|34
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Team Adria Mobil
|35
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Loborika Pula
|36
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Perutnina Ptuj
|37
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|38
|Pierre Paolo Penasa (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|39
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|40
|Simon Pavlin (Slo) Alert-X
|41
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia
|42
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Adria Mobil
|43
|Andrea Magrin (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli
|44
|Mattia Costantino Bedin (Ita) Generali-Ballan
|45
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|46
|Mattia Moresco (Ita) US Coppi Gazzera Videa
|47
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|48
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|49
|Simon Novak (Slo) Alert-X
|50
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|51
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Arbo Gourmetfein Wels
|52
|Jiri Hudecek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
|53
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|54
|Franz-Josef Streit (Ger) Velo Club Ratisbona
|55
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) US Coppi Gazzera Videa
|56
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) S.Marco Concrete Imet Caneva
|57
|Michele Gazzarra (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|58
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Perutnina Ptuj
|59
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|60
|Marco Mazzetto (Ita) US Coppi Gazzera Videa
|61
|Simone Baldissera (Ita) Team Brilla Bike
|62
|Darko Blazevic (Cro) BK Meridiana Kamen Pazin
|63
|Gian Luca Remondi (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|64
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|65
|Davide Gani (Ita) Generali-Ballan
|66
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
|67
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
|68
|Blaz Bonca (Slo) BK Meridiana Kamen Pazin
|69
|Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava Kranj
|70
|Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava Kranj
|71
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|72
|Nik Burjek (Slo) Sava Kranj
|73
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Arbo Gourmetfein Wels
|74
|Markus Schwarzhuber (Ger) Velo Club Ratisbona
|75
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|76
|Gernot Auer (Aut) Arbo Gourmetfein Wels
|77
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|78
|Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia
|79
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbia
|80
|Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|81
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|82
|Martin Boubal (Cze) Velo Club Ratisbona
|83
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Arbo Gourmetfein Wels
|84
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia
|85
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
|86
|Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|87
|Gianluca Marcon (Ita) US Coppi Gazzera Videa
|88
|Matijas Kumar (Slo) S.Marco Concrete Imet Caneva
|89
|Jakub Vecera (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
|90
|Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|91
|Giacomo Gallio (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero Site
|92
|Robert Jenko (Slo) KD Radenska
|93
|Jure Berk (Slo) KD Radenska
|94
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Serbia
|95
|Nejc Bester (Slo) Sava Kranj
|96
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Arbo Gourmetfein Wels
|97
|Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) Arbo Gourmetfein Wels
