Battaglin tops GS Zalf Desiree Fior 1-2

Colbrelli second, Benedetti third

Zalf Desirèe Fior dominated proceedings at the Trofeo ZSSDI, as Enrico Battaglin took a group sprint ahead of his teammate Sonny Colbrelli in Trieste. Luca Benedetti (Mantovani) finished in third place.

Robert Vrecer (Perutnina) was one of the principal aggressors of the 137km race, and he made a bold bid for victory in the finale. However, the Slovenian was swallowed up by an elite group of 25 riders just 500 metres from the line, as the strong Zalf Desirèe Fior outfit grabbed the race by the scruff of the neck.

“When it came to the sprint I knew I couldn’t make a mistake,” Battaglin said afterwards. “With Sonny, we led the sprint from a very long way out and nobody was able to overtake us.”

Zalf manager Luciano Rui was pleased with his day’s work, as his charges took victory at the first major rendezvous on the Italian calendar: “It was a phenomenal one-two that gives us a lot of confidence and high hopes for the season to come.”

Full Results
1Enrico Battaglin (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior3:21:20
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
3Luca Benedetti (Ita) Mantovani Cyclin Team Fontana
4Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Pula
5Blaz Furdi (Slo) Team Adria Mobil
6Nicolo Rocchi (Ita) US Coppi Gazzera Videa
7Matej Gnezda (Slo) Team Adria Mobil
8Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Mantovani Cyclin Team Fontana
9Mario Sgrinzato (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
10Jan Polanc (Slo) KD Radenska
11Matthias Krizek (Aut) Marchiol Emisfero Site
12Tomaz Nose (Slo) Team Adria Mobil
13Attilio Nichele (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero Site
14Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava Kranj
15Antonio Marchiori (Ita) US Coppi Gazzera Videa
16Mattia Sinigaglia (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
17Mattia Ceola (Ita) Mantovani Cyclin Team Fontana
18Bruno Radotic (Cro) BK Meridiana Kamen Pazin
19Enrico Barbin (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
20Matteo Collodel (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
21Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika Pula
22Robert Vrecer (Slo) Perutnina Ptuj
23Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
24Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava Kranj
25Matej Mugerli (Slo) Perutnina Ptuj
26Stefano Agostini (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
27Elia Zanon (Ita) Mantovani Cyclin Team Fontana
28Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Oborika Pula
29Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus) US Coppi Gazzera Videa
30Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Team Adria Mobil
31Diego Zanco (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
32Massimo Graziato (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
33Nicola Boem (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
34Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Team Adria Mobil
35Matija Kvasina (Cro) Loborika Pula
36Jure Golcer (Slo) Perutnina Ptuj
37Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
38Pierre Paolo Penasa (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
39Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
40Simon Pavlin (Slo) Alert-X
41Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia
42Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Adria Mobil
43Andrea Magrin (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli
44Mattia Costantino Bedin (Ita) Generali-Ballan
45Georg Preidler (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
46Mattia Moresco (Ita) US Coppi Gazzera Videa
47Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
48Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
49Simon Novak (Slo) Alert-X
50Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
51Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Arbo Gourmetfein Wels
52Jiri Hudecek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
53Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
54Franz-Josef Streit (Ger) Velo Club Ratisbona
55Ivan Balykin (Ita) US Coppi Gazzera Videa
56Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) S.Marco Concrete Imet Caneva
57Michele Gazzarra (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
58Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Perutnina Ptuj
59David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
60Marco Mazzetto (Ita) US Coppi Gazzera Videa
61Simone Baldissera (Ita) Team Brilla Bike
62Darko Blazevic (Cro) BK Meridiana Kamen Pazin
63Gian Luca Remondi (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
64Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
65Davide Gani (Ita) Generali-Ballan
66Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
67Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
68Blaz Bonca (Slo) BK Meridiana Kamen Pazin
69Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava Kranj
70Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava Kranj
71Andreas Hofer (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
72Nik Burjek (Slo) Sava Kranj
73Jan Sokol (Aut) Arbo Gourmetfein Wels
74Markus Schwarzhuber (Ger) Velo Club Ratisbona
75Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
76Gernot Auer (Aut) Arbo Gourmetfein Wels
77Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
78Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia
79Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbia
80Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
81Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
82Martin Boubal (Cze) Velo Club Ratisbona
83Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Arbo Gourmetfein Wels
84Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia
85Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
86Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
87Gianluca Marcon (Ita) US Coppi Gazzera Videa
88Matijas Kumar (Slo) S.Marco Concrete Imet Caneva
89Jakub Vecera (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
90Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
91Giacomo Gallio (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero Site
92Robert Jenko (Slo) KD Radenska
93Jure Berk (Slo) KD Radenska
94Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Serbia
95Nejc Bester (Slo) Sava Kranj
96Andreas Graf (Aut) Arbo Gourmetfein Wels
97Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) Arbo Gourmetfein Wels

