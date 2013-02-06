Howard strikes again at Challenge Mallorca
Aussie prevails in Platja de Muro
Orica GreenEdge scored double success in the final race of the Challenge Mallorca, delivering Leigh Howard to his second sprint victory in the Trofeo Platja de Muro, and bagging the mountains classification on the day thanks to Michael Matthews.
Howard out-sprinted Maarten Wynants (Blanco) and Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) by a large margin to win on the day.
"It was a fantastic team effort that I was pleased to finish with a victory," Howard said.
The victory was aided in part by Matthews, who was in the breakaway but after taking out three of the four mountain sprints on offer, he dropped back to help the lead-out train.
"We really wanted a rider in the early break," said Orica's directeur sportif Neil Stephens. "This took the pressure off us and also gave us an extra rider up the road ahead of the finish."
The day's break began only 33km into the stage, with a large group going clear including Xabier Zandio (Sky), Angel Madrazo (Movistar), Pierre Serry (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step), Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel Euskadi), Robert Gesink and Jos Van Emden (Blanco), Michael Mathews (Orica GreenEdge), Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida), Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) and Christophe Pfingstein (CT Rijke Shanks).
The hilly parcours reduced the number of sprinters remaining in the peloton, according to Howard. "At the top of the final climb the only sprinters left were Ben Swift, Rojas, Robbie Hunter and myself. It was good for our team because we still had about six or seven guys left – Christian Meier, Wes Sulzberger, Pieter Weening, Sebastian Langeveld, Michael Albasini and myself."
Once the breakaway was brought back through the efforts of both Orica GreenEdge and Movistar, there were less than 40 riders left in the leading group.
"Movistar's riders led out Rojas and he hit out too early, consequently fading to finish fifth. I went around the righthand side and ended up with a comfortable win," said Howard.
It has been a solid warm-up for the season for the young Australian, who is looking forward to taking on the first race of the year in Belgium, Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne. "It's a realistic goal to give it a good nudge in Belgium. In 2011, my good mate Chris Sutton won the event and last season Mark Cavendish took the victory, so it'd be a fantastic race to win.
"After that Paris-Nice is the next big tour and I'd certainly like to do better there this year than last year. I've just been trying to focus on being more consistent in my sprinting and so far it looks like it's working!"
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:15:29
|2
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|9
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|11
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|12
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:03
|14
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|15
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|16
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|17
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|21
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|24
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:09
|26
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:13
|27
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|28
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|29
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:15
|31
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|32
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|33
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|34
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|35
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:35
|36
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:47
|37
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|38
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:47
|39
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|40
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|41
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:03:35
|44
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:03:49
|45
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|46
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|47
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|49
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|50
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:05:19
|51
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|52
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|55
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|56
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|57
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|58
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|59
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|60
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|61
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:25
|62
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|63
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|64
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|65
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|66
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|67
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|69
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|70
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|71
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|76
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|77
|Igor Merino Cortazar (Spa) Euskadi
|78
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi
|79
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|80
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi
|81
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|82
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|83
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|84
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|85
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|86
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|87
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|88
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|89
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|90
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|91
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|92
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:39
|94
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|95
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|96
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|97
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|98
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|99
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Euskadi
|100
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|101
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|102
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|103
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|104
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|105
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:12:43
|106
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|OTL
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:36
|OTL
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:24:43
|OTL
|Juan Carlos Riutort Martinez (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|OTL
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|OTL
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa) Euskadi
|OTL
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|OTL
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|OTL
|Juan Carlos Larrinaga Muguruza (Spa) Euskadi
|OTL
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|OTL
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|OTL
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|OTL
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|OTL
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|OTL
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi
|OTL
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|OTL
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|OTL
|Gennadiy Tatarinov (Rus) RusVelo
|OTL
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|OTL
|Moises Duenas Nevado (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|OTL
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|OTL
|Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis
|OTL
|Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|OTL
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|OTL
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|OTL
|Darío Hernández (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|OTL
|Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|OTL
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|OTL
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|OTL
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|OTL
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|OTL
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|OTL
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi
|0:25:00
|OTL
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi
|DNF
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|DNF
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Andrea Ciacchini (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|DNF
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|DNF
|Brennan Townshend (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Sebastian Baylis (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Jack Pullar (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Chris Snook (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Steve Bekaert (Bel) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|DNF
|Federico Butto (Ita) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|DNF
|Unai Iparragirre (Spa) Euskadi
