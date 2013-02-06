Trending

Howard strikes again at Challenge Mallorca

Aussie prevails in Platja de Muro

Image 1 of 17

Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) wins the Trofeo Playa de Muro

Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) wins the Trofeo Playa de Muro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 17

A line of bikes waiting for the Lampre riders

A line of bikes waiting for the Lampre riders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 17

Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) takes his second win of the Challenge Mallorca

Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) takes his second win of the Challenge Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 17

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) won the KOM in the final Challenge Mallorca race

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) won the KOM in the final Challenge Mallorca race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 17

A big cheque for Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge)

A big cheque for Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 17

Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) was quickest again in Mallorca

Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) was quickest again in Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 17

The peloton lined out single file in Mallorca

The peloton lined out single file in Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 17

Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge)

Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 17

Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) wins his second race of the Challenge Mallorca

Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) wins his second race of the Challenge Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 17

The peloton heads through town in Mallorca

The peloton heads through town in Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 17

Spring has already sprung in Mallorca

Spring has already sprung in Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 17

The sprint into Playa de Muro

The sprint into Playa de Muro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 17

Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) counts his wins in Mallorca

Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) counts his wins in Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 17

Lampre's Merida bikes are bright. Very bright.

Lampre's Merida bikes are bright. Very bright.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 17

It's like the easter bunny painted the Lampre Merida bikes

It's like the easter bunny painted the Lampre Merida bikes
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 17

Lampre is all kitted out in pink, blue and green

Lampre is all kitted out in pink, blue and green
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 17

Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) wins the sprint in Trofeo Playa de Muro

Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) wins the sprint in Trofeo Playa de Muro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Orica GreenEdge scored double success in the final race of the Challenge Mallorca, delivering Leigh Howard to his second sprint victory in the Trofeo Platja de Muro, and bagging the mountains classification on the day thanks to Michael Matthews.

Howard out-sprinted Maarten Wynants (Blanco) and Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) by a large margin to win on the day.

"It was a fantastic team effort that I was pleased to finish with a victory," Howard said.

The victory was aided in part by Matthews, who was in the breakaway but after taking out three of the four mountain sprints on offer, he dropped back to help the lead-out train.

"We really wanted a rider in the early break," said Orica's directeur sportif Neil Stephens. "This took the pressure off us and also gave us an extra rider up the road ahead of the finish."

The day's break began only 33km into the stage, with a large group going clear including Xabier Zandio (Sky), Angel Madrazo (Movistar), Pierre Serry (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step), Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel Euskadi), Robert Gesink and Jos Van Emden (Blanco), Michael Mathews (Orica GreenEdge), Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida), Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) and Christophe Pfingstein (CT Rijke Shanks).

The hilly parcours reduced the number of sprinters remaining in the peloton, according to Howard. "At the top of the final climb the only sprinters left were Ben Swift, Rojas, Robbie Hunter and myself. It was good for our team because we still had about six or seven guys left – Christian Meier, Wes Sulzberger, Pieter Weening, Sebastian Langeveld, Michael Albasini and myself."

Once the breakaway was brought back through the efforts of both Orica GreenEdge and Movistar, there were less than 40 riders left in the leading group.

"Movistar's riders led out Rojas and he hit out too early, consequently fading to finish fifth. I went around the righthand side and ended up with a comfortable win," said Howard.

It has been a solid warm-up for the season for the young Australian, who is looking forward to taking on the first race of the year in Belgium, Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne. "It's a realistic goal to give it a good nudge in Belgium. In 2011, my good mate Chris Sutton won the event and last season Mark Cavendish took the victory, so it'd be a fantastic race to win.

"After that Paris-Nice is the next big tour and I'd certainly like to do better there this year than last year. I've just been trying to focus on being more consistent in my sprinting and so far it looks like it's working!"

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4:15:29
2Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
3Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
4Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
6Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
7Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
8Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
9Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
11David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
12Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
13Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:03
14Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
15Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
16Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
17Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
21Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
23Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
24Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
25Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:09
26Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:13
27Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
28Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
29Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
30Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:15
31Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
32Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
33Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
34Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
35Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:35
36Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:47
37Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
38Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:47
39Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
40Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
41Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
42Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:03:35
44Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:03:49
45Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
46Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
47Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
48Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
49Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
50Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis0:05:19
51Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
52Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
54Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
55Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
56Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
57Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
58Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
59Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
60Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
61Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:25
62Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
63Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
64Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
65Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
66Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
67Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
68Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
69Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
70Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
71Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
72Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
73Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
74Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
76Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
77Igor Merino Cortazar (Spa) Euskadi
78Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi
79Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
80Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi
81Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
82Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
83Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
84Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
85Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
86Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
87Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
88Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
89Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
90Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
91Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
92Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:12:39
94Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
95Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
96Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
97Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
98Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
99Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Euskadi
100Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
101Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
102Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
103Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
104Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
105Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:12:43
106Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
OTLSep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:24:36
OTLBas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:24:43
OTLJuan Carlos Riutort Martinez (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
OTLDylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
OTLIllart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa) Euskadi
OTLFabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
OTLThomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
OTLJuan Carlos Larrinaga Muguruza (Spa) Euskadi
OTLJonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
OTLKevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
OTLAndrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
OTLHuub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
OTLChristoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
OTLHaritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi
OTLJon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
OTLEnrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
OTLGennadiy Tatarinov (Rus) RusVelo
OTLAlexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
OTLMoises Duenas Nevado (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
OTLSander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
OTLDominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis
OTLPablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
OTLCoen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
OTLMartijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
OTLDarío Hernández (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
OTLEfren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
OTLAnthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
OTLJoshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
OTLYohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
OTLNatnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
OTLTony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
OTLMikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi0:25:00
OTLMikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi
DNFBradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFBen Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFPablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFTony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFGianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFMichal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFJuan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Madison Genesis
DNFGorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFJuan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFSteffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFRobert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFVicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
DNFJurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFKenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFAndreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
DNFSébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
DNFFabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
DNFNick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFSergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
DNFViacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
DNFAlexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
DNFTimofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
DNFMorgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRomain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRuben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
DNFYelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
DNFDavid Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJoonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAndrea Ciacchini (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFPaolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFRoman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
DNFValery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFLeonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFIgor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
DNFBob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
DNFRonan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
DNFBrennan Townshend (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFSebastian Baylis (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFDean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFJack Pullar (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFChris Snook (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFSteve Bekaert (Bel) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
DNFFederico Butto (Ita) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
DNFUnai Iparragirre (Spa) Euskadi

 

Latest on Cyclingnews