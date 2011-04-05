Lang wins Trofeo Piva Banca Popolare di Vicenza
Colbrelli, Simoni complete podium
|1
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco Ais
|4:28:20
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Zalf Désirée Fior
|3
|Michele Simoni (Ita) Lucchini Maniva Ski
|4
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Hopplà Truck Mavo
|5
|Alfio Locatelli (Ita) Team Palazzago
|6
|Daniele Aldegheri (Ita) Mantovani Fontana
|7
|Nicolo Rocchi (Ita) F.Coppi Gazzera Videa
|8
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Radenska KD Financial Point
|9
|Daniele Dall'oste (Ita) Team Palazzago
|10
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Generali Ballan
|11
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco Ais
|12
|Jakub Novak (Cze) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|13
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Tyrol - Team Radland Tirol
|14
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Mastromarco Chianti Sensi
|15
|Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Team Brilla
|16
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol - Team Radland Tirol
|17
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Radenska KD Financial Point
|18
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Lucchini Maniva
|0:00:20
|19
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Zalf Désirée Fior
|0:00:45
|20
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Zalf Désirée Fior
|0:01:05
|21
|Tanner Putt (USA) USA National Team
|22
|Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) Switzerland National Team
|23
|Mario Sgrinzato (Ita)
|24
|Attilio Nichele (Ita)
|25
|Gabriele Pizzaballa (Ita)
|26
|Mattia Sinigaglia (Ita)
|27
|Samuele Galligani (Ita)
|28
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita)
|29
|Matteo Trentin (Ita)
|30
|Pierre Paolo Penasa (Ita)
|31
|Alfonso Fiorenza (Ita)
|32
|Adriano Brogi (Ita)
|33
|Alessandro Forner (Ita)
|34
|Andrea Magrin (Ita)
|35
|Raphael Tappella (Fra)
|36
|Victor Pechkarev (Rus) Russia National Team
|37
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita)
|38
|Mantas Bliakevicius (Ltu)
|39
|Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol - Team Radland Tirol
|40
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol - Team Radland Tirol
|41
|Gianluca Leonardi (Ita)
|42
|Mattia De Marchi (Ita)
|43
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco Ais
|44
|Davide Bolzonello (Ita)
|45
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Jayco Ais
|46
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita)
|47
|Roberto Greselin (Ita)
|48
|Iuri Filosi (Ita)
|49
|Nicola Boem (Ita)
|50
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita)
|51
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita)
|52
|Davide Villella (Ita)
|53
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita)
|54
|Nejc Bester (Slo) Sava
|55
|Daniele Bazzana (Ita)
|56
|Nathan Wilson (USA) USA National Team
|57
|Matteo Tonni (Ita)
|58
|Andrea Zanetti (Ita)
|59
|Fabio Aru (Ita)
|60
|Gennadiy Tatarinov (Rus) Russia National Team
|61
|Nikolai Kournov (Rus) Russia National Team
