Lang wins Trofeo Piva Banca Popolare di Vicenza

Colbrelli, Simoni complete podium

Full Results
1Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco Ais4:28:20
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Zalf Désirée Fior
3Michele Simoni (Ita) Lucchini Maniva Ski
4Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Hopplà Truck Mavo
5Alfio Locatelli (Ita) Team Palazzago
6Daniele Aldegheri (Ita) Mantovani Fontana
7Nicolo Rocchi (Ita) F.Coppi Gazzera Videa
8Jan Polanc (Slo) Radenska KD Financial Point
9Daniele Dall'oste (Ita) Team Palazzago
10Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Generali Ballan
11Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco Ais
12Jakub Novak (Cze) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
13Georg Preidler (Aut) Tyrol - Team Radland Tirol
14Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Mastromarco Chianti Sensi
15Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Team Brilla
16Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol - Team Radland Tirol
17Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Radenska KD Financial Point
18Moreno Moser (Ita) Lucchini Maniva0:00:20
19Stefano Agostini (Ita) Zalf Désirée Fior0:00:45
20Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Zalf Désirée Fior0:01:05
21Tanner Putt (USA) USA National Team
22Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) Switzerland National Team
23Mario Sgrinzato (Ita)
24Attilio Nichele (Ita)
25Gabriele Pizzaballa (Ita)
26Mattia Sinigaglia (Ita)
27Samuele Galligani (Ita)
28Kristian Sbaragli (Ita)
29Matteo Trentin (Ita)
30Pierre Paolo Penasa (Ita)
31Alfonso Fiorenza (Ita)
32Adriano Brogi (Ita)
33Alessandro Forner (Ita)
34Andrea Magrin (Ita)
35Raphael Tappella (Fra)
36Victor Pechkarev (Rus) Russia National Team
37Eugenio Alafaci (Ita)
38Mantas Bliakevicius (Ltu)
39Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol - Team Radland Tirol
40David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol - Team Radland Tirol
41Gianluca Leonardi (Ita)
42Mattia De Marchi (Ita)
43Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco Ais
44Davide Bolzonello (Ita)
45Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Jayco Ais
46Giacomo Berlato (Ita)
47Roberto Greselin (Ita)
48Iuri Filosi (Ita)
49Nicola Boem (Ita)
50Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita)
51Raffaello Bonusi (Ita)
52Davide Villella (Ita)
53Andrea Manfredi (Ita)
54Nejc Bester (Slo) Sava
55Daniele Bazzana (Ita)
56Nathan Wilson (USA) USA National Team
57Matteo Tonni (Ita)
58Andrea Zanetti (Ita)
59Fabio Aru (Ita)
60Gennadiy Tatarinov (Rus) Russia National Team
61Nikolai Kournov (Rus) Russia National Team

