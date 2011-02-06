Farrar takes his first win of the season
Results nullified as riders defy radio rule
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) took his first win of the season, winning the mass sprint at the Trofeo Palma, the opening race in the Challenge Mallorca race series. Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) was second and Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) was third.
"It feels good to get a win on the books early in the season," said Farrar. "[Tour] Down Under was a bit of a frustrating experience, so it was nice to confirm that my form is on the right track. The boys did a terrific job as usual, I'm sure there will be many more Garmin-Cervelo victories to come this year."
The race was marked by a protest which delayed the start. Some riders, especially those on ProTeams, appeared at the start wearing race radios, which the International Cycling Union has forbidden in all races lower than World Calendar status for 2011. The race jury said it would take no action against the protesting riders but that there was no official final classification for the race and it was unclear if ranking points and prize money would be awarded.
The race consisted of 10 laps of an 11.6km circuit course in and around the Mallorcan capital. Seven riders got away on the first lap. Kenny De Haes (Omega), Javier Ramirez (Andalusia), Oleg Chuzdha (Caja Rural), Cheng Ji (Skil-Shimano), Michael Baer (NetApp), Carlos Verona (Burgos 2016) and Joel Elgin (Price Bikes) built up a lead of up to three minutes.
After six laps, Chuzdha pulled away and was later joined by Ramirez. The rest of the break was caught by the peloton in the seventh round and the last two were swept up on the penultimate lap.
That set up the mass sprint, and the pace was high in the finale. RadioShack did much of the lead work, hoping to set up veteran Robbie McEwen, but Farrar's younger legs proved stronger in the end and he took his first win of the 2011 season
Full (non-UCI official) Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:32:24
|2
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|7
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|14
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|15
|Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|16
|Pablo Aitor Bernal (Spa) Spain
|17
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|19
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|20
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
|21
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany
|22
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|23
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
|24
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|25
|Sergi Escobar Roure (Spa) Spain
|26
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
|27
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike
|28
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Radioshack
|29
|Martijn Maaskant (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|30
|Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike
|31
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|33
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|35
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|36
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|37
|Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike
|38
|Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental
|39
|Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price Your Bike
|40
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|41
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|42
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|43
|Asier Maeztu (Spa) Spain
|44
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|45
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|46
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|47
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team Radioshack
|48
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|49
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|50
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental
|51
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|52
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|53
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|54
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|55
|Lukas Kalt (Swi) Price Your Bike
|56
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike
|57
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|58
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|60
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|61
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|62
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike
|63
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|64
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|65
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|66
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|67
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|68
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|70
|Vicente Pastor (Spa) Spain
|71
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|72
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
|75
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental
|76
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|77
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|78
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|79
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|80
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|82
|Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain
|83
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|84
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|85
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|86
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|87
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|88
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|89
|Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
|90
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|91
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|92
|La Cruz Melgarejo David De (Spa) Caja Rural
|93
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|94
|Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|95
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|96
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|97
|La Fuente Rasilla David De (Spa) Geox-TMC
|98
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|99
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|100
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|101
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|102
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany
|103
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|104
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|105
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|106
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|107
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|108
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|109
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|110
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|111
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|112
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|113
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|114
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|115
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|116
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|117
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|118
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|119
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|120
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|121
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team Radioshack
|122
|Ivan Boutellier (Swi) Price Your Bike
|123
|La Parte Víctor De (Spa) Caja Rural
|124
|Guillermo Lana Baquedano (Spa) Caja Rural
|125
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|126
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|127
|Jon Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|128
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
|129
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|130
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|131
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|132
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|133
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|134
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|135
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|136
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Your Bike
|137
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental
|138
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
|139
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|140
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|141
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|142
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|143
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|144
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|145
|Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|146
|Unai Elorriaga (Spa) Spain
|147
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|148
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|149
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|150
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|151
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|152
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|153
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|154
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|155
|David Muntaner (Spa) Spain
|156
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
|157
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|158
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|159
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|160
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|161
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Germany
|162
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|163
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|164
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|165
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|166
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|167
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
|168
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|169
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|170
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|171
|Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|172
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|173
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|174
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|175
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|176
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|177
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|178
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|179
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|180
|Thomas Bonin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|181
|Luca Danilo Di (Ita) Katusha Team
|182
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|183
|Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany
|0:00:24
|184
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:26
|185
|Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike
|0:00:29
|186
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|187
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:35
|188
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|189
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:00:39
|190
|Haes Kenny De (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:54
|191
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|pts
|2
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|3
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|pts
|2
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|6
|pts
|2
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|2
|3
|Haes Kenny De (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|5
|pts
|2
|Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike
|3
|3
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
