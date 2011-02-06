Image 1 of 32 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 32 The colours of the 2011 professional peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 32 The peloton gets underway at the Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 32 Philippe Gilbert supports the UCI's ban on radios. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 32 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was one rider who didn't bother with the radio. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 32 Robbie Hunter (Radioshack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 32 Andreas Kloeden (Radioshack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 32 Robbie McEwen (Radioshack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 32 Luxembourg champion Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 32 The Leopard Trek team in Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 32 Frank Schleck hydrates before the first race of the season. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 32 Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) wearing his illegal radio at the start of the Trofeo Palma de Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 32 Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) heads to sign in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 32 The Trofeo Palma de Mallorca finally got underway after the riders' radio protest (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 32 Gerald Ciolek (Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 32 The riders of the Challenge Mallorca mounted a protest against the UCI's ban on radios at non-World Tour events. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 32 Philippe Gilbert looking nonplused (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 32 Danilo Di Luca heads to sign in for his first race with Katusha (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 32 Luis Leon Sanchez in his new Rabobank colours. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 32 Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) was cleared to race by the UCI in time for the Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 32 The Trofeo Palma de Mallorca podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 32 Danilo Di Luca in his first race for Katusha in Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 32 Danilo Di Luca paid his fine for doping and is back to racing in the Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 32 Danilo Di Luca in action at the Trofeo Palma de Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 32 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) won the first round in Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 32 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) claimed the bunch sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 32 Tyler Farrar celebrates his first win of the 2011 season in Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 32 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 32 Farrar out-kicked Ventoso and newcomer Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) in Palma (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 32 The bunch sprint in Palma Mallorca was won by Tyler Farrar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 32 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) beats Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) for the win in Mallorca (Image credit: Josu Mondelo) Image 32 of 32 Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano), Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) and Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) on the Mallorca podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) took his first win of the season, winning the mass sprint at the Trofeo Palma, the opening race in the Challenge Mallorca race series. Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) was second and Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) was third.

"It feels good to get a win on the books early in the season," said Farrar. "[Tour] Down Under was a bit of a frustrating experience, so it was nice to confirm that my form is on the right track. The boys did a terrific job as usual, I'm sure there will be many more Garmin-Cervelo victories to come this year."

The race was marked by a protest which delayed the start. Some riders, especially those on ProTeams, appeared at the start wearing race radios, which the International Cycling Union has forbidden in all races lower than World Calendar status for 2011. The race jury said it would take no action against the protesting riders but that there was no official final classification for the race and it was unclear if ranking points and prize money would be awarded.

The race consisted of 10 laps of an 11.6km circuit course in and around the Mallorcan capital. Seven riders got away on the first lap. Kenny De Haes (Omega), Javier Ramirez (Andalusia), Oleg Chuzdha (Caja Rural), Cheng Ji (Skil-Shimano), Michael Baer (NetApp), Carlos Verona (Burgos 2016) and Joel Elgin (Price Bikes) built up a lead of up to three minutes.

After six laps, Chuzdha pulled away and was later joined by Ramirez. The rest of the break was caught by the peloton in the seventh round and the last two were swept up on the penultimate lap.

That set up the mass sprint, and the pace was high in the finale. RadioShack did much of the lead work, hoping to set up veteran Robbie McEwen, but Farrar's younger legs proved stronger in the end and he took his first win of the 2011 season

Full (non-UCI official) Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:32:24 2 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 7 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 13 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 14 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp 15 Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 16 Pablo Aitor Bernal (Spa) Spain 17 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 19 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 20 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental 21 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany 22 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 23 Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany 24 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 25 Sergi Escobar Roure (Spa) Spain 26 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental 27 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike 28 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Radioshack 29 Martijn Maaskant (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 30 Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike 31 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 33 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34 Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 35 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 36 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 37 Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike 38 Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental 39 Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price Your Bike 40 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 41 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 42 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 43 Asier Maeztu (Spa) Spain 44 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 45 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 46 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 47 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team Radioshack 48 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 49 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 50 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental 51 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 52 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 53 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 54 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 55 Lukas Kalt (Swi) Price Your Bike 56 Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike 57 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 58 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 60 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 61 Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 62 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike 63 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 64 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 65 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 66 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 67 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 68 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 70 Vicente Pastor (Spa) Spain 71 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 72 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp 75 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental 76 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 77 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 78 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 79 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 80 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 82 Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain 83 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 84 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 85 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 86 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 87 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 88 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 89 Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental 90 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 91 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 92 La Cruz Melgarejo David De (Spa) Caja Rural 93 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 94 Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 95 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 96 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 97 La Fuente Rasilla David De (Spa) Geox-TMC 98 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 99 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 100 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 101 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 102 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany 103 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 104 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 105 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 106 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 107 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 108 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 109 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 110 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 111 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 112 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 113 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 114 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 115 Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp 116 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 117 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 118 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 119 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 120 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 121 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team Radioshack 122 Ivan Boutellier (Swi) Price Your Bike 123 La Parte Víctor De (Spa) Caja Rural 124 Guillermo Lana Baquedano (Spa) Caja Rural 125 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 126 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 127 Jon Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 128 Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp 129 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 130 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 131 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 132 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 133 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 134 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 135 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 136 Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Your Bike 137 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental 138 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team 139 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 140 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 141 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 142 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 143 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 144 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 145 Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 146 Unai Elorriaga (Spa) Spain 147 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 148 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 149 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 150 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 151 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 152 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 153 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 154 Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 155 David Muntaner (Spa) Spain 156 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental 157 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 158 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 159 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 160 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 161 Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Germany 162 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 163 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 164 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 165 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 166 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 167 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental 168 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 169 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 170 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 171 Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 172 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 173 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 174 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 175 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack 176 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 177 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 178 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 179 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 180 Thomas Bonin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 181 Luca Danilo Di (Ita) Katusha Team 182 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 183 Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany 0:00:24 184 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:26 185 Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike 0:00:29 186 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:34 187 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:00:35 188 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 189 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:00:39 190 Haes Kenny De (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:54 191 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:01:00

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 16 pts 2 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 12 3 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 12

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 pts 2 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 6 pts 2 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 2 3 Haes Kenny De (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2