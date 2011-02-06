Trending

Farrar takes his first win of the season

Results nullified as riders defy radio rule

Image 1 of 32

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 32

The colours of the 2011 professional peloton

The colours of the 2011 professional peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 32

The peloton gets underway at the Challenge Mallorca

The peloton gets underway at the Challenge Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 32

Philippe Gilbert supports the UCI's ban on radios.

Philippe Gilbert supports the UCI's ban on radios.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 32

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was one rider who didn't bother with the radio.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was one rider who didn't bother with the radio.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 32

Robbie Hunter (Radioshack)

Robbie Hunter (Radioshack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 32

Andreas Kloeden (Radioshack)

Andreas Kloeden (Radioshack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 32

Robbie McEwen (Radioshack)

Robbie McEwen (Radioshack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 32

Luxembourg champion Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek)

Luxembourg champion Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 32

The Leopard Trek team in Mallorca

The Leopard Trek team in Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 32

Frank Schleck hydrates before the first race of the season.

Frank Schleck hydrates before the first race of the season.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 32

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) wearing his illegal radio at the start of the Trofeo Palma de Mallorca

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) wearing his illegal radio at the start of the Trofeo Palma de Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 32

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) heads to sign in

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) heads to sign in
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 32

The Trofeo Palma de Mallorca finally got underway after the riders' radio protest

The Trofeo Palma de Mallorca finally got underway after the riders' radio protest
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 32

Gerald Ciolek (Quick Step)

Gerald Ciolek (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 32

The riders of the Challenge Mallorca mounted a protest against the UCI's ban on radios at non-World Tour events.

The riders of the Challenge Mallorca mounted a protest against the UCI's ban on radios at non-World Tour events.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 32

Philippe Gilbert looking nonplused

Philippe Gilbert looking nonplused
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 32

Danilo Di Luca heads to sign in for his first race with Katusha

Danilo Di Luca heads to sign in for his first race with Katusha
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 32

Luis Leon Sanchez in his new Rabobank colours.

Luis Leon Sanchez in his new Rabobank colours.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 32

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) was cleared to race by the UCI in time for the Challenge Mallorca

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) was cleared to race by the UCI in time for the Challenge Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 32

The Trofeo Palma de Mallorca podium

The Trofeo Palma de Mallorca podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 32

Danilo Di Luca in his first race for Katusha in Mallorca

Danilo Di Luca in his first race for Katusha in Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 32

Danilo Di Luca paid his fine for doping and is back to racing in the Challenge Mallorca

Danilo Di Luca paid his fine for doping and is back to racing in the Challenge Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 32

Danilo Di Luca in action at the Trofeo Palma de Mallorca

Danilo Di Luca in action at the Trofeo Palma de Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 32

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) won the first round in Mallorca

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) won the first round in Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 32

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) claimed the bunch sprint

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) claimed the bunch sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 32

Tyler Farrar celebrates his first win of the 2011 season in Mallorca

Tyler Farrar celebrates his first win of the 2011 season in Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 32

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 32

Farrar out-kicked Ventoso and newcomer Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) in Palma

Farrar out-kicked Ventoso and newcomer Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) in Palma
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 32

The bunch sprint in Palma Mallorca was won by Tyler Farrar

The bunch sprint in Palma Mallorca was won by Tyler Farrar
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 32

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) beats Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) for the win in Mallorca

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) beats Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) for the win in Mallorca
(Image credit: Josu Mondelo)
Image 32 of 32

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano), Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) and Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) on the Mallorca podium

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano), Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) and Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) on the Mallorca podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) took his first win of the season, winning the mass sprint at the Trofeo Palma, the opening race in the Challenge Mallorca race series.  Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) was second and Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) was third.

Hushovd out of Mallorca Challenge due to food poisoning

Riders protest against radio ban at the Challenge Mallorca

"It feels good to get a win on the books early in the season," said Farrar. "[Tour] Down Under was a bit of a frustrating experience, so it was nice to confirm that my form is on the right track. The boys did a terrific job as usual, I'm sure there will be many more Garmin-Cervelo victories to come this year."

The race was marked by a protest which delayed the start. Some riders, especially those on ProTeams, appeared at the start wearing race radios, which the International Cycling Union has forbidden in all races lower than World Calendar status for 2011. The race jury said it would take no action against the protesting riders but that there was no official final classification for the race and it was unclear if ranking points and prize money would be awarded.

The race consisted of 10 laps of an 11.6km circuit course in and around the Mallorcan capital.  Seven riders got away on the first lap. Kenny De Haes (Omega), Javier Ramirez (Andalusia), Oleg Chuzdha (Caja Rural), Cheng Ji (Skil-Shimano), Michael Baer (NetApp), Carlos Verona (Burgos 2016) and Joel Elgin (Price Bikes) built up a lead of up to three minutes.

After six laps, Chuzdha pulled away and was later joined by Ramirez. The rest of the break was caught by the peloton in the seventh round and the last two were swept up on the penultimate lap.

That set up the mass sprint, and the pace was high in the finale. RadioShack did much of the lead work, hoping to set up veteran Robbie McEwen, but Farrar's younger legs proved stronger in the end and he took his first win of the 2011 season

Full (non-UCI official) Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:32:24
2Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
5Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
7Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
8Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
11Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
14Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
15Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
16Pablo Aitor Bernal (Spa) Spain
17Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
18Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
19John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
20Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
21Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany
22Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
23Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
24Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
25Sergi Escobar Roure (Spa) Spain
26Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
27Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike
28Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Radioshack
29Martijn Maaskant (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
30Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike
31Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
32Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
33Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
34Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
35Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
36Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
37Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike
38Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental
39Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price Your Bike
40Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
41Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
42Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
43Asier Maeztu (Spa) Spain
44Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
45Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
46Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
47Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team Radioshack
48Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
49Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
50Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental
51Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
52Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
53Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
54Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
55Lukas Kalt (Swi) Price Your Bike
56Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike
57Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
58David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
59Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
60Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
61Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
62Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike
63Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
64Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
65Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
66Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
67Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
68Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
69Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
70Vicente Pastor (Spa) Spain
71Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
72Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
73Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
74Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
75Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental
76Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
77Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
78Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
79Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
80Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
81Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
82Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain
83Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
84Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
85Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
86Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
87Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
88Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
89Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
90Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
91Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
92La Cruz Melgarejo David De (Spa) Caja Rural
93Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
94Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
95Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
96Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
97La Fuente Rasilla David De (Spa) Geox-TMC
98Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
99Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
100Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
101Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
102Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany
103Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
104Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
105Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
106Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
107Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
108Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
109Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
110Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
111Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
112Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
113Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
114Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
115Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
116Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
117Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
118Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
119Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
120Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
121Robert Hunter (RSA) Team Radioshack
122Ivan Boutellier (Swi) Price Your Bike
123La Parte Víctor De (Spa) Caja Rural
124Guillermo Lana Baquedano (Spa) Caja Rural
125Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
126Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
127Jon Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
128Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
129Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
130Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
131Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
132Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
133Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
134Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
135Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
136Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Your Bike
137Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental
138Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
139Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
140Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
141Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
142Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
143Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
144Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
145Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
146Unai Elorriaga (Spa) Spain
147Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
148Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
149Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
150David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
151Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
152Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
153Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
154Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
155David Muntaner (Spa) Spain
156Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
157Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
158Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
159Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
160Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
161Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Germany
162Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
163Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
164Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
165David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
166Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
167Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
168Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
169Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
170Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
171Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
172Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
173Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
174Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
175Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
176Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
177Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
178Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
179Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
180Thomas Bonin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
181Luca Danilo Di (Ita) Katusha Team
182Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
183Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany0:00:24
184Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:26
185Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike0:00:29
186Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:34
187Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:00:35
188Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
189Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:00:39
190Haes Kenny De (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:54
191Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:01:00

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo16pts
2Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team12
3Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural12

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo3pts
2Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural6pts
2Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano2
3Haes Kenny De (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2

Special sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural5pts
2Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike3
3Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2

 

